How To Get Azur’s Glintstone Set In Elden Ring

Azur’s Glintstone set is one of those unique-looking Armor sets that you can get by going over a lengthy quest in Elden Ring. This set is considered the best in the game, as it is known for having the highest magic damage negation when compared to the rest of the armor sets.

If you are interested in acquiring the Azur’s Glintstone set in the game then you will have to embark on the Sorceress Sellen’s questline. This will involve you performing different tasks for this particular NPC at various locations and finally aiding her in the final battle against the bloody witch hunter.

At the end of this quest, you will get the chance to finally claim the Azur’s Glintstone armor set from the Primeval Sorcerer Azur’s grace site in Elden Ring.

The Azur’s Glintstone Set consists of:

Azur’s Glintstone Crown (x1) Azur’s Glintstone Robe (x1) Azur’s Manchettes (x1)

How to find Azur’s Glintstone Set in Elden Ring

In order to get the Azur’s Glintstone set from Primal Sorcerer Azur’s location, you will first have to complete Sorceress Sellen’s Questline in Elden Ring.

She is an NPC and a merchant that you will need to meet in Elden Ring. Once you agree to follow her questline, you will have to complete the following steps:

You have to go to the Waypoint Ruins first and there you will be tasked with defeating the Mad Pumpkin Head. After that, you need to converse with Sorceress Sellen. Then you need to venture to the Seethewater River and get the Comet Azur Sorcery in Elden Ring. If you go past the Hermit village you can find the lost grace site Primeval Sorcerer Azur. After obtaining it you can head back to the Sorceress Sellen and then select “Show Azur’s sorcery”. There will be a long round of conversation so bear with her until she gives you the Sellian Sealbreaker. Then you will be tasked with going to the Sellia Hideaway at Caelid in Elden Ring. As you move into the tunnel, you can bypass the enemies by ignoring them and making your way further down. After that, you will reach a point where you will require the use of the Sellian Sealbreaker to unlock the magically sealed door. Lastly, you can finally interact with the body of Lusat and obtain the Stars of Ruin Sorcery. Once you have gotten the sorcery you can make your way back to the Waypoint Ruins. Upon reaching that place you will have to go with another round of conversation with the Sorceress Sellen in Elden Ring. She will ask you about a favor so now you have to select the option “About request”. So she will tell you the location of her real body that is imprisoned and ask you to make the journey to her real body. For that, you will need to venture to the Witchbane Ruins. This particular region is located south from the Fourth Church of Marika. Once you reach the required location, open the large door and you will find the Sorceress’s body imprisoned at that place. So after you have interacted with her, she will request you to look after her primal glintstone. Then you can simply acquire Sellen’s Primal Glintstone from her physical body in Elden Ring. Then you need to head towards Ranni’s Rise and there you need to transplant the primal Glintstone. You will be tasked with defeating the Starscourge Radahn and then you need to talk to Eccentric. Now you can travel back to the Witchbane Ruins and then interact with Eccentric again. He will tell you that Sellen was the Graven Witch who was obsessed with primeval current and is dead. So, you will have to go to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library and there you will find a Gold Summon Sign. Using it you will now have the objective to be summoned to help the Sorceress Sellen against the Witch Hunter Jerren. Once you vanquish the Bloody Finger then you can talk to Sorceress Sellen. After exhausting all dialogues with her she will mention that the Queen of Caria is no more and that the body of Master Azur has returned. This time you have to select the option “Lusat’s location” and after some talking you will receive the Starlight Shards as a reward. Finally, you can go to the Primeval Sorcerer Azur’s Grace site and there you can pick up the Azur’s Glintstone Armor set in Elden Ring. It will have the three pieces “Azur’s Glintstone Crown (x1), Azur’s Glintstone Robe (x1), and Azur’s Manchettes (x1) in Elden Ring.

It is vital here that you should definitely assist Sellen in the fight against the witch hunter because if you fight her you will not have the option to get the Azur’s Glintstone armor in Elden Ring.

Azur’s Glintstone Set Stats

The Azur’s Glintstone Set has a combined weight of (11.8) in Elden Ring. As for the Damage Negation stats, the Glintstone Armor set offers a physical damage negation of (0.9) against enemy strikes and the same number goes for damage you take against slash attacks and pierce attacks.

The Azur’s Glintstone Crown and Manchette’s have (0.9) damage negation when being dealt against Magic damage, Fire damage, Light damage, and Holy damage.

However, for the Azur’s Glintstone Robe, the Damage neg to Magic attacks is (0.8), Fire, Light, and Holy damage.

In terms of Resistance, this armor set yields the following results:

Azur’s Glintstone Set Piece Resistance Stats Immunity Robustness Focus Vitality Poise Azur’s Glintstone Crown 23 14 44 39 4 Azur’s Glintstone Robe 50 28 99 83 12 Azur’s Manchettes 12 8 22 20 1

In terms of headgear, the Azur’s Glintstone crown can really come in handy for you during tough battle situations. This particular Helm tends to amplify the damage you deliver when using the sorcery Comet Azur, significantly by 15 percent.

Similarly, it also magnifies the damage you can deal with using the Glintstone Cometshard by 10 percent which can be useful for you in battles against all kinds of enemies in Elden Ring.