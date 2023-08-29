How To Find The Society Of Brilliance’s Secret Vault In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Society of Brilliance is one of many secret organizations in Baldur’s Gate 3 that apparently has a secret vault somewhere nearby.

They are composed of powerful monsters that unite to restore peace to the Underdark. They consist of powerful sorcerers, warriors, and warlocks. They use their brilliant bind to help the innocent and deter evil.

Hence, being such a powerful organization they have also gathered valuable items. These valuable items are kept in a secret vault hidden away.

In this guide, we will tell you how you can locate and loot the secret vault of the Society of Brilliance. So let’s get started.

The Society of Brilliance vault location in Baldur’s Gate 3

You are going to get the opportunity to get into the secret vault of the Society of Brilliance during Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. After you have arrived at the city of Baldur’s Gate, make your way to the Lodges and then towards the quarters.

There you will discover a wooden ladder leading upstairs to a storeroom. Climb the ladder and you’ll reach a small room. There in the room is a Painting hanging on the wall. If you interact with the painting you will be teleported to a room containing the secret vault in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What’s inside the Secret Vault?

You would normally expect the secret vault to be filled with riches and loot. Unfortunately, the vault is empty. You can find some ingots and coins in nearby chests, but considering that it is called the Secret Vault of the Society of Brilliance in Baldur’s Gate 3, there is nothing to find inside.

It is unknown if this was by design or is a bug that needs to be fixed. Either way, you can find some good loot from other areas of the Lodge. But be sure that you are sneaking as it counts as stealing.