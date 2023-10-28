Baldur’s Gate 3 Equipment Features

Just like your character can get different buffs through spells or actions, there are also certain equipment features in Baldur’s Gate 3 that give you very specific buffs. These equipment features in BG3 act as passive status effects that are on your character as long as they are using that particular piece of equipment.

Keep in mind that these Equipment Features do not need any energy and only rely on certain conditions to occur in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, if you have two items that have the same Equipment Features, you will be only able to use the effect of one of those items unless stated otherwise. These equipment features don’t stack.

All equipment features in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are over 90 buffs that are exclusively provided by different pieces of equipment in Baldur’s Gate 3. Because of their unique effects, these equipment pieces are somewhat rare, but if the effect is something you are interested in, you should definitely take the time to find those gear pieces.

Below are all the equipment features as well as the equipment piece that gives your character that buff in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Absolute Bane

You will require the Gloves of Power to get this Equipment Feature. The buff for this particular equipment feature includes that the enemy hit with it receives a 1d4 penalty to both attack rolls and saving throws in BG3.

Absolute Night

Can be acquired via the Vision of the Absolute. It allows you a chance to blind your target. This way, you will end up delivering 2d6 Piercing damage on your enemies.

Absolute Power

You will need the Faithbreaker in order to get this Equipment Feature. The buffs include an additional 1d6 Force Damage which throws your enemy by some distance.

Absolute Protection

You will need the Absolute’s Warboard for this Equipment Feature. In terms of buffs, you can invoke the Absolute’s name to increase your Armor Class (2) during your battles in BG3.

Adamantine Backlash

For this equipment feature, you can wear any of the Adamantine gear pieces found in the Grymforge. Adamantine Scale Mail, Grymskull Helm, or the Adamantine Splint Armor in BG3, as well as other Adamantine mold equipment pieces.

As for the buff, once the enemy manages to land an attack on you, it inflicts them with a Reeling condition. This results in a -1d penalty to Attack Rolls for each of their remaining turns.

Adamantine Shield (Equipment Feature)

As the name suggests, you get this feature once you acquire the Adamantine Shield. Your enemy is sent Reeling when he misses the melee attack at you for a single turn in BG3.

Arcane Vehemence

It requires you to get the Spellthief. After you a Short Rest, you will regain a level 1 spell slot once you land a critical hit on your enemy with this specific weapon.

Aura of Protection

You will need the Slippery Chain Shirt to get this Equipment Feature in BG 3. Its effects include healing a wounded creature to reinforce you, as the creature won’t engage you with opportunity attacks in BG3.

BOOOAL’s Benediction

This equipment feature is provided by the Sickle of BOOOAL. Its effects include that you gain an advantage on Attack Rolls, especially against enemies who have been inflicted with Bleeding damage.

Blessed Mercy

Get the Whispering Promise to get this specific Equipment Feature. Healing a creature gives you a 1d4 bonus for your attack rolls and saving throws against enemies in those tough fights in BG3.

Blood Sacrifice

You will require the Ritual Dagger to get the Blood Mercy equipment feature. In terms of effects, once you take 1d4 slashing damage, you will end up receiving 1d4 saving throws and attack rolls as well.

Break the Unbroken

Get the Shortsword of First Blood for this Equipment feature in BG3. Deals an additional 1d8 Slashing damage on enemies that have all their hit points in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Burned Alive

You will need the Firestoker or the Dragon’s Grasp for this equipment buff in BG3. Increasing additional damage by 1d4 on burning enemies.

Burning Fury

You will need Ring of Fire for this Equipment feature in BG3. Its buff includes granting you an additional (1) fire damage on your enemies.

Burst of Speed

Get the Featherlight Boots for this Equipment buff in BG3. Once you have 50% Hit points, then your movement speed will be increased in BG3.

Charged Lightning

Get the Sparkle Hands for this Equipment feature in BG3. If you have lightning charges, then you will get a +1 increase in both Strength and Dexterity.

Chilling Grace

Get the Gloves of Fire Resistance for this Equipment feature in BG3. It grants you Fire Resistance from enemy attacks, given that you have 50 % Hit points in BG3.

Cleansing Touch

Get the Herbalist’s Gloves for this Equipment feature in BG3. With this equipment feature, you will be able to heal poisoned creatures and rid them of any inflicted poison.

