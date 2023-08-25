Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Circle Of The Land Build And Subclass Guide

The Circle of the Land subclass for Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3 heavily relies on wisdom as a primary ability. Circle of the Land is all about spellcasting. As you increase your wisdom, you automatically improve your spellcasting damage in BG3. If you have chosen to go down the path of Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Circle of the Land subclass, allow us to guide you to an amazing build.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Druid Circle of the Land

Race: Wood Elf is best for playing as Druid Circle of the Land built during character creation as this race has a quite high racial speed and has proficiencies in various useful equipments which includes simple weapons, light and medium armor, and shields. Choosing this race will give Stealth checks proficiency bonus.

Ability Point distribution: STR 12, CON 15(+1), DEX 14, INT 8, CHA 9, WIS 17(+2)

Skills: Stealth, Nature, Religion, Animal Handling, Survival, Insight and Perception.

Best Background

The best background for the Druid Circle of the Land is Folk Hero as it provides Survival and Animal Handling skills. Both these skills scale with Wisdom and as that is your main ability, you will gain a nice proficiency bonus if you choose the Folk Hero background for your Circle of the Land Druid in BG3.

Best Feats for Druid Circle of the Land build

Your character has the option to choose one feat after every four levels. We have covered the best feats for you if you are playing in the Druid Circle of the Land in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 4: Elemental Adept: This feat can be used to neglect all elemental resistance to your selected element. Additionally, you will not be able to roll a 1 on Attack Rolls during the time when you cast spells of that specific element. This sub-class of Circle of the Land is open to numerous different spells. Taking this feat in this class of druids will help to deal more damage.

Level 8: At this level, the best feat to select is War Caster as it will keep your concentration maintained during the time when you are casting any spell that needs it. This feat of War Caster gives you the ability to easily cast your spell when your opponent strikes fire at you.

Level 12: Ability Improvement: The druid’s class is mainly dependent on Wisdom. If you increase your wisdom points, it will automatically increase your damage on your spells. If you want to increase your defense, you can bring some points to Dexterity or Constitution.

Best Spells for Druid Circle of the Land build

Level 3: Choose Arctic Spells. Spike Growth and Hold Person. Spike Growth is a level 2 spell that lets you transform a patch of land into a spiky area. Movement speed is reduced to half for anyone who walks on it. When your enemies walk on this land they take piercing damage.

Hold Person spells give you the ability to hold a humanoid opponent in the same place. Once you paralyze the creature with this spell, it will not be able to act, move, or react. All the attacks convert into critical hits if the enemy is standing within the 3m range. Opponents can only come out of this condition by passing a Wisdom Saving Throw.

Level 5: Choose coast Spells. Sleet Storm and Call Lightning. Sleet Strom spell gives you the ability to charge a storm that impacts enemy concentration. Additionally, you can bring ice to the surface with the help of this spell. Call Lightning spell allows you to bring down lightning which will hit all targets standing in a range of 3m.

Level 7: Choose Desert Spells. Wall of Fire and Blight. Wall of Fire is a level 4 spell that lets you craft a blazing wall of fire. When any creature gets close to the wall of fire, it will also get burned. Blight doesn’t affect undead or constructs but others take Necrotic damage and gain roll disadvantage.

Level 9: Choose Mountain Spells. Wall of Stone and Conjure Elemental. Wall of Stone is a level 5 spell that allows you to raise a non-magical wall which is made up of solid stone. Conjure Elemental is also a level 5 spell that lets you summon an elemental to aid in battle.

Best armor and weapons

The best-fit type of weapons while playing in a Druid Circle of the Land

Helm: The Lifebringer. It gives you the wearer +3 temporary hit points which will remain if you have Lightning Charges

Armor: The Jolty Vest. This is a medium armor that gives you the ability to shock your opponents who are attacking the wearer if you have lightning charges.

Gloves: The Sparkle Hands. This equipment is a set of gloves. It gives you Dexterity checks and +1 gain to your strength if you have lightning charges.

Boots: The Watersparkers. This equipment is a pair of boots. These boots can electrify any water where you are standing while you equip these boots.

Melee: The Spellsparkler. It is a Quarterstaff which gives you the ability to build up with lightning charges. You can only get lightning charges when you use cantrips or any of your spells.

Ranged: The Joltshooter. This is a bow that can do intense damage and come up with lightning charges. It also provides you a Druid class character damage option to bring down opponents who have magical resistance.

Amulet: The Blast Pendant. This Amulet gives you the ability to charge boost damage by consuming every unused charge of your lightning charges.

Ring 1: Ring Elemental infusion

Ring 2: The Sparkswall. It gives you the resistance to electrified effects.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Circle of the Land Build level progression

Level 2: You can unlock the Circle of the Land subclass for Druid in BG3 at this level and Wild Shape action is also unlocked. Along with that, you can also unlock Natural Recovery action. This action lets you recharge expended spell slots when you are not on a battlefield. Additionally, you can also unlock one Cantrip.

Level 3: Two new spell slots are unlocked which are mentioned above.

Level 4: 1 Cantrip is unlocked at this level along with that you can also unlock a new feat as Druid Circle of the Land.

Level 5: Wild Strike class feature is unlocked. This class feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you the ability to do an unarmed strike during the time when you are in Wildshape which will give you an extra attack. Moreover, you can unlock two new spells which we recommended in the above section.

Level 6: Land’s Stride: Difficult Terrain can be unlocked and allows you to have expertise in free movement through the Wilderness. Wild Shape: Panther action is also unlocked at this level. This action lets you get the panther shape, so you can sneak around invisibly. Additionally, Wild Shape: Owlbear action is also unlocked. It gives you the appearance of Owlbear so that you can rupture the ground.

Level 7: Two new spell slots are unlocked which we have recommended for you and mentioned above.

Level 8: You can unlock a new feat as Druid Circle of the Land.

Level 9: Two new spell slots are unlocked which are mentioned above.

Level 10: At this level, you unlocked Nature’s Ward Feature that gives you the ability to not get fearful or charmed by Fey and elemental. Besides it, it also gives you the ability to not get affected by disease and poison. You also unlock the Improved Wild Strike class feature and Wild Shape: Dilophosaurus action.

Level 12: You can unlock a new feat as Druid Circle of the Land.