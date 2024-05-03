How to Buy Workshop in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

In Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord, you have the total freedom to buy a workshop and earn a decent income through it. Most players get confused about what procedure to follow and how to earn money by buying a workshop, so we prepared a guide to help you.

Workshops are among the most expensive things you can buy in Bannerlord. Usually, they range from 12,000 to 15,000. Therefore, it’s important to consider all the intricacies before you make such an investment, and this is where this guide comes in.

Visit A Friendly Town

To buy a workshop in Mount and Blade 2, visit any large town that isn’t hostile towards you. The town should have a Tavern, Arena, or any other special location.

Look Around For A Workshop While Holding Down Alt Key

From here, walk around the town and hold left Alt while looking for your desired workshops. Finding one is not hard since three or more workshops are easily found in large towns.

TIP Pick a town that isn’t at risk of being taken over in the future to ensure you get to keep your Workshop once you purchase it

Talk To The Worker And Buy

Once you’ve found a Workshop, just head inside and talk to the worker there. Interacting with the worker allows you to choose to purchase the Workshop. Once you’ve bought it, you’re given full creative control over the shop’s operations.

How to make money with Workshops in Bannerlord 2?

Workshops, when purchased, can be changed into one of several shops including blacksmiths, breweries, wine presses, and more. The choice of what shop to set up boils down to the type of raw materials the town and its surrounding villages are producing.

Ortysia, for example, produces grain and silver. With the former, you can set up a brewery, and with the latter, a silversmith. It wouldn’t make sense to set up a Pottery Shop in Ortysia as it does not produce the raw material (clay) for it to function. Always consider the inputs before setting up a workshop.

FYI Small villages that surround a large town are bound to it and supply them with raw materials

Below, you’ll find a complete list of Workshops along with their raw materials in Mount and Blade Bannerlord.

Workshop Input types Silversmith Silver ore Pottery shop Clay Olive press Olive Linen weaver Flax Brewery Grain Wool weaver Wool Wood workshop Hardwood Wine press Grapes Velvet weaver Cotton Tannery Hides/linen Smithy Iron ore/hardwood/linen

Apart from inputs, it’s also important to consider the economic situation of the town you’re investing in. A town with higher prosperity usually prices its products higher, allowing you to earn more revenue. Additionally, make sure the product you’re investing in sells well in the region.

Workshops acquire materials automatically from the villages around them and the town itself and produce their respective goods automatically. These goods can then be traded for a profit.

It is important to note that despite there being a level indicator for shops you can’t upgrade them.

Workshop not making money in Mount and Blade 2?

If you find that your workshop is making little to no money, certain things may be preventing this. Firstly, the selling price of the output may be too low (in some cases, it may be near or equal to the cost of inputs), allowing you to just break even instead of turning in a profit. To remedy this, switch to another Workshop that produces a good that sells for a better price in the region.

Secondly, check if your raw input production is working. In some cases, your villages and/or towns may stop producing the raw material required for your workshop. Like with the previous problem, the best thing to do here is to switch gears and invest in another workshop.