Click Heels

Get the Boots of Speed for this Equipment feature in BG3. It doubles your movement speed for a single turn allowing you to evade enemy attacks with ease.

Countershock

Get the Jolty Vest for this Equipment feature in BG3. If you have Lightning charges and get hit by an attack, the enemy will also get shocked as well in BG3.

Crowning Glory

Get the Wapira’s Crown for this Equipment feature in BG3. After gaining this equipment feature you will be able to salvage 1d6 hit point after healing a party member.

Death’s Promise

Get the Watcher’s Guide for this Equipment feature in BG3. Its effect includes that when you miss the enemy with a spear attack, you will gain an advantage in the next turn.

Deathly Slumber

Get the Assassin’s Touch for this Equipment feature. Allows you to deal 1d4 Necrotic Damage. The effects work well against targets that are either knocked out or sleeping in BG3.

Dig Deep

Get the Deep Delver for this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to deal an increased 1d4 Piercing damage on certain enemies. These enemies will be inflicted with Shattered as well.

Edge of Terror

Get the Doom Axe to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. The enemy struck will not be able to regain hit points. Moreover, the undead enemies will also not be able to benefit from attack rolls either.

Electrify Water

Get the Watersparkers to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Grants you the electrified status effect while you stand in water during your fight.

Ever Vigilant

Get the Reason’s Grasp to gain this Equipment feature. It allows you to get 15 Temporary Hitpoints. However, you will get it when you choose to End Rage in BG3.

Ever-burning

Get the Everburn Blade to gain this Equipment feature. You will get an Arcane Flame in BG3. This cannot be quenched, and the duration of its effects increases during your fight.

Faithwarden’s Stride

Get the Paleoak to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will be able to avoid getting trapped by Durid Vines and avoid the Ensnared status effect

Faithwarden’s Vines

Get the Paleoak to gain this Equipment feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can summon vines to restrict the creatures in an area.

Fey Life

Get the Tarnished Charm to gain this equipment buff in BG3. Its effects include that you will be able to make those Death Saving Throws count during your fights.

Fiery Return

Get the item Circlet of Fire to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Its buff includes that you will gain a Bonus Action. The requirement for that will be to deal fire damage using a non-Cantrip spell on the enemy in BG3.

Fly Trap

Get the item Nature’s Snare to gain this Equipment feature. It will allow you to trap/ensnare an enemy/target. However, the target should not be a plant or beast in BG3.

Frantic Urgency

Get the Spurred Band to gain this Equipment feature. You will need to start your turn with 50% hit points. This way, your momentum will increase for a single turn in BG3.

Goblin’s Undoing

Get the item known as Worgfang to gain this particular equipment feature in BG3. Its buff will affect your Goblin enemies, as they will have a disadvantage on attack rolls during the fight, allowing you to deal with them.

Grit

Get the item Helmet of Grit to gain this equipment feature. You will gain an additional Bonus Action if you have 50% or fewer Hit Points during your battle in BG3.

Heart of Ice

Get the item Mourning Frost to gain this equipment feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. The buffs for this specific equipment feature include that you will end up inflicting Frostbite for a single turn on your enemy. However, for this effect to occur, you will need to cast a spell on that targeted enemy.

Heavy Hitter

Get the Giantbreaker to gain this equipment buff in Baldur’s Gate 3. It increases your attack power, allowing you to hit the enemy more efficiently with your weapon. This way, the enemy will be affected by the status effect Reeling for at least 2 Turns.

Helm’s Protection

Get the item Hellrider’s Pride to gain this Equipment feature. You can heal a creature and in turn that specific creature will gain resistance against certain actions. These will include Bludgeoning, Slashing, and Piercing damage which will also be will be halved in BG3.

Hot Little Hands

Get the item Gloves of Flint to gain this Equipment feature. It allows you to make that fire damage count as the enemy inflicted by it needs to make a constitution save in BG3.

Impulse Blast

You will need the Intransigent Warhammer to gain this specific Equipment feature in BG3. Once you make a critical hit on your enemy, you will be able to knock a nearby creature Prone as well.

Intense Adamantine Backlash

You will need the Adamantine Splint Armor to gain this equipment feature in BG3. Your enemy is sent Reeling for three turns once he hits you with a melee attack.

