How To Unlock Mystic Spearhand Vocation In Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the new hybrid vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Mystic Spearhand is a mixture of ranged and melee DPS that relies on Strength and Magick stats. Sporting a dual-sided spear/polearm, the Mystic Spearhand is a bit reminiscent of a Jedi or Sith with abilities to shield you and your allies, lift small objects and enemies to throw them around and perform force blasts.

As it is a hybrid vocation, the Mystic Spearhand can only be unlocked for the Arisen and can’t be used by Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2. On top of that, you can’t unlock the Mystic Spearhand from the vocation guild. Instead, you need to find an NPC who will teach you the vocation.

FYI There are two opportunities to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation and we will be going over both of them. The first one is time-sensitive so if you miss out on the chance to unlock to Mystic Spearhand early through that, you still have another chance to unlock it, albeit much later in the game.

How to unlock Mystic Spearhand Vocation early in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The first instance where you can unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation early happens in the town of Melve, after you have progressed the main story a bit. You will remember that Melve is the town where you go after the Borderwatch Outpost to take an oxcart to Vernworth.

After reaching Vernworth, you will meet Captain Brant, who will give you the Monster Culling quest. Once you finish Monster Culling, you will be ready to unlock Mystic Spearhand, but you need to go back to Melve as soon as possible.

The best route to get Mystic Spearhand that I would recommend is to complete Monster Culling, turn that into Captain Brant, and then head to the Oxcart station in Vernworth. At the station, you will be able to get the Oxcart Courier quest, where you have to deliver a letter to Lenart in Melve. Take the oxcart and when you arrive in Melve, you will find it under attack by a poison dragon.

Don’t run away from the fight, as you have a lot of allies to aid you. This also starts the Readvent of Calamity quest which marks the start of Ulrika’s romance. During this dragon fight, you will notice a hooded figure using a spear and casting magic shields on everyone. This NPC is Sigurd, the person who teaches you Mystic Spearhand vocation.

TIP Climb the dragon and focus on damaging the pulsing boils on its body. These are weak spots and destroying them will defeat the dragon quickly.

Once the dragon is defeated, you will be forced into a few conversations. As soon as those are done, talk to Sigurd without wasting any time or going anywhere else. When you talk to Sigurd, he will tell you his fighting style is one of his own creation and that is when Dragon’s Dogma 2 notifies you that you have unlocked the Mystic Spearhand vocation.

Alternate ways to unlock Mystic Spearhand

Unfortunately, Sigurd leaves Melve soon after the fight. If, for some reason, the dragon fight at Melve did not happen in your playthrough, or you missed the chance to talk to Sigurd, you can find him later at his hut in Harve Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

However, for that, you need to make sure you have completed the Scaly Invaders and Trouble on the Cape quests. These will result in Harve Village being fully rebuilt and Ulrika becoming chief of the village.

Once Harve Village has been built, talk to Sigurd at the Coastal Hut shown on the map below, exhaust his dialogues, and you will unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.