How To Use Strange Chunk Of Amber In Baldur’s Gate 3

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with many interesting items, such as chests with hidden prizes and weapons. On the other hand, some items have no specific purpose except serving as a decoy. One such item in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Strange Chunk of Amber. You acquire it during your visit to the Rosymorn Monastery in Act 2.

While playing through the Blood of Lathander quest, you get a task to find the Blood of Lathander mace. You cannot find the entrance to the area where Blood of Lathander mace is unless you have the Strange Chunck of Amber in BG3.

BG3 Strange Chunk of Amber location

You will encounter the Strange Chunk of Amber in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 at Rosymorn Monastery. To get to the Rosymorn Monastery, go to the Mountain Pass region first, right under the monastery. The Creche Y’llek is also located nearby, and you can consider the map image attached below.

Reach the Rosymorn Monastery at the coordinates x-axis 1335 and y-axis -655, and go to the Inquisitor’s Room. This room has many Strange chunks of Amber in Baldur’s Gate 3, but you need to look for a Display Case here.

We are looking for the Strange Chunk of Amber inside the display case. Once you remove it, an entrance will reveal that leads you to the initially desired weapon, the Blood of Lathander Mace.

Strange Chunck of Amber uses in BG3

Unlike many other items in Baldur’s Gate 3, you cannot infuse the Strange Chunck of Amber on a weapon. The only purpose of this item is to serve as a decoy and lead to the Blood of Lathander mace.

After you have laid your hands on the Strange Chunk of Amber, it will highlight where you can find the Blood of Lathander mace after solving a puzzle. Once you have the mace, it can act as a helpful weapon due to its ability to restore 2-12 hit points when all of the wielder’s health is almost zero.

Besides this, the Strange Chunk of Amber has no specific use. Although it can be sold for extra gold, that value is relatively low, too. If you sell the Strange Chunk of Amber using a character with high Charisma, you can earn 55 Gold, but this value goes down if your character has low Charisma.