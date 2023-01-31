Dead Space Remake Schematic Locations Guide

Schematics are required for upgrading Isaac’s weapons and suits in Dead Space Remake. Dead Space Remake has 13 schematics you need to find yourself in the game. Most of these schematics can be collected at any point in the game, except for one, before your start the Alternate Solutions mission in Chapter 11, which is the point of no return.

You can either collect all the schematics as you go through the chapters or collect them all in Chapter 11 when you have complete access to USG Ishimura. We said you could collect most of the schematics at any time, but the one in Chapter 9 is missable. You cannot collect it later in the game if you fail to get it in chapter 9.

Moreover, if you want to unlock the Merchant achievement in Dead Space Remake, you must find all the upgrade blueprints. In the guide below we have given the location of all 13 schematics to help you find them and upgrade your gear.

Chapter 2

There are 2 schematics to be found in Chapter 2: Intensive Care

Pulse Rounds

After you enter the Coolant Pipelines, look to your left. You can find the Pulse Rounds schematic in Imaging Diagnostics.

Stasis Pack

The Stasis pack blueprint is in the Emergency Room. Look inside the changing room next to Dr. N: Brennan’s office. The schematic is on one of the benches in the changing room.

Chapter 3

There are 3 schematics to be found in Chapter 3: Course Correction

Medium Med Pack

The Medium Med Pack schematic is right after the Decontamination Room. As soon as you leave the contamination room, check all the lockers. One of these contains the Medium Med Pack schematic.

Ripper Blade schematic

You can find the Ripper Blade schematic after you use the elevator to descend for the first time. After you exit the elevator, look inside the room to your right. Open the obvious loot box to get Ripper Blade schematics.

Flame Thrower Fuel schematic

You can find the Flame Thrower Fuel blueprint in the Engine Room of USG Ishimura. You have to activate one of the engines here as your main objective. The schematic is right next to the engine.

Chapter 4

There is only one schematic in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent and it is used to upgrade your suit.

Intermediate Engineer Rig

On your way to the ADS Cannon in Chapter 4, look inside the EVA Prep Room to find Level 3 suit, Intermediate Engineer Rig. The room is on your right when heading to the cannon.

Chapter 5

Only one schematic in Chapter 5: Letha Devotion

Line Rack

You can find this schematic for the Line Beam in the room next to Dr. B. Warwick’s office. After exiting from the Observation Room, ignore the elevator, and head across from Dr. B. Warwick’s office. You need level 2 Security Clearance to go in the room to get the Line Rack schematic.

Chapter 6

Only one schematic in Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard

Force Energy

The schematic for Force Energy is in the Chemical Lab. Look inside the Air Filtration Tower to find them. As you go through, the schematic is right after the first electricity trap and before the second.

Chapter 7

There are two schematics in Chapter 7: Into the Void

The schematic for Contact Energy is found after you leave Deck B in a locked room. After leaving Deck B, kill the necromorphs that attack you and look for the locked room. Once you find it, rotate around the room, and you will spot a broken window.

From this window, shoot the lock inside the room. Then you can enter the room and get the schematic on one of the tables inside the room.

Intermediate Miner Rig

The Intermediate Miner Rig schematic (suit level 4) is found after defeating Nicole. Once Nicole is defeated, head on into the Equipment Workshop. Look around the SOS Beacon to find the Intermediate Miner Rig schematic.

Chapter 8

Only one schematic in Chapter 8: Search and Rescue

Oxygen Tank

Once you have Security Clearance level 2, you must go to the Refueling Control Station on the 4th floor. Here, you can now enter a locked room in Dead Space Remake, which contains the Oxygen Tank schematic.

Chapter 9

Only one schematic in Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival

Large Med Pack

Remember that you need to get this schematic in Chapter 9, or you will miss it. Large Med Pack schematic is found inside the Infirmary. Look around in the Infirmary on desks before the segment with spinning lasers to get the schematic.

Chapter 10

Only one schematic in Chapter 10: End of Days

Advanced Engineering Rig

When you come through the Crew Quarters, look inside the bathroom to find the schematics for Advanced Engineering Rig (suit level 5) in Dead Space Remake.