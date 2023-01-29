Dead Space Remake Difficulty Options Explained

Being a horror survival game, Dead Space Remake might be too difficult for some at any difficulty option. However, some players crave a challenge like this and would seek out even harder settings to play at.

To help such players and even guide others regarding all the difficulty options in Dead Space Remake, we have prepared this guide which explains every setting in the game.

Difficulty options available in Dead Space Remake

Like a typical game, DS Remake offers players a number of difficulty settings to choose from based on their skill and expertise with such games. However, players are free to choose any difficulty from the start of the game, except for Impossible.

Here are the five difficulty options available in Dead Space Remake:

Story: As can be expected, this is the easiest difficulty for those who don’t care about gameplay and only want to focus on the narrative part of DS Remake

Easy: If you are a beginner, this option is best for you. This is perfect for beginners who are not expert Third-Person Shooters.

Normal: For the players who are too old to be called a beginner yet they haven’t achieved the desired expertise yet, this option is perfect. In this difficulty level, the game will be a little challenging but still doable and thus can be great fun.

Hard: If you are bored with weak enemies, and want more adventure here is the option that perfectly suits you. This is where all the Dead Space Remake fun starts. Isaac deals less damage and takes extra damage from Necromorphs

Impossible: The impossible difficulty in DS Remake is only for those who want to suffer badly in order to earn every achievement in the game. While hard is pretty hard already, impossible amps up the difficulty to even crazier heights. Necromorphs can now dodge your attacks and resource drops are fewer across the game.

Except for the impossible difficulty, all the options are available from the start and Impossible needs to be unlocked before players can attempt it.

How to unlock Impossible difficulty

Although, players in DS Remake are asked to choose the difficulty level at the very beginning of the game they can’t choose Impossible Difficulty straight away.

In order to unlock the Impossible difficulty, players first need to finish the game on Hard difficulty. Any other difficulty below that will not count. However, if you are thinking of attempting Impossible, it makes sense that the difficulty right below it should be your training grounds instead of the Easy one.

To survive at the Impossible difficulty level players need to have a lot of trigger control as well as there are fewer resources available to players. Thankfully to deal with the increased Necromorph difficulty, you do start with the suit you had by the end of Hard difficulty.

Finishing the game on Impossible is also necessary to unlock the Untouchable achievement.

However, players should keep in mind that dying on the Impossible difficulty means permadeath thus it becomes impossible for them to earn the Untouchable trophy on that current playthrough. Therefore, players should only play in impossible difficulty when they feel they are ready to dive into it.

Tips to play Impossible difficulty

On impossible difficulty, there are very few resources available to players therefore players should try to conserve their ammo. It’s important to make sure that each shot counts and also never let yourself be surrounded by enemies.

Considering the danger of dying can become very real very fast, remember to constantly create manual saves that you can revert back to. Save-scumming will save your life on the impossible difficulty in Dead Space Remake. Also, make sure you turn off Cloud Saves so your cloud data doesn’t ruin the manual saves.

Can you change the difficulty in Dead Space Remake

Unlike the original game, DS Remake does allow you to increase or decrease your difficulty once a playthrough has been started. Simply head to the Options menu and from there you can change your difficulty setting.