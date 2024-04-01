Dragon’s Dogma 2 Oxcart Courier: Where To Find Lennart

The Oxcart Courier is a Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest requiring you to “deliver a letter to Lennart in Melve.” You get this quest from Donovan in Vernworth. A few days after arriving in Vernworth, if you are passing by the North Vernworth Oxcart Station (shown on the map below), Donovan will talk to you and give you this quest.

We have also marked the location of the Oxcart station in Dragon’s Dogma 2, where you can find Donovan. Once you get there, talk to Donovan. Donovan mentions that he has a letter for Lennart from Lady Margit, Gregor’s wife.

He will hand you the “Letter to Ser Lennart” and ask you to take the Oxcart to Melve. This also serves as your introduction to how Oxcart fast-travel works in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

FYI If you head to Melve after completing some quests for Brant, like Monster Culling and The Caged Magistrate, you will find the town under attack by a poison dragon. Defeating it will also allow you to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation by talking to Sigurd once the dragon is gone.

Oxcart Courier is a time-sensitive quest, so once you accept it, don’t wait too long, or you might fail the quest. Interact with the Oxcart sign, and the Oxcart will appear if not already there. Climb inside the Oxcart when you are ready to leave for Melve. You will be asked to pay a travel fee.

Once done, the journey will begin, and you will have to escort the oxcart to Melve. Enemies will ambush you on your journey to Melve, so ensure you are carrying enough healing and stamina items to survive without resting.

Where to find Lennart in Melve

As you enter the town of Melve, the difficulty you will face is finding Lennart. You can find him right after entering the Melve if you are lucky enough. We found him right next to the well, as shown in the image below.

Lennart wears a big Cape, Gloves, and Armor and carries a Sword, so you can quickly identify him. There is nothing to worry about if you haven’t found him near the well. Lennart roams around Melve, so you can look for him in different locations. Below, we have mentioned all the locations where you can find Lennart around Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Outside the Inn, right in front of the swords and shields.

Inside the House, next to the Inn.

At the entrance of Melve, close to the Oxcart Station.

If you have difficulty finding Lennart, you can try resting at an Inn or Bench to change the time. Once you have found Lennart, deliver the letter, and you will move to the second objective of the Oxcart Courier quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This quest also has a time limit, so ensure you complete it as soon as possible.

Once you have delivered Margit’s letter to Lennart, all you need to do is board an Oxcart or use the Ferrystone to travel to Vernworth quickly. Head to Oxcart station and talk to Donovan again. This will complete the Oxcart Courier quest, and you will be rewarded with 5000G, Miner Hosen leg armor, and 300 XP, which will help you level up quickly.

What if you don’t find Lennart anywhere in Melve

If you have searched everywhere in the Melve and haven’t found Lennart, you can try swinging your sword, as this will create a kind of distress among the villagers, and they will start running around. There is a chance that Lennart will come up running towards you.

Since Oxcart Courier is a time-sensitive quest, if you waited multiple days before reaching Melve, it is possible that he might have died. That could be another reason why you can’t find him around Melve. But don’t worry—you can revive Lennart using a Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All you need to do is head back to the Vermund Charnel House, right between the Slums and Noble Quarter.

After entering the Charnel, talk to the NPC, and you will be given the option to “Look for a body.” If this is your first time doing this, you will have to pay 5000G. If Lennart is dead, his name will be on the list.

If you see many dead NPCs, use the light the candle option to easily find the coffin. If Lennart’s body is not available, you will need to head to the Melve again and do a thorough search.