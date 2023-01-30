Dead Space Remake Necromorph Weaknesses

Resources are extremely scarce in Dead Space Remake, and you need to make the best use of everything you got. That is why you need to know the weaknesses and the best way to engage every Necromorph in Dead Space Remake, so you can take them down effectively without wasting your resources.

If you are struggling to fight these necromoph enemies aboard the Ishimura, we have compiled the weaknesses of every type of Necromorph in Dead Space Remake. We will be highlighting which weapons are useful against which type of necromorph as their weaknesses as well as information on which body parts are weak and where you should shoot.

There are three general types of Necromorphs in Dead Space Remake. The basic Necromorphs are the commonest. The Special Necromorphs appear in unique encounters and are more potent than the Basic Necromorphs. Lastly, we have the Boss Necromorphs. You only fight them at the end of chapters, but we will still list them and their weaknesses.

How to kill basic Necromorphs

The most common type you face, basic Necromorphs, is weak to almost everything. As a rule of thumb, shoot their appendages and anything weird growing out of their body.

The only time you will have issues facing Basic Necromorphs is when there are in a large group.

Divider

Weak Spot: None

None Weakness: Stasis, Explosions

Shoot the Divider’s limbs and head to immobilize it. As it starts to divide again to attack you, use Stasis and shoot the new dividing parts.

Exploder

Weak Spot: Sac on Left Arm

Sac on Left Arm Weakness: Explosion

The Sac on the Exploder’s left arm is its weakness. Shoot it to explode it, killing the Exploder and nearby Necromorphs.

Guardian

Weak Spot: Tentacles

Tentacles Weakness: Explosions

Guardian will rapidly spawn Pods for help. Use Stasis to slow it from spawning pods. Once restricted, you must shoot and dismember all of the Guardian’s tentacles to kill it.

Infector

Weak Spot: None

None Weakness: Stasis

There is no shortcut to kill the infector. Just use Stasis to slow this Necromorph and then shoot or attack it until it dies.

Lurker

Weak Spot: Tentacles

Tentacles Weakness: None

Shoot and destroy the tentacles growing from the Necromorph’s back to kill it.

Leaper

Weak Spot: Limbs

Limbs Weakness: Stasis

Use stasis to keep the Leaper from leaping around. Once slowed down, you can shoot at the Leaper’s limbs and tail to kill it.

Pods

Weak Spot: Tentacles

Tentacles Weakness: Explosion

Pods have a single tentacle on their back, shoot it to kill them. They are spawned mainly by Guardian Necromorphs, so kill the Guardian Necromorph to stop Pods from spawning.

Pregnants

Weak Spot: Limbs

Limbs Weakness: Stasis

Pregnant Necromorphs carries spawns in their stomach, so you want to make sure NOT to shoot their stomach. Use Stasis to slow the monster so you can focus on shooting its limbs to kill it.

Slasher

Weak Spot: Limbs

Limbs Weakness: None

Shoot and dismember all the limbs to kill the Slasher.

Super Lurker

Weak Spot: Tentacles

Tentacles Weakness: None

Shoot and destroy the tentacles growing from the Necromorph’s back to kill it.

Super Slasher

Weak Spot: Limbs

Limbs Weakness: None

Shoot and dismember all the limbs to kill the Super Slasher.

Swarmers

Weak Spot: None

None Weakness: Stasis, Explosions, Fire

Use Stasis to slow Swarmers, then either use an explosive or flame thrower to kill them. You will often face Swarmers in groups.

Twitchers

Weak Spot: Limbs

Limbs Weakness: Stasis

Dismember all the limbs to kill Twitchers.

Poison Pods

Weak Spot: None

None Weakness: None

These Necromorphs are passive. Anything that causes damage will kill them quickly, but they can poison you, so hit them from afar.

Super Leapers

Weak Spot: Limbs

Limbs Weakness: Stasis

Use stasis to keep the Leaper from leaping around. Once slowed down, you can shoot at the Leaper’s limbs and tail to kill it.

How to kill special Necromorphs

Special Necromorphs are unique enemies. They appear in multiple instances, but often alone and in specific areas. Special Necromorphs are much stronger than Basic Necromorphs. You can consider special necromorphs as mini-bosses of Dead Space Remake and as such you need to be familiar with their weaknesses.

Brute

Weak Spot: Sacs, Backside

Sacs, Backside Weakness: Stasis, Explosions

The front side of the Brute is armored. Your attacks won’t damage it. You need to either get around the Brute and shoot its back t damage it. Otherwise, you can spot small Yellow Sacs on the Brute’s joints. Shoot them, and they will dismember its limbs.

Hunter

Weak Spot: None

None Weakness: Stasis

Killing Hunter will waste too many resources. You just need to get away from the monster. To do so, slow down Hunters, then shoot all its limbs off. Once immobilized, run away.

Tenacles

Weak Spot: Yellow Sacs

Yellow Sacs Weakness: Explosion, Fire

Tentacles, as the name suggests, are just a blob of flesh with many tentacles protruding from it. All of these tentacles have yellow sacs at their base. Shoot them to keep on dismembering the tentacles. The creature dies once all the tentacles are gone.

Super Brute

Weak Spot: Sacs, Backside

Sacs, Backside Weakness: Stasis, Explosions

The front side of the Super Brute is armored. Your attacks won’t damage it. You need to either get around the Brute and shoot its back t damage it. Otherwise, you can spot small Yellow Sacs on the Brute’s joints. Shoot them, and they will dismember its limbs.

How to kill boss Necromorphs

Three Necromorphs appear as bosses in Dead Space Remake. Expect everything you expect from bosses: a large health pool and powerful attacks with few weaknesses.

Leviathan

Encounter: Chapter 6

Chapter 6 Weak Spot: Tentacles, Mouth

Tentacles, Mouth Weakness: Stasis, Kinesis, Explosions

The leviathan boss fight has two phases. In the first phase, shoot the sacs at the base of Leviathan’s tentacles to dismember them, damaging the boss. In the second phase, you need to shoot its mouth. If you get the chance, you can also toss a bomb into Leviathan’s mouth to damage it.

The Slug

Encounter: Chapter 8

Chapter 8 Weak Spot: Yellow Sacs

Yellow Sacs Weakness: None

The Slug’s only weakness is the sacs on its tentacles. You need to shoot them. This will damage the boss and also dismember the tentacles.

Hive Mind

Encounter: Chapter 12

Chapter 12 Weak Spot: Yellow Sacs

Yellow Sacs Weakness: None

Hive Mind’s only weakness is the sacs on its tentacles. You need to shoot them. This will damage the boss and also dismember the tentacles. In the second phase, Hive Mind will pick up explosive canisters that you need to shoot damage and kill it.