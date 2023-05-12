Disney Dreamlight Valley: An Icy Invitation Quest Guide

After helping Anna join your village at the end of the Chasing the Wind quest, she assigns you a task to bring her sister Elsa to the village as well to trigger the “An Icy Invitation” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, before you can visit Elsa, there are a few objectives to complete.

In this guide, we will be showing you how to complete An Icy Invitation quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Icy Invitation walkthrough

As you speak with Anna, she will discuss the best place to find for Elsa to make her feel at home. Once the conversation is over, you must follow her to the bridge in the Forest of Valor. Unfortunately, the bridge is blocked by three tree stumps.

Talk to Anna again and get assigned a subjective to find a book in her house that can help you get rid of the three tree stumps. Therefore, visit her house and head inside to find the book on the left side of the hallway atop a table. The book is easily identified as it will be glowing.

Bring the book back to Anna and talk to her. She comes up with the solution to getting rid of the three tree stumps by assigning you the task to collect the following materials to upgrade your shovel:

10x Softwood: Except for Dazzle Beach, softwood can be found everywhere under the trees.

4x Hardwood: Mostly found in Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, Forest of Valor. Just look for a darker shade of wood under the trees.

4x Iron Ingot: These can be crafted using 20x Iron Ores and 4x Coal.

3x Tinkering Parts: Crafted using 6x Iron Ingots.

Once collected, take these materials to the crafting station to craft a shovel blade. Open your inventory tab and use the shovel blade to upgrade your shovel. Once upgraded, bring it back to the bridge in the Forest of Valor and clear the path blocked by the three tree stumps.

Talk to Anna as she leads you to the Ice Cavern. Talk to her again and take a picture of the Cavern to send to Elsa. Take the picture and Anna’s letter to Elsa at the Frozen Realm to end An Icy Invitation quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.