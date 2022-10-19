Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy locations

In the crime world of cyberpunk 2077 where everyone is busy killing each other, you can also have some pleasure during your playthrough by using a Joytoy. That refers to the Joytoys (sex workers) that are available in different districts on the map.

This guide will pinpoint the exact locations of all the Joytoys you can find in Cyberpunk 2077.

Standard Joytoy Locations

You can find the two standard-priced Joytoys on Jig-Jig Street located on the east side of the Westbrook district as shown in the image below. Once you head there, you will find a fast travel point with Jig-Jig street written on it.

Take the first right, you will find two Joytoys standing. The male Joytoy will be standing below Toys banner and the Female Joytoy will be leaning onto the barrier on the bridge.

To buy their services of giving you pleasure, they both cost 100 eddies.

Expensive Joytoy locations

Unlike the standard ones that you can just find on the streets, to get access to the expensive Joytoys in the game, you will have to play through Kerry’s storyline in order to get access to the Dark Matter Club. You can find the club between the borders of Japantown and Charterhill in the Westbrook district.

To enter the club, head across the street from the dark matter fast travel station. Once inside, take the elevator that will make you to the lounge. You will find the Female Joytoy sitting by the bar and the Male Joytoy will be leaning toward the end of the bar.

To buy their services, they both cost 3000 eddies.