How To Get The True Ending In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features three distinct endings, each leading the Arisen to a unique narrative conclusion. Every ending has requirements and steps you must complete if you want to experience them. In this guide, we’ll cover the two ways you can get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ll also review the perquisites for this ending and what going for the true ending entails for the Arisen and their NG+ run.

Before we begin, it is important to distinguish between all three endings in the game. The good ending involves the Arisen having to fight the dragon; in the bad ending, they walk away from this battle. The true ending plunges the player into the Unmoored Lands, an end-game area inaccessible in the other two endings.

Prerequisites to get the True Ending

The pathway to the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2 begins with the main quest “Convergence”. In it, you are directed to explore the Seafloor Shrine where you’ll come across an NPC named Ambrosius, who’ll give the Godsbane Blade.

This is a key item required to achieve the true ending. Once you possess the blade, you must empower it with Wyrmslife Crystals. You can acquire them by killing normal dragons throughout all map regions. Ensure you periodically work towards acquiring these Crystals as you play the game.

Now play the game normally until you reach the penultimate quest, “The Guardian Gigantus”. Once you’ve finished it and defeated Talos, you’ll be assigned the final quest, “Legacy” which takes you to Moonrise Towers; the Point of No Return in Dragon’s Dogma 2. At the bottom of the tower, you’ll be warned to stock up on items and complete any remaining quests before you proceed further.

Once you’re ready, take the lift up; at the top of the tower, you’ll finally come face to face with Phaseus, who’ll unleash the False Sovran and his minions in a bid to break the Arisen’s cycle. This brief battle is tough but you only need to survive for a few minutes until the next cutscene begins.

In the following cutscene, the Dragon unleashes wrath upon the False Sovran and his goons, killing them while spoiling Phaseus’ plan. The dragon then takes the Pawn you have the highest affinity with in his clutches and asks you to make a decision that leads to all three endings in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Fight The Dragon And Climb On It

The Dragon gives you two choices: fight him and save your Pawn, or walk away and claim your throne. If you choose to walk away, you’ll get the bad ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, if you fight him, you can access both the good and true endings.

The true ending is accessed through the good ending. Simply strike one of his feet, and the dragon will transport you to the arena on his back, where the final battle for a good ending occurs. You can access the true ending briefly while you go to the arena.

Stab Yourself With The Empowered Godsbane Blade

To get the true ending, climb down to the Dragon’s heart when you’re on his back, open your inventory, and select the Empowered Godsbane Blade. Here, you’ll be prompted to use it on yourself.

Once you do, the Dragon’s heart will shatter, and you’ll plunge into the sea. A brief cutscene will play with the Pathfinder, after which you will awaken in the Unmoored World, an apocalyptic version of the map with red skies and dried-up seas brought about by the Arisen’s inability to defeat the Dragon. A title screen will appear, indicating that you’ve reached the true ending.

Find Your Main Pawn

The Unmoored Lands is the true end-game area of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and features a couple of quests you must complete before you can roll credits. Before starting an NG+ run, you must find your missing Pawn, bring everyone to safety, and kill the Dragon for good.

To find your pawn, head to the in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab. This is found at the palace in Bakbattahl. Make your way to the palace and take the usual route to the lab ignoring the dragon in the way. Take the stairs to the upper level where you’ll find Phaesus and your pawn. Talk to him and then rescue your pawn.

Evacuate The Inhabitants

After you reunite with your Pawn in the quest “Dreams Apart,” you must complete two more quests: “A Scholarly Pursuit” and “Halls of the First Dawn.” In the former, you must defeat a minor boss; in the latter, you must lead an evacuation effort of all inhabitants on the map by visiting different settlements.

TIP Place down Port Crystals at every settlement before you begin the final quest to make this quest a little easier.

These are time-sensitive quests that you must complete within 4 in-game days. Completing sub-tasks within “Halls of the First Dawn” extends your time. Once you’ve completed these quests, a red beacon will appear in the sky, and interacting with it will put you in the true final quest, “When Wills Collide” begins, where you’ll face the Dragon one last time.

It is worth exploring the Unmoored Lands as much as possible, as they contain some of the best loot in the game. Since all loot and weapons carry over to NG+, you’ll have a fairly strong start once you begin your second journey.

What happens if you miss the True Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

If you fail to get the true ending the first time, you’ll be given another chance later. Once the credits start rolling at the Arisen’s Coronation Ceremony (following the good ending), look for the Pathfinder.

He’ll be sitting on a table to the left of the throne in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Sit beside him to trigger the true ending, not on the throne. After you sit down, a cutscene will start in which he will question your choices and intentions.

Once you regain control of your character, he’ll stand in the middle of the room. Talking to him again sends you back in time, and you’ll be on the Dragon’s back again. Now, you can follow the same steps to trigger the true ending.