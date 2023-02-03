Dead Space Remake Armor Upgrades Guide

The Dead Space Remark starts with Isaac wearing a default armor suit which is not all he needs to fight against the Necromorphs and other calamities in the game. The game, therefore, has allowed players to upgrade Isaac’s armor as they progress through Dead Space Remake so they can withstand greater challenges.

This guide has all the information players need about the RIG upgrade system in Dead Space Remake. We will take you through all the locations where you can find the schematics necessary for players to level up their suit in Dead Space Remake.

How the armor system works

Upgrading provides Isaac with more strength and increases the inventory space. There are 6 suit levels that players in Dead Space Remake can unlock. While the 5 of them are part of the normal game, the sixth one can only be unlocked once players have reached New Game+

It is very crucial to upgrade armor or RIG as it is called in the game. Players must explore different areas of the USG Ishimura and find the schematics to level up Isaac’s suit. Not all of the suit upgrades require players to find these schematics. Some armor upgrades can be simply purchased from the stores by spending credits.

However, most of them do require you to find schematics to craft them. Therefore players first need to find schematics. Once they have the RIG schematic, they can simply go to a shop, feed it the schematic and unlock the upgraded armor for purchase.

Dead Space Remake suit upgrade locations

While on the easy difficulty you might not need these suit level upgrades, if you plan on playing on Hard difficulty to unlock Impossible mode and the hand cannon that it rewards, you will definitely need to acquire all RIG upgrades in Dead Space Remake.

Below we have given all the places where you can find the schematic to upgrade Isaac’s RIG or the stores where you can buy them from as well as the benefits that each armor provides.

Suit level 1 – default armor

This is Isaac’s default suit. As soon as you begin Dead Space Remake, you’ll see Isaac wearing this suit. Therefore, there’s nothing that players need to do to acquire it.

Here are all the benefits this suit offers:

Inventory Space: 12

Armor Defense: None

Suit level 2 – purchase from store

Players can immediately get their first armor upgrade in Dead Space Remake from the shop. This armor upgrade also doesn’t require players to do much hassle. All players need to do is go to a shop and purchase it for 10,000. Fortunately, this armor doesn’t require you to collect a schematic.

Players can find the store while completing the “Medical Deck” objective. First, ride the elevator and then go straight ahead, and there you will find the store from where you can purchase your first armor upgrade.

This suit offers you the following benefits:

Inventory Space: 18

Armor Defense: +5%

Suit level 3 – Intermediate Engineer Rig

As you move towards higher upgrade levels, the process becomes more challenging. This armor upgrade requires players first to find the schematic. Players can find the schematic in Chapter 3 once they have completed the main objective, “Reroute Power from Water Purification.” As soon as you complete this objective, interact with the circuit breaker and head towards the exterior access corridor.

Here players will find EVA Prep Room. The schematic will be lying on the bench in the EVA Prep Room. Collect the schematic and head towards the store. Any in-game store will work, so there is no need to find the specific one. Take it to the store, and you will get Suit level 3, costing you 20,000 Credits. The benefits Suit level 3 offers are:

Inventory Space: 22

Armor Defense: +10%

Suit level 4 – Intermediate Miner Rig

Except for the first armor upgrade, all require you to collect the schematics. Suit Level 4 schematic can be found in “Chapter 7: Into the Void” as Isaac is exploring Ishimura’s mining section for the SOS Beacon. While doing this, players will find Nicole struggling against necromorphs. Help her and follow her to the Equipment Workshop.

As soon as you enter the workshop, go to the second floor, and you will find the “Intermediate Miner Rig” schematic on a workbench. Pick it up and, like the above-mentioned upgrade, take the schematic to any shop. This upgrade will cost you 35,000 credits and you will get the following benefits.

Inventory Space: 26

Armor Defense: +15%

Suit level 5 – Advanced Engineering Rig

This upgrade is the final one before players reach New Game+. Finding the schematics for this one may be challenging but all worthwhile. Players can find these schematics in Chapter 10: End of Days. Once you reach Crew Quarters, players will be tasked with finding the Crew Deck key.

Finding this, you will see a Crew Deck door. From here, players need to first head towards the Common area and then go right towards the “Zero Gravity Gym” corridor.

Keep moving along the right wall, and you will eventually find a Locker Room with the schematic. As soon as you enter the room, you’ll find the schematic lying on the top of the bench. Once you have the schematic, take it to the shop. The upgrade will cost you 60,000 Credits. Here is the list of benefits this suit offers:

Inventory Space: 30

Armor Defense: +20%

Suit level 6 – Advanced Soldier Rig

This is the final armor upgrade in Dead Space Remake, yet this one is only available in New Game + that starts after beating the whole game once. The level 6 suit is unlocked as soon as you finish the game and can be worn from the early stages of New Game Plus.

Remember the store you visited while the first upgrade to get Suit Level 2? This upgrade requires you to visit the store, as it can be purchased from the store for 99,000 Credits. This suit offers you the following benefits:

Inventory Space: 30

Armor Defense: +30%

Well, this is weird that this ultimate upgrade doesn’t provide any more inventory slots. However, this doesn’t make it any less worthy, as it gives Isaac a deadly slayer look.