Last Stand

Get the Blood Guzzler Garb to gain this equipment feature in BG3. Its effect kicks in when you start your turn with 50 percent or fewer Hit points, which allows you to gain Wrath for a single turn.

Life Changer

Get the Lifebringer to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. The buffs you gain from this particular equipment feature include that you will gain both Lightning Charges and also 3 Temporary Hit Points during your fights.

Lightning Charges

You will need items such as Sparkswall Armour, Watersparks Lifecharger, Charged Lightning, or Jolty Vest to gain this Equipment feature in BG3.

In terms of effects, you will gain +1 Attack Rolls whilst dealing 1 Lightning damage. Similarly, if you go for 5 charges, the lightning damage is increased by 1d8 as well.

Loving Protection

Get the item Glowing Shield, to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Its effects include you gaining 8 Temporary Hit Points but you will need to have less than 50 percent Hit Points as well.

Momentum

You will need to get items such as Chain of Liberation, Haste Helm, Springstep Boots, or Spurred Band to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. The buffs related to it will increase your Movement speed (3m).

Mystra’s Blessing

Get the Staff of Arcane Blessing to gain this equipment feature. In terms of buff, you will get 1d4 for both saving throws and normal attacks in BG3. As for your spells, while using attack rolls, you will gain 2d4 for saving throws and normal attacks.

Nature’s Vengeance

Get the Amulet of Elemental Torment to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Its effects can be devasting for enemies as they will also receive elemental damage depending on the surface you are standing on, i.e., Fire.

Night Walker

You will need the Disintegrating Night Walkers for this Equipment feature in BG3. This way you will not be Entangled or Ensnared in your fights.

Nightsinger’s Reply

You will need either Dark Justiciar Mail or Robust Chain Shirt to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Its effects include you dealing 1d4 Necrotic damage on your enemies.

Opportunity Attacks

Get the item Handcrafted Pendant or the Slippery Chain Shirt to gain this equipment buff. This way, you will be able to deal with an automatic attack on those particular enemies that are moving out of your range in BG3.

Order of Nature

Get the item known as The Oak Father’s Embrace to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Its buffs will affect the undead enemies that attack you. Those enemies/beasts will receive 1d6 Radiant damage.

Personal Space

Get the Bracing Band to gain this equipment feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. This way, you will only need to shove an enemy, which will increase your Armour Class with +1.

Poison Trails

Get the Poisoner’s Robe in order to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to inflict an increased 1d4 Poison damage on your enemies.

Psychic Missiles

You will need the Sapphire Spark to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Casting Magic Missile will allow you to deal 1d4 Psychic damage on your enemies.

Psychic Vengeance

It can be attained through items such as Githyanki Greatsword, Githyanki Longsword, Githyanki Crossbow, or the Githyanki Shortsword in BG3. Its effects kick in when you have 50 percent or fewer Hitpoints. This way, you will get to deal 1d4 Psychic damage onto your enemies.

Regret

Get the item Sorrow to gain this Equipment feature. In terms of buff, you will get 1 Psychic by dealing damage through this blade in BG3.

Relentless Revenge

Get the Blooded Greataxe to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It allows you to inflict 1d6 Slashing Damage onto your enemies. However, you will need to have 50 percent of less Hit Points for this matter.

Remedial Rhymes

Can be acquired through the item Blazer of Benevolence to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will get four temporary Hit points once your party member uses Bardic Inspiration during a fight.

Running Jump

Get the item Fleetfingers to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to Jump without using a Bonus Action and also Dash as well during a fight.

Savior’s Allure

Get the Ring of Restorative Gravity to gain this equipment buff in BG3. Heal a creature, and it will be pulled towards you by 2m.

Scourge of Pests

You will need the Exterminator’s Axe to gain this Equipment feature. This way, you will be able to inflict 1d6 Fire damage to Plants or other small creatures in BG3.

Searing Smite

Get items such as the Light Hammer (+1) or Absolute’s Smite to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will be able to deal increased 1d6 Fire Damage and also mark the enemy with Searing Smite as well. This way, that particular enemy will also get to deal with this Fire damage on every turn.

Shelter

Get the Ring of Psionic Protection to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to create a barrier around your tadpole and not allow others to draw on its power.

Smooth Start

Get the Haste Helm to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to gain Momentum for at least three turns.

