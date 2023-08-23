Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Jaheira Build Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 features plenty of Druids to Build as a playable companion in the game, and Jaheira is one of them. But before you can do that, you need to recruit Jaheira. In BG3, Jaheira can deal various damages like lightning and Bludgeoning Fire by utilizing spells.

Jaheira also can transform into multiple Wild Forms, which you can choose depending on your preferences. While in this form, Jaheira can also use the Lunar Mend ability to increase her Spell slots.

Best subclass for Jaheira in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Jaheira belongs to the Druid class, which has three subclasses.

The Circle of the Land

The Circle of the Moon

Circle of Spore

In terms of stats, you are looking for a subclass that can enhance Constitution and Wisdom. You can improve your overall HP and damage in Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira build. Choosing the Circle of the Moon for Jaheira will take care of both stats, making it the best subclass for Jaheira.

This subclass also lets Jaheira turn into multiple forms of beast with the help of an ability called Wild Shape. The high damage output and Circle of the Moon in Baldur’s Gate 3 also help you cast more spells.

Best equipment for Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Regarding weapons and armor, Jaheira can only utilize light to medium weapon classes. Here, you need to be very picky to choose the one that offers extra abilities aside from dealing normal damage to the enemies.

Melee Weapons

While choosing Melee Weapon for the BG3 Jaheira build, you need to look for simple weapons, as listed below:

Greatclub

Quarterstaff

The simple weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3 has little to show for in terms of abilities aside from melee damage. Choosing Greatclub for Jaheira Build will help you Daze the enemies with the help of a power called Concussive Smash.

Quarterstaff in BG3 can also deal a lot of melee damage. It also can knock the opponent prone with the help of an ability named Topple. This can help you heal briefly, which is crucial in fighting strong enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Ranged Weapons

When you are choosing the ranged weapon for Jaheira Build, you also need to look for a simple ranged weapon as listed below:

Dart

Sling

Light Crossbow

As said above, the simple ranged weapon does not have much to offer in terms of abilities other than dealing simple damage. The Brace ability of Dart allows Jaheira in BG3 to deal long-range Roll damage while staying in the same place. You can then conserve HP as you are not getting any close to the enemies.

Choosing Light Crossbow will allow Jaheira to deal Piercing Damage by inflicting Gaping Wound. This is all made possible with the help of an ability named Piercing Wounds.

Armor

When choosing the armor for Jaheira build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to look for medium armor for maximum HP protection as listed below:

Robust Chain Shirt

Aside from protecting from normal damage, Robust Chain Shirt can also protect against Piercing Damage. This medium armor can also reflect Piercing Damage to the attacker if Jaheira has half Hit Points or less.