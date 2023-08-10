How To Get Through Burrow Holes And Crevices In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 does include some unforeseen hidden places that can be sensed and entered using some special skills. Depending upon their size, they can be primarily categorized into 2 types. One of them is the Burrow Holes and the other one is called the Crevice in BG3. Both have their own unique ways to enter them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Burrow Holes and Crevices explained

Burrow Holes and Crevices are sort of hidden areas in the BG3 game. Even though they are scattered around the world, finding them is not that simple at all. They are easy to miss so you must be eager enough to sniff around the whole world.

Additionally, the presence of these environmental elements can be guessed using the Perception Skill. This skill provides your character with the ability to spot and hear the presence of something in the near vicinity. Although it’s a useful skill, it can only work with some classes listed ahead.

Fighter

Barbarian

Bard

Druid

Ranger

Rogue

How to get through burrow holes and crevices in BG3

Once you have found a Burrow hole or a Crevice in BG3, the next main thing is how to enter it. Both are too small to let the party pass through it. With the help of unique techniques, you can pass your characters through these narrow passages as well. Comparatively, Crevices are bigger than the Burrow Holes, so it is a lot easier to pass your characters through them.

How to pass through burrow holes

Although there are certain races in the game such as Gnome or Halfling etc. to enter the Burrow Holes in BG3, your character must be much smaller than that. There are certain ways available to transform your character into something else that can pass through the Burrow Holes.

If you already have access to the Gnome or Halfling races, you can use a spell known as Transmutation Spell. The spell can be found in the form of a potion and can only be learned by the Sorcerers and Wizard class in BG3. The level 2 of this spell helps the aforementioned races reduce their size further which allows them to pass through the Burrow Holes

In case you don't have access to the Gnome or Halfling classes, there is another method involving a spell known as Disguise Spell. This spell allows the character to change its race for a specific period of time. You can convert other races into Gnome or Halfling using level 1 of the spell. Once done, you can cast Reduce upon the transformed character to shrink them so they can enter Burrow Holes

Another transformation way can be used to enter the Burrow Holes, but it can only work with the Druid class having a level 2 or higher. If you have the mentioned class with the required level, you can use the Wild Shape action to transform them into a cat. This cat then can enter the Burrow Holes.

Baldur's Gate 3 includes a spell known as Gaseous Form. Level 3 of the mentioned spell can convert the character into gaseous form. Once done, it can travel through the Burrow holes easily, but this spell can only be learned by the Sorcerers, Wizards, and Warlocks classes.

How to pass through crevices

Well, coming up to the Crevices, they are quite easy to pass through compared to the Burrow Holes in BG3. Races such as Gnome and Halfling are capable of directly passing the Crevices without applying any transformation.

Additionally, all the ways used for entering the Burrow Holes can also be adapted to enter the Crevices as well. Because the Burrow Holes require spells mostly that allow only one character to enter. It is quite difficult to pass the whole party through it. However, Crevices are a bit wide and allow the whole party pass easily.