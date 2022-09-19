Disney Dreamlight Valley Elsa Quests Guide

Elsa said, “Let it go” but we aren’t going to because we are on a mission to put back everything like it was before the curse landed in the Dreamlight Valley. Part of that mission is to help Elsa on her endeavors and throughout this guide, we will help you with unlocking Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley and also with her quests.

How to unlock Elsa

With so many characters to unlock and bring back to the valley, there will be some characters that can be unlocked without completing any prerequisites and there will be others that will be unlocked only after you complete certain requirements.

To unlock Frozen’s lead character, Elsa, you will first need to unlock Anna and complete her quest line.

Once your friendship level is high enough with Anna, she will send you on An Icy Invitation quest, completing which will bring Elsa back to the valley.

The whole quest is related to convincing Elsa to come back to the valley and settle down there instead of in the Frozen Realm. It will include going back and forth several times and finally, in the end, Elsa will be convinced.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Elsa quests

After Elsa is settled in the Dreamlight Valley, you will get a chance to raise the friendship level with her by doing quests for her.

Doing quests will earn you certain rewards. Following are the quests given to you by Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Chasing the Wind

Chasing the Wind quest comes before Elsa settles down in the valley. After completing The Spirits of Nature quest for Anna, go to the Frozen Realm and talk to Elsa. She will tell you that the Wind Spirit has gone rogue and we need to it down.

To do that we need to craft three wind chimes using the following items.

15x Softwood

3x Iron Ingots

3x Twine (Provided by Elsa)

Once you have all the materials, craft wind chimes at your crafting station and go to the location where the Wind Spirit is located. Place the wind chimes at three different locations so calm the spirit down. Speak to Elsa to conclude the quest.



Welcoming Elsa

After completing a lengthy Icy Invitation quest, Elsa will finally be convinced to come back to the Valley with you and after you return to the village Elsa will accompany you.

Speak to Elsa to formally welcome her and conclude the quest.



Breaking the Ice

Once Elsa is settled in her new home, she will be giving you a quest and for the first quest, you will be helping her clear the pathway in the Ice Cavern in the Forest of Valor.

When you both reach the cave, you will learn that you won’t be able to clear the path with the current tools you have.

You have to craft Warmth of Summer Potion to easily clear the path to the Ice Cavern. To craft the potion, you will need the following items.

1x Vial of Ocean Water (Can be collected from Dazzle Beach)

5x Sunflower

5x Lemons

2x Sugarcane (Can be purchased from Goofy)

3x Garlic

After collection of all the items head to the crafting station and craft the potion. Go back to Elsa who will use the potion on your pickaxe and you will be able to clear the path to the Icy Cavern with ease.

Keep clearing the path and head inside. Inside you will find 4 blocks of ice that you need to destroy and then Elsa will create an ice bridge on the gap so you can cross it.

On the other side, you will find a Blue Crest, pick it up, and place It on the stone mural on the wall. Talk to Elsa to conclude the quest.



What Home Feels Like

No matter how comfortable you are in the new place, it will never be the home you once had, and Elsa is going through something similar so to help her remember her home you will have to cook two dishes for her.

The first dish is the Dandelion Syrup which can be cooked using the following ingredients.

1x Lemon

5x Dandelion

3x Garlic

2x Onion

1x Empty Vial

Take all the ingredients back to Elsa who will cook the syrup and give it back to you. She will also ask you to catch Glittering herrings and they can only be caught in the rainy season.

As soon as it rains, go to the Glade of Trust and fish at the bubbling spot for a chance to Catch Herring.

Use wheat and butter to cook the Herring and make Fish Pie. After that, you will need to cook the Arendellian Pickled Herring and using the recipe Elsa gave you cook with the following ingredients.

1x Herring

1x Lemon

1x Onion

1x Garlic

1x Basil

Using the above-mentioned ingredients, cook the meal and take them to Elsa and after eating them she will remember a chest that she buried in the Forest of Valor near the Ice Cavern.

It will be hidden behind a big Ice Shard and inside you will find a Purple Crest and Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herring. Give the herring to Elsa and take the Purple Crest to the Ice Cavern where you place another crest in the previous quest.

Do that and talk to Elsa to complete the quest.



The Singing Ice

For this quest, Elsa will ask for your help to create an Icy Flower Bouquet for Anna’s statue in the Icy Cavern. To make that collect the following materials.

White Daisy (From Peaceful Meadows)

Red Falling Penstemon (From Plaza)

Pink Bromeliad (Sunlit Plateau)

Take the materials to Elsa and she will give you the Icy Bouquet. Now you will have to craft Cold of Winter Potion using the following items.

5x Ice Chunks (From Icy Cavern)

1x Icy Bouquet

1x Vial of Freezing Water (From Frozen Heights)

3x Snow

Use the items to craft the potion and give it to Elsa and she will upgrade your pickaxe with it.

Now you will be able to break Ice Block with your pickaxe and do that to break the big ice shard at the back of the Cave to reveal the Orange Crest.

Take the crest and place it on the Mural then talk to Elsa to complete the quest