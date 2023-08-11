Comet Sorcery Location, Stats, and Buffs In Elden Ring

One of the greatest sorceries crafted by Karolos of Raya Lucaria, Comet is not only hard to master but is also one of the most devastating ones when used efficiently in battle. Comet belongs to the Sorceries category in Elden Ring, specifically to Glintstone Sorceries which is a trademark of Raya Lucaria Academy.

Finding and equipping Comet is no joke. This overpowered sorcery is well-hidden and requires some astronomical stats to use. But fret not, we are here to help you with Comet Location in Elden Ring. Make sure to follow our stats Elden Ring respec guide here to use this sorcery effortlessly. We will also discuss Comet stats and requirements along with the best gear that goes with this spell.

This magical spell shouldn’t be confused with Comet Azur or Night Comet which although have the same category, are different from Comet.

Where to find Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring

Comet’s location is a hidden treasure chest, present behind an illusory wall, in Raya Lucaria Academy. The second major legacy dungeon, Raya Lucaria Academy, is present in the middle of Liurnia if the Lakes region and can be accessed with the help of Academy Glintstone Key.

If you are already at the academy, fast travel to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. From the site of grace, go forward and climb the set of stairs right next to Stake of Marika. Turn right to enter a corridor full of Glintstone Scholars. Defeat all the scholars or run past them to reach the end of the corridor.

Turn right and climb the next step of stairs. There are three more scholars in this area. Immediately turn around and climb the set of stairs to your left now. In the next area, hug the left wall right next to the last step of the stairs. Hit the wall between a wooden table and a candlestick to make it disappear (illusory wall). Open the treasure chest inside the hidden chamber to obtain Comet sorcery.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Comet Sorcery Stats and Requirements in Elden Ring

Comet belongs to Glintstone Sorceries which allows players to cast a medium-sized comet from their staves. This sorcery requires 52 points in Intelligence stat to cast and deals magic damage to the enemies. Comet uses 24 FP and 31 stamina for each cast.

Comet can be cast multiple times in a row without a break. This sorcery can also be charged to deal up to 25% more damage than the base attack. Comet is far superior to both Glintstone Pebble and Glintstone Cometshard as it deals way more damage and travels a lot farther, but this comes at a cost of higher FP and Intelligence requirements.

Best Comet Buffs in Elden Ring

Like most of the sorceries in Elden Ring, Comet can also be buffed with the help of accompanying gear items and medallions. Below is a list of all the items that can help players squeeze the most out of Comet sorcery.

Azur’s Glintstone Crown : This helm gear increases Comet’s attack power by 10%. However, using this gear increases the FP cost for all sorceries by 15%.

: This helm gear increases Comet’s attack power by 10%. However, using this gear increases the FP cost for all sorceries by 15%. Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear : This cracked tear can be used for Flask of Wondrous Physick, and it enhances Comet’s attack power by 20% in PVE and by 15% in PVE for the next 180 seconds.

: This cracked tear can be used for Flask of Wondrous Physick, and it enhances Comet’s attack power by 20% in PVE and by 15% in PVE for the next 180 seconds. Terra Magica : This Glintstone Sorcery enhances Comet’s attack power by 35% for the next 30 seconds.

: This Glintstone Sorcery enhances Comet’s attack power by 35% for the next 30 seconds. Ritual Sword Talisman : This Talisman increases the attack power of Comet by 10% but this comes with a catch. Players must have full HP to reap the benefits of Ritual Sword Talisman.

: This Talisman increases the attack power of Comet by 10% but this comes with a catch. Players must have full HP to reap the benefits of Ritual Sword Talisman. Magic Scorpion Charm: This talisman increases the attack power of all magic attacks by 12% including Comet. However, players also receive 10% more physical damage when this talisman is equipped.

Sorceries in Elden Ring are a lot of fun, but a few can match the amazing abilities of Comet and its affinity to a lot of items. Despite having massive Intelligence requirements, we recommend Comet over any other Glintstone Sorcery all day long. Comet Azur might rival its brilliance however, considering that players can cast Comet while moving, it has better utility overall.