Smoothing Songs

Get the item Cap of Curing to gain this Equipment feature. Its effect includes you gaining 1d6 hit points once your party member uses Bardic Inspiration in BG3.

Spark Blocker

Get The Sparkswall to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Grants you immunity to electrocution during fights.

Sparkswall Armor

Get The Protecty Sparkswall to gain this Equipment feature. Increases your Armor Class by +1 and also your saving throws if they contain Lighting Charges as well in BG3.

Spider Step

Get the Spiderstep Boots to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will not be Enwebbed during a fight.

Splinters of a Giant Might

Get the Club of Hill Giant Strength to gain this Equipment feature. Your Strength Score rises to 15 in BG3.

Sprint

Get the Chain of Liberation to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Decreases the duration of your Momentum by a single turn.

Strength in Suffering

Get the Ilater’s Aid to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to deal 1d4 Fire damage when you have fewer Hit Points whilst using a Non-Cantrip spell during your fight.

Swathed in Shadow

Get the Dark Justiciar Helm to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will get +1 Saving Throws when you are attacked by the enemy in a fight.

Swift Hitter

You will need either the Adamantine Scimitar or the Adamantine Mace to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Its effects will include that when you hit an enemy with a weapon, that enemy will be inflicted with the status effect of Reeling for a single turn.

Swift Striders

Acquire the Springstep Boots to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. The effects include that you will gain Momentum for three turns once you Dash in a fight.

Tenacity

You will need the Greatclub (+1) or the Morningstar (+1) to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. So once you end up missing an attack you will instead deal 1 Bludgeoning Damage on the enemy instead.

The Absolute’s Mercy

Get the Absolute’s Talisman to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will regain 1d8 Hit points once you damage an enemy with less than 25 percent hit point during a fight.

The Comeback

Get the Boots of Aid and Comfort to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to gain three Temporary Hit Points when you heal a target (creature).

The Pain Maiden’s Blessing

Get the item Ritual Dagger to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will receive a 1d4 bonus to attack rolls for a single round after attacking the enemy with this particular dagger.

The Scourge Mistress’s Bane

Get the item Ritual Axe to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to inflict a 1d4 penalty to both attack rolls and saving throws on your enemy.

Torturous Edges

Get the Jagged Spear to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Its effects are related to tortured creatures. These will receive a constitution on saving throws.

Tyrant Tongue

You will need the Champion’s Chain to gain this equipment feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. Your party member will receive a +2 Bonus on those Intimidation checks in BG3.

Unhampered Resistance

Get the Corellon’s Grace to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. If you are not wearing any armor, then you will get 1d4 to saving throws during your fights.

Venomous Revenge

Get the item Broodmother’s Revenge to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. Once you heal yourself, your weapon gets imbued with Poison, and so you can deal poison damage to your enemies.

Versatile Hitter

You will need an Adamantine Longsword to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. The target will be inflicted with the Status effect, Reeling for a single turn if you are holding this specific weapon in one hand. Similarly, if you are using both hands, Reeling is inflicted for two turns.

Voice of the Circle

Get the Envoy’s Amulet to gain this Equipment feature. This will allow your party member to get a +2 bonus of those Persuasion checks in BG3.

Watersparks

Get The Watersparkers to gain this Equipment feature. Its effects include you getting three Lightning Charges on an electrified surface during your fights in BG3.

Weeping

Get the item called Sword of Screams to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It will allow you to inflict 1d4 Psychic damage onto your enemies.

Willing Whip

Get the item known as Loviatar’s Scourge to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will be able to deal an increased 1d6 Necrotic Damage on nearby enemies.

Wrath

You will need items such as Cap of Wrath, Bloodguzzler Grab, or the Linebreaker Boots to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. It grants you with +1 bonus to melee damage against all kinds of enemies during your fight.

Writhing Dance

Acquire the item Handcrafted Pendant to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. In terms of effects if you have 50 percent Hit Points your enemy will not be able to make use of the Opportunity attack.

Xyanyde’s Fire

Get the item Xyanyde to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. You will be able to surround the enemy in a Fire attack and also gain attack rolls against them as well. It will be for two turns.

Yeenoghu’s Gift

Get the item called Shattered Flail to gain this Equipment feature in BG3. This way you will also be able to heal yourself and make use of those 1d6 hit points. Moreover, you can also inflict an enemy with insatiable hunger as well in BG3.