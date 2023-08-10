How To Revive Characters In Baldur’s Gate 3 

In your adventures through the lands of Baldur’s Gate 3, there will be times when your party members can go down despite your best efforts, and then you’ll need to revive them.

When you are facing a very tough opponent, sometimes one of your characters can get knocked out. Unlike other games, you don’t restart at a checkpoint and must continue the game until all your party is wiped out. Alternatively, you can try and revive the downed character and bring them back in the fight.

Reviving brings the downed character back to life. There are many ways to do so, some are cheap but others may require you to spend some gold. It may seem like too much but the fact you can get a character who is seemingly dead is priceless. You will need to learn how to do this in case your one of your party members gets knocked down.

Death saving throws

When your character’s health goes to 0, they won’t automatically die. Instead, the game puts them in a downed state or incapacitated state. In this state, your character rolls something known as Death Saving Throws. The game does this on its own but you’ll see a meter over their body.

The character needs to pass their death saving throws 3 times to come back to life with 1 HP. In the event, they lose their death saving throws 3 times, then they will die and you’ll need to resurrect them. If the meter over their body fills to the top, they will have passed their death-saving throw. If it moves to the bottom, toward the skull icon, then they will fail their death-saving throws.

You can also heal them using other characters while they are rolling their saving throws to instantly bring them back to life. Regardless of the state and progress of their roles, they will revive back to life in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Reviving Dead Characters

If you were unlucky and failed your death-saving throws, then your character will die. But that is not the end because there are still some options left. The game might be unforgiving against you but it also gives you ample chances to get back on your feet.

Scrolls of Revivify

A scroll of revivifying is a magical item that returns one’s soul back to their body in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is an item that every character starts with and will be available in your inventory.

If you run out of one. Don’t worry, as you will find these throughout your adventures. The easiest way to get them will be from merchants in the game. Arron in Druid’s Grove, for example, has some for sale. They won’t be cheap, however, so if you need one, you’ll need to spend a lot of gold.

To use a scroll of Revivify, first, select the scroll, click to cast it, and then click on the dead character. This will revive your character and they’ll be back to life.

Revive by paying Withers

Withers is a friendly undead NPC you encounter early in the game at the Dank Crypt. He goes back to your camp and hangs out there. If one of your party members dies, you can approach him and ask him to revive them. He will require a sum of 200 gold coins.

Cast Revivify

You can also cast the spell version of Revivify. If you have a Wizard on your team who is sufficiently leveled up, then they can learn the Revivify spell.

This is a 3-level spell so your character needs to also be at a certain level in the game to unlock it. With this, you can revive characters without the need for a scroll.

If you do learn this spell make sure to use it wisely as you will use your third-level spell slot that you may use for other purposes. Use this to get out of very game-ending situations and then take a long rest when you can and regain that spell slot.