Diablo 4 Unique Axes Guide

Diablo 4 Unique Axes are majorly confined to the Barbarian class and Druid class. This is because no other classes use axes. Unique Axes are a great way to increase the attacking strength and damage dealing.

All the unique axes increase the overall and critical strike damage in addition to their special affixes. Moreover, apart from the Butcher’s Cleaver, all the rest of the unique axes are randomly found in the Diablo 4 sanctuary.

Ancients’ Oaths (Barbarian)

Ancients’ Oath is a unique two-handed axe that is exclusive to the Barbarian in Diablo 4. Its unique effect allows your Steel Grasp skill to launch two additional chains to slow enemies for a few seconds.

This slow effect is complemented by a Berserking damage increase, so if you know how to go berserk, you can easily chase down enemies after they have their movement speed taken away.

As for the rest of the modifiers, Ancients’ Oath increases your damage to slowed enemies, your vulnerable damage, and most importantly, damage to health enemies.

All of these modifiers work together to ground health, slowed-down, vulnerable enemies to dust while Berserking in Diablo 4.

The Butcher’s Cleaver (General)

The Butcher’s Cleaver is one of the few unique items that you can get by defeating a particular enemy in Diablo 4. In this case, it is the terrifying Butcher who you encounter randomly while running cellars, dungeons, or strongholds.

Do note that the Butcher’s Cleaver unique axe can be used by any class. It is not exclusive to the Barbarian as many new players come to assume.

Its modifiers increase your critical strike damage and critical strike chance, alongside overall damage to healthy enemies with large health pools in Diablo 4.

This works together with its unique effect where you can cause an enemy to run in fear after landing a critical strike.

Waxing Gibbous (Druid)

Waxing Gibbous is a very fierce unique item for a Werewolf build in Diablo 4. It grants stealth for a short period of time when you kill a foe with a shred. And when in stealth, you attack, it grants an ambush that is responsible for critical strikes for a few seconds.

Moreover, there are many other modifiers to check out including extra life upon kill, more damage to close enemies as well as injured enemies, and more critical strike damage. Waxing Gibbous is also a relatively faster weapon that does more damage to healthy foes.