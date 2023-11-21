Should You Invite Yenna To Your Camp In Baldur’s Gate 3?

As you reach the town of Rivington at the beginning of Act 3, you’ll come across a little girl named Yenna and her cat Grub in BG3. She’ll ask for your help and will express her request to join your camp. At this point, you have the choice of accepting or declining her request, and both will give you different results.

If you are unsure about the decision regarding Yenna in Baldur’s Gate 3, this guide will help you choose your final answer.

What happens if you invite Yenna to your Camp in BG3

If you agree to invite Yena to your camp, it’s not a significant change and a better choice. Even if she is useless and will further bring trouble, there’s no harm in keeping her safe for a while. You’ll get the disapproval of Astarion, Minthara, and Lae’zel if they are at your party, but you can avoid it by removing them temporarily.

On the other hand, Karlach, Wyll, Shadowheart, Jaheira, and Gale would be happy to have her. On your way to camp, you’ll meet Gortash at Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, and he’ll warn you of an imposter in your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After this, a cutscene will start in which Yenna kills her kitten, gives you the soup, and later reveals herself as Orin. Orin then tells you that she has taken this child into custody.

After this, you can go to sewers at Emperor’s Old Hideout. You’ll meet Orin and Yenna down here, with the former revealing she has kidnapped the young girl.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In the third scenario, one of your companions will vanish; mostly, Lae’zel is the victim. Take a long rest and go to camp. Here, you’ll encounter the missing person, and they’ll have Yenna at knifepoint in Baldur’s Gate 3.

They’ll accuse Yenna and try to kill her. If you pass the Persuasion check, you can set her free. This will later lead to her getting kidnapped. If you agree to kill Yenna, the companion will reveal itself as Orin.

What happens if you Decline Yenna’s Request

If you deny her entry to the camp, she’ll eventually come to the camp and get kidnapped. Refusing her request does no good or brings much change to the story. The only difference would be that you may reencounter Yenna at the sewers, and then she’ll come to the camp.

In other cases, as mentioned above, Orin would try to infiltrate, and you’ll get the cutscene with her in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should you let Yenna stay in your camp?

Everything comes down to your choice and playstyle. If you keep her at camp or not, the outcome would still be the same, which is her kidnapping and your involvement in it. If she is not kidnapped from your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3, someone else will, and you’ll still need to save them from Orin. In the end, she eventually stays at the camp anyway.

What you should consider is your gameplay. If you are playing a good character, you should take her in as it will bring you the approval of other companions. If you are going for a more evil route, you can easily deny her and go along with your journey.