Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Wild Magic Build And Subclass Guide

Sorcerers are natural spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3 and are one of twelve classes available to use in-game. Unlike their other spell-heavy counterpart, the Wizard class, they have an innate ability to cast spells. There are three unique Sorcerer subclasses: Wild Magic, Draconic Bloodline, and Storm Sorcery. The Sorcerer’s Wild Magic Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 is among the most fun in the game.

Sorcerers in this subclass are known for using an uncontrollable and often chaotic Wild Magic. A random magical effect may trigger whenever a Wild Magic sorcerer casts a spell. This can either aid them in combat or hurt them in the process.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Sorcerer Wild Magic Build in BG3

Race: Race is an important part of the character-creation process. Choosing the right race that accentuates the strengths of the Wild Magic Sorcerer can prove pivotal in your build. The best race to pick for Sorcerer Wild Magic includes Wood-Elf or Dragonborn.

Depending on the type of Dragonborn you pick, this race can offer you resistance to certain elements. They can also deal more damage with the element they are resistant to. The Wood-Elf possesses Fey Ancestry making them invulnerable to being charmed or put to sleep. Their Darkvision ability can help you gain the upper hand in battles in the dark.

Ability Point Distribution: 16 Charisma, 16 Dexterity, and 14 Constitution. Leave the rest as is.

Skills: Intimidation, Deception, and Sleight of Hand.

Best Background: Wild Magic Sorcerers’ main abilities include Charisma, Dexterity, and Constitution. Based on these attributes, the best background choice for the Sorcerer will be either Noble or Guild Artisan. The Noble background is known for its high status amongst its peers. They have proficiency in Persuasion and History. The Guild Artisan is also proficient in Persuasion and also possesses Insight proficiency.

Best Feats for Sorcerer Wild Magic Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can select a Feat, an enhancement for your character after every four levels. This begins at level 4 and ends when you reach the max level at 12. These are our choices for the best feats for the Sorcerer Wild Magic build.

Level 4 – War Caster: War Caster is a very important Feat to get early on. It allows you to maintain your concentration when using concentration spells effectively.

Level 8 – Spell Sniper: Spell Sniper gives you access to an additional Cantrip and a better chance to hit critical attacks when using any spell.

Level 12 – Elemental Adept: This feat allows you to prevent an enemy from resisting one type of elemental damage from you.

Best Spells for Sorcerer Wild Magic Build in BG3

Best Cantrip – Fire Bolt: This standard cantrip allows you to throw a fire projectile at your enemy to deal 1d10 fire damage. It is nothing special, but gets the job done when everything else is over.

Best Level 1 Spell – Chromatic Orb: This spell has a large area of effect and deals 3-24 elemental damage. You can pick the element you want to use, making this a strong spell.

Best Level 2 Spell – Scorching Ray: When you cast this spell, you summon several rays of fire that deal 2-12 fire damage. This can be concentrated on one enemy and spread to three enemies.

Best Level 3 Spell – Protection from Energy: This spell allows you to give elemental resistance to a creature when you touch it. The resistance can be from thunder, lightning, fire, cold, or acid.

Best Level 4 Spell – Confusion: Confusion allows you to confuse your enemies. This spell makes them attack things at random, including their allies.

Best Level 5 Spell – Insect Plague: This spell is extremely useful at crowd control. It makes the entire area within an 18-meter range Difficult Terrain. Furthermore, this spell also deals 4d10 piercing damage.

Best Level 6 Spell – Globe of Invulnerability: This is an excellent support spell as it protects you and your party members in a large dome that absorbs all damage.

Best Armor and Weapons

Helm – Pyroquickness Hat: This helm allows you to deal a second bonus action when you cast a leveled fire spell and burn yourself. There is a degree of restraint and strategizing required here.

Armor – Sorcerers Robe: Since sorcerers don’t have proficiencies in armor, the best armor to keep is their default one, the Sorcerer’s robe.

Hands–Quickspell Gloves: These gloves allow you to use a Cantrip through a bonus action.

Weapon – Markoheshkir: Sorcerers are more adept at spell casting, and hence you won’t spend a lot of time using melee weapons. But if the need does pop up, Quarterstaffs are the best options for Sorcerers. Markoheshkir saves you one spell slot through its Arcane Battery ability and gives you an advantage in Dexterity Checks.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Wild Magic Build Level Progression

Level 1

Create your character by following all the options we’ve discussed above. Select the Wild Magic subclass. The Wild Magic subclass gives you two unique features. The first one is Wild Magic, which imbues your spell with a secondary harmful or helpful (or both) at random when you cast a spell. The second feature is Tides of Chaos. When you use this, you gain an advantage on your next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw.

Level 2

At level 2, you unlock both Sorcery Points and Metamagic. Metamagic is a strong class-wide feature that allows you to control or enhance your spells.

Level 3

Level 3 unlocks additional Metamagic passives. How you proceed with your Metamagic depends on you. This does not really affect our Build.

Level 4

Pick your first Feat: War Caster.

Level 5

You unlock additional spells and Level 3 spell slots.

Level 6

You unlock additional spells. Make the selection as we have recommended.

Level 7

Level 4 spell slots are unlocked at player level 7. Make the selection as we have recommended.

Level 8

Select your second Feat Spell: Spell Sniper.

Level 9

Level 5 spell slots are unlocked. Make the selection as we have recommended.

Level 10

At level 10, you unlock an additional Cantrip and a passive buff to Metamagic.

Level 11

You will unlock Level 6 spells at this level. Pick the Globe of Invulnerability spell.

Level 12

At level 12, pick your final Feat: Elemental Adept.