How To Get Eldricite In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Eldricite is a rare and crucial item you will require in abundance to enhance your weapons and armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This will allow you to enhance your build’s stats and take on enemy bosses relatively easily during your endgame progression.

Eldricite appears as a tiny pale blue crystal and will only be dropped by one specific enemy boss. This enemy boss will happen to be a Specter, which is found roaming in different areas of the Unmoored World. However, there is also a way to get Eldricite in Dragon’s Dogma 2, even before you unlock the true ending and reach the Unmoored World.

How to get Eldricite before Unmoored World

If you want to get your hands on Eldricite early during your playthrough, then there is a simple trick that you can use. You will need to visit the nearest Riftstone present in your area. This way, you can go through each of the pawns present there and check their Pawn Quests.

One of these pawns, in particular, will have Eldricite listed as a reward, so you hire that pawn. I will be providing the Pawn ID for the following Pawn:

Pawn 1: Altrice {Pawn id: MVV00P5V0WMZ}

According to the Pawn Quest, you will only need to give her a Tarring Arrow(x1) to complete her pawn quest. This action will also earn you an Eldricite as a reward in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Similarly, you can also check the Pawn Quests for several other pawns using the following Pawn IDs for both PC (Steam) and PS5:

Pawn Id Platform QTTUOKUFAKCR PS5 AL3IFHGM2PU2 PS5 IW80X1ZY4UE6 PS5 809DAN5ZC05M PS5 UW0CRE5DFY38 PS5 3WMRCU098F35 PS5 QF6SRMWE1D23 PS5 6CVK8Y8QC93U Steam (PC) LLB5KQ3EZI4Q Steam (PC) 38NQRDCGOPDR Steam (PC) 38QOP3TUE5D7 Steam (PC)

You can hire these pawns or any others that might have Eldricite as their Pawn Quest reward and complete their tasks to earn the enhancement resource. This will allow you to upgrade certain gear items to tier 2.

TIP Once you get your hands on an Eldricite, you can have forgeries made at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town to multiply the amount. The duplicates cost around 1200 gold but work just like the normal Eldricite.

If you have a pawn with the Forager specialization, you can use them to get an Eldricite before the post-game section. All you need to do is have that specific pawn gather resources near the Sacred Arbor area. If you are lucky, your pawn will find an Eldricite.

Where to find Specters for Eldricite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To farm Specters for Eldricite in DD2, you must unlock the True Ending of the game and search different areas of the Unmoored World. These creatures emit a purple aura and are easy to spot once you encounter them.

You can find all the locations mentioned below, which will serve as potential spawn points for Specters. Make sure to visit each one of these locations and kill these purple floating ghosts. The Eldricite drop rate is random and ranges between (4% to 16%).

However, you only have a limited number of days in the Unmoored World so make sure you don’t waste them all just trying to farm Eldricite.

Eldricite Location 1: South of Malachite Forest

Eldricite Location 2: South of Guerco Cavern

Location 3: East of the Cliffside Cave

Location 4: North from the Underbridge Grotto

Location 5: East of Drabnir’s Grotto

TIP Make sure to check all caves you come across, and don’t miss out on checking the piles of bones. If you are fortunate, you might stumble across an Eldricite.

Now that you have an Eldricite, the next step is to visit a vendor at Checkpoint Rest Town. In short, you must go to Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, the same one you visited in Short-Sighted Ambition and many other quests. Select the fourth option to Request a Forgery and then choose the Eldricite in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

This process is cheap and will cost you Gold (x1500), but Ibrahim will duplicate this item in 2 days. You can rest at a nearby bench to pass the time and speak with him again to collect an additional (forged) Eldricite.

The best part about this item is that it functions like the original one. In the Endgame, Ibrahim and all other merchants can be found at the Sacred Grounds in the Seafloor Shrine.

You have only 10 to 12 days in the unmoored world, so you had better not waste it. Complete other quests while Ibrahim creates a forgery for you, which you can then use to enhance equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

What items can you enhance using Eldricite in DD2?

You will be surprised that Eldricite is a key item that can enhance several pieces of equipment. The following table lists all of the weapons and armor options.