Best Specializations For Pawns In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Specializations are skills that your pawn can learn in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and keep active at a time during your playthrough. Think of them as passive buffs that decide how your pawn behaves. Depending on your situation, each of the specializations can serve their purpose. However, not every specialization is equally useful.

You will be able to unlock 6 Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by undertaking side quests for certain NPCs or gifting unique items on multiple occasions. Once you reach a certain approval rating, the NPC will give you a specialization tome that can be used to teach your main pawn that particular specialization.

However, unlike the Pawn Inclinations, none of the specializations will be available from the start of the game. Instead, you will need to spend your time to unlock each of them. This also means you need to know what the best specialization is for your pawn; otherwise, you will just be wasting time unlocking one that doesn’t work well with your style.

FYI Your pawn cann only be equipped with one specialization at a time. Using a Specialization Tome will remove the existing specialization and there is no way to go back to it. The only way to change between Pawn specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to make sure you make forgeries of every specialization tome you find and then use them whenever you want to switch.

Since there is no way to switch between pawn specializations, we will rank the specializations in order from best to worst so you don’t actually switch away from a good one.

1. Chirurgeon

Specialization Tome: Chirurgeon Tome

Chirurgeon Tome Sidequest: Medicament Predicament

Medicament Predicament Location: Auriol’s Stall (Melve)

Auriol’s Stall (Melve) NPC: Flora

The best specialization that you can acquire for your primary pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is undoubtedly the Chirurgeon specialization. This specialization will allow your pawn to craft healing items automatically and use them on you and the rest of your party members in your battles.

Moreover, if your primary pawn is equipped with the kind-hearted inclination then you can go with using the Chirurgeon specialization on him. This way, your pawn will play a more supportive role by making sure that you and your allies stay alive and kicking during the entirety of your fights.

Lastly, the best part about having a pawn with the Chirurgeon specialization is that you won’t need a Mage in your party. Instead, that specific pawn will serve as a backup by ensuring your survival chances and providing that healing factor.

This aspect alone makes the Chirurgeon specialization a top choice in terms of its usefulness in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

2. Forager

Specialization Tome: Forager’s Tome

Forager’s Tome Sidequest: The Heel of History

The Heel of History Location: The Gracious Hands (Vernworth)

The Gracious Hands (Vernworth) NPC: Malcolm

Enhancement Materials are quite useful items that you will spend a lot of time finding in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, there is an excellent specialization option that can help you in that matter. All you will need to do is to hire a pawn with the Forager specialization in your party.

This way, your pawn will highlight the locations of nearby curatives or materials on your map with a crystal emblem. You can simply head over to those marked locations to collect those items, i.e., Enhancement materials with relative ease in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Apart from that the Forager Specialization is considered as a valuable specialization when compared to the rest of the specialization. It will ease your gameplay by providing you with locations of these certain items which you can then use for upgrading your gear, weapons, etc.

3. Woodland Wordsmith

Specialization Tome: Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome

Woodland Wordsmith’s Tome Sidequest: Medicament Predicament

Medicament Predicament Location: Sacred Arbor

Sacred Arbor NPC: Any Elf

If you are looking for a translator who can help you understand those Elvish sentences, then it is best to go with a pawn that has the Woodland Wordsmith specialization.

To unlock the Woodland Wordsmith specialization, you will need to travel to the Sacred Arbor and gift flowers to any elf for three days. On the third day, that elf will gift you the Woodland Wordsmith specialization in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Since you will be interacting with a lot of elves during your playthrough, having a pawn with this useful trait will prove to be quite beneficial for interpreting those elvish sentences into English ones.

This way, your pawn will be able to bridge the communication gap, especially when you are trying to understand an elf or visiting an elven shop to purchase items.

4. Logistician

Specialization Tome: Logistician’s Tome

Logistician’s Tome Sidequest: The Heel of History

The Heel of History Location: Slums, The Gracious Hands (Vernworth)

Slums, The Gracious Hands (Vernworth) NPC: Kendrick

The Logistician specialization in Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows your pawn to essentially combine things present in your inventory into curatives for you. You will get the Logistician Tome while doing The Heel of History side quest in Vernworth’s slums.

Once you equip the Logistician specialization on your pawn, it will help you with two things. Firstly, you won’t need to visit the menu frequently to combine your items for crafting purposes as the pawn will do that intuitively for you.

Secondly, your pawn with the logistician trait will also be able to manage those crafted items by moving them between your other pawn packs to reduce your weight. Overall, it will be a reliable specialization for your pawn, as you won’t need to manage your inventory too often during your playthrough.

The Logistician specialization is also a good choice to use on your pawn as it will also help in increasing your Rift Crystal income if anyone wants to hire your pawn with this specific trait in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

5. Hawker

Specialization Tome: Hawker’s Tome

Hawker’s Tome Location: Melve

Melve NPC: Random Merchant (Mia)

In order to gain the Hawker’s specialization for your primary pawn, you will need to acquire Hawker’s Tome in Dragon’s Dogma 2. In short, this specialization allows your pawn to sell items from your inventory and earn you a decent amount of gold in the process.

This is a good pawn specialization, and if you want to make some quick buck and get rid of all that excess weight in the process. All you will need to do is pay a visit to camp. Once you get there, you will need to check if you have a pawn in your party with this specific trait, and after finding the pawn, you can sell him some of your items.

Similarly, the pawn with the Hawker specialization can also sometimes sell all of the items from your inventory, so it would be advisable to give your useful items to another pawn for safekeeping in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Overall, the Hawker specialization may prove to be efficient at times since it makes your pawn an instant merchant. This can be good for making Gold out and about as well as keeping your pack lighter.

6. Aphonite

Specialization Tome: Aphonite’s Tome

Aphonite’s Tome Location: Eini’s Home (north of Melve)

Eini’s Home (north of Melve) NPC: Eino

During your playthrough, you will find your pawns communicating with each other, whether you are in a fight or simply strolling the streets. It may be useful at times to hear their conversation since they will point out things for you, like there’s a ladder, etc., or mention things like Dragonsplague, etc.

However, if you prefer silent companions, then you can equip your pawn with the Aphonite specialization in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This specific specialization will also keep your pawn’s mouth shut, allowing you to concentrate on your surroundings.

At times, it can be a peaceful move if you just want to enjoy the gameplay, but in terms of usefulness, the Aphonite specialization is considered the least useful specialization in Dragon’s Dogma 2.