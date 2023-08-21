Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Races For Sorcerer

A significant part of selecting the best race for your Sorcerer class will depend on the fact that it utilizes charisma efficiently in Baldur’s Gate 3. So when it comes to the Sorcerer, a few things set them apart from other casting classes. This makes them one of the more popular ways to play a spellcaster in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The sorcerer differs from the Wizard in that they use study and practice, whereas the sorcerer is more about an instinct for magic. This makes them somewhat Charisma-casters rather than using knowledge which makes charisma their primary stat in BG3. We have listed the Best Race choices for Sorcerer in BG3 below.

Drow

Asmodeus Tiefling

Dragonborn

High Elf

Drow

If you are looking for the best race for your sorcerer, consider Drow in BG3. As with every other family of the Elf, the Drows also receive Keen Senses and Fey Ancestry. They also get +2 Dexterity, +1 Charisma, and Rapier Proficiency instead of Long Sword.

Although the weapon proficiencies for this race are negligible unless you are playing like a pure spellcaster in Baldur’s Gate 3. judging from these skills, it should tell you that these make them a good candidate for a pact of the blade subclass.

In terms of Drow Spellcasting abilities, you will be able to gain the Faerie Fire spellcasting ability after reaching Level 3 in BG3. Similarly, at Level 5, you will be able to access the Darkness spell as well.

Asmodeus Tiefling

It is essential to know here that all the Tiefling races have one common trait, which gives you resistance to fire. This way, you only gain half of the damage from the enemy fire attack. Asmodeus Tieflings come with (+1) Intelligence and (+2) Charisma.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In addition to having this race choice for the sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3, you get an advantage on intimidation and performance checks for ten turns.

Moreover, the Asmodeus Tiefling makes up for a great Bard because the plus one charisma is friendly, and the plus one intelligence makes you an even better skill monkey. Apart from this, the Asmodeus Tiefling allows you to raise your charisma to 17 if you so choose.

The decent increase in your intelligence and dexterity ability points makes it the best race choice for Sorcerer in BG3.

Lastly, the Asmodeus Tiefling can gain spells like Hellish Rebuke, which can be attained at Level 3, and Darkness, which comes at Level 5.

Dragonborn

Dragonborn is also great when considering race choices. The reason is that this race comes equipped with skill points such as (+2) Strength and (+1) charisma in BG3.

Moreover, as a Dragonborn, you will be able to choose from your Draconic Ancestry as well. This means that you would get abilities based on the color you pick. You can breathe fire if you choose the Gold, Brass, or Red Dragon.

Similarly, selecting the Black or Copper dragon will enable you to spew acid, and the Green dragon will allow you to spit poison, etc.

Judging from the skill stats, you will get additional resistance and elemental damage (AoE), which you can do on early levels too. So the Charisma and Strength bonus from the Dragonborn does gear you more towards being a prime race choice for being a sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

High Elf

High Elf gets the Cantrip that you can use no matter what class you pick in BG3. It is convenient to have and offers good damage ability.

The High Elf subclass also gets the Keen Senses ability, making your sorcerer proficient in perception. Along with that, they also get +2 for dexterity, Longbow, and Shortbow proficiency as well. These are ideal abilities that your sorcerer can use to deal with ranged attacks on enemies as well.

You also get the basic Darkvision and Fey Ancestry, giving you advantages on saving throws against being charmed. Lastly, as a subrace, you get +1 intelligence which naturally makes you a good race choice for Sorcerer in BG3.