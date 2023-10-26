Cyberpunk 2077: Off The Leash Walkthrough

Off the Leash is a relatively short quest that follows a linear approach in Cyberpunk 2077. It revolves around Kerry who is one of the many characters you can start a romantic relationship with in Night City.

The quest is relatively easier when compared to other quests and gigs in Night City. However, it branches into two possibilities that we will walk you through shortly.

You can either choose to continue Kerry’s questline and romance him, or end things right there.

How to unlock and start “Off the Leash”

There are a couple of prerequisites that you need to do before unlocking the “Off the Leash” gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

Firstly, you need to complete the “I Don’t Wanna Hear It” mission. It is important that during this mission, you choose to make Kerry Eurodyne and the US Cracks come to an agreement to go against their record label. If you do not, you will not unlock Off the Leash as well as Boat Drinks and Every Breath You Take.

Secondly, you need to increase your relationship with Kerry while doing his storyline quests up to the point of I Don’t Wanna Hear It. This is important if you are looking to romance Kerry in Cyberpunk 2077.

Once you are done with I Don’t Wanna Hear It by completing all the aforementioned prerequisites, Kerry will call to invite you to see him at a club located in Charter Hill, Westbrook District. This will start Off the Leash.

Do note that Kerry will call you after 12 hours have passed in the game. If he still does not call, it is probably due to a bug. You can fix that by either reloading from a previous save point or skipping time by another day.

How to complete Off the Leash in Cyberpunk 2077

After receiving the call from Kerry, use your waypoint marker and head to the Charter Hill Club in Westbrook through the back entrance. Follow the waypoint to reach the back area of the club where a guard will be standing in front of the elevator.

Speak with the guard and select the dialogue that mentions a meeting with Kerry to use the elevator and get to the 35th-floor lounge.

Once you’ve reached the lounge, you’ll find that there is a huge event going on and your objective will change to Wait for Kerry.

Wait for a little while until Kerry appears on the main stage and the crowd settles down to speak with Kerry.

As you approach Kerry, a journalist will come up and start asking you questions. Choose any dialogue to answer the questions as it won’t affect the outcome of the Off the Leash gig and a new objective will pop up on your HUD to follow Kerry.

While following Kerry, he’ll make you meet an old friend of his Spector Cheng who works as a local vendor selling melee weapons at his shop in Westbrook Japantown.

Note that speaking to Spector will get you a discount at every Ripperdoc location in Cyberpunk 2077. This makes Off the Leash a pretty lucrative gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

Off the Leash dialogue choices

Once you are done with Spector, follow Kerry to the roof where he will start talking about his goals and dreams. You will get two dialogue choices here, both of which lead to different outcomes.

Dialogue Choice #1 – “You can tell me.”

It is important to note here that keeping the conversation going with Kerry leads to his romance options. However, this requires you to have a male body type with a male voice. If you do, you can choose the best dialogue below to kiss him.

[Lean] Glad we got a moment to ourselves”

“You can tell me”

“But you did make it”

“Maybe it’s time you stopped being afraid”

“[Kiss Kerry] Yes”.

If you have a female body type, you will still unlock the rewards and continue Kerry’s storyline but without the option to romance him in Cyberpunk 2077.

Dialogue Choice #2 – “Little too heavy for me right now.”

Choosing this dialogue will see Kerry dismiss the conversation immediately, marking an end to his questline as well as the gig.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Off the Leash rewards

Completing Off the Leash rewards you with 392 EXP, 210X Street Cred, and even unlocks two new Joy Toy locations in the Charter Hill Club where you met Kerry.