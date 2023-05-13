For Honor Conqueror Guide – Best Combos, Moves, Hero Counters, Abilities, Best Feats, Combo Chains

For Honor Conqueror Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about playing as Conqueror, playing against Conqueror, and tips to win.

Conquerors are basically heavily armored warriors who basically rely on defensive style and continue to whittle away their opponent’s stamina. Thanks to their defensive abilities and powerful attacks, Conquerors in For Honor are a force to be reckoned with.

When it comes to learning to play with Conquerors, they fall in the mid. Not too hard, but not too easy as well.

Conquerors in For Honor have unblockable shield-based attacks and auto-blocking defense mode. Furthermore, they can also interrupt attacks with their standard block.

For Honor Conqueror Guide

In our For Honor Conqueror Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about playing as Conqueror and playing against Conqueror.

For Honor Conqueror Feats

Tier 1

Speed Revive – Passive; rapidly revive fallen teammates

Conqueror – Passive; capture and upgrade control zones faster

Body Count – Passive; killing soldier grants you health and stamina

Tier 2

Juggernaut – Trade movement speed for better defense

Shield Basher – Shield based attacks now deal damage

Fiat Lux – Throw a flash grenade that blinds enemies for a few seconds

Tier 3

Heal on Block – Passive; blocking regenerates your health

Punch Through – Passive; deal damage on blocked attacks

Pugno Mortis – Throw an explosive projectile dealing damage over an area

Tier 4

Catapult – Call a catapult strike over an area

Dauntless – Your actions can’t be interrupted for a short duration

Regenerate – Passive; Regenerates your health when out of combat

For Honor Conqueror Conscript’s Attrition

This is basically performed by chaining light attacks indefinitely as long as you don’t use two light attacks from the same direction. Doing so ends the combo chain.

Since the Conquerors don’t have an incredible amount of damage for individual attacks, these fast attacks make up for it. I don’t recommend extending the chain beyond 3-4 attacks to be on the safe side.

For Honor Conqueror Final Argument

This is performed by starting Conscript’s Attrition and mixing in a heavy attack after a light attack. Doing so deals, even more, amount of damage and works well when trying to throw off an opponent.

For Honor Conqueror Shield Bash

This is easily one of the most important tools at the Conqueror’s disposal. It’s performed by pressing the Guard Break button after a dash or heavy attack.

Shield Bash basically leaves your opponent vulnerable for a short duration of time, allowing you to land a guaranteed light attack or a tough-to-dodge heavy attack. Using the guaranteed light attack, you can easily transition into Final Argument and into another Shield Bash.

While in Revenge Mode, the Shield Bash knocks an opponent into the ground, allowing you to land a guaranteed heavy attack. However, do note that the attack is telegraphed and can easily be sidestepped by agile heroes.

For Honor Conqueror Reaper’s Crush

This is a simple chain which is performed by linking two heavy attacks together. Despite its damage output, the second attack is telegraphed and can be parried by skilled opponents.

Keeping this in mind, you should try to mix things up by adding Shield Bash in your chains. Alternatively, you can land the first attack from far away and close the gap using the second heavy attack.

For Honor Conqueror Charged Heavy Attack

You can simply hold the heavy attack button to charge the attack, making it stronger and faster. There are two levels of charging; the first one is automatically achieved after holding the button and the second one is achieved after the flail glows red.

Since the attack has a distinct animation, don’t hesitate to cancel it anytime you want. On top of it, the Charged Heavy Attack can also be used to transition into a Shield Bash.

For Honor Conqueror Charging Shield Crush

This attack basically knocks your opponents to the ground, allowing a guaranteed heavy attack which can be transitioned into a Shield Bash. It’s performed by pressing the Guard Break button while sprinting.

However, there are a couple of things you need to keep in mind i.e. the attack has a fairly short range and can easily be dodged by skilled opponents. I only recommend using it against opponents who are engaged by your teammates.

For Honor Conqueror Full Block Stance

When activated, Conqueror’s Full Block Stance allows you to block incoming attacks – except unblockable attacks – from all directions until you run out of stamina or cancel the stance. While activated, the Full Block Stance continuously consumes stamina which is something you need to keep in mind while trying to use it.

It’s ideal for agile heroes who keep on changing the direction of their attacks or against multiple enemies. However, once again, you need to keep a close eye out on your stamina bar. Despite its advantages, I’d still recommend relying on normal guard most of the times.

For Honor Conqueror Block

Whenever you manage to successfully block your opponent’s attack, it’ll bounce off your shield and break the combo chain. It’s a valuable ability which can make anyone planning to launch a flurry of attacks against you think twice.

For Honor Conqueror Counters and Match-Ups

Coming straight to match-ups, Conqueror tends to struggle against Peacekeeper, Orochi, and Nobushi while shines against Raider and Warden.

The reason behind these match-ups is that Conqueror’s attacks tend to be relatively slower as compared to other heroes and can be dodged with ease. Moreover, the hero has limited mobility which is why heroes like Peacekeeper can run around him in circles and not get caught.

Moreover, controlling stamina management is something which is incredibly hard while playing as Conqueror. Both the Full Block Stance and combo chains drain stamina fairly fast which is something you need to keep in mind while choosing your battles.

Finally, the Conqueror can’t feint attacks in the traditional way, but has excellent defensive capabilities and infinite offensive chains. In addition to this, the Revenge Mode is extremely threatening and allow him to go against multiple enemies with relative ease.

For Honor Conqueror Combo Chains and Moves

Since we played the game on PC, the attacks and combos are presented using the PC default layout.

Charging Heavy Attack

It’s performed by pressing and holding RMB.

Conscript’s Attrition

It’s performed by pressing LMB as long as you continue changing the direction. Check the details provided above for more information!

Final Argument

It’s performed by pressing LMB, LMB, and RMB.

Reaper’s Crush

It’s performed by pressing RBM twice.

Full Block Stance

It’s performed by pressing C.

Charging Shield Crush

It’s performed by sprinting and pressing the MMB.

Shield Bash

It’s performed by pressing A/W/D + Spacebar followed by pressing the MMB.

Shield Bash Mix Up

It’s performed by pressing RMB and then pressing the MMB.

Shield Bash Riposte

It’s performed by pressing C followed by pressing the MMB.

This is all we’ve on our For Honor Conqueror Guide. If there’s anything else you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!