How To Kill With Unarmed Strike In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 grants players the option to incapacitate their enemies without taking their lives through unarmed strikes. This grants a plethora of gameplay options if you choose to use this feature. The following guide discusses the uses and implications of non-lethal combat in BG3 at length.

How to unlock the Unarmed Strike achievement in Baldur’s Gate 3

The unarmed strike achievement in Baldurs Gate 3 is known as “Fist of Fury”. To unlock it, you must knock out an enemy using an unarmed strike. All the non-lethal attacks are known as unarmed strikes in BG3.

Knocking any kind of enemy with non-lethal attacks will unlock this achievement. Hence, we recommend going for the weaker enemies like goblins.

Monks get a special ability that allows them to use an unarmed attack as a bonus action after they have performed an action with their weapon.

How to use non-lethal attacks in BG3

Performing non-lethal attacks (or unarmed strikes) knock out enemies instead of killing them in Baldur’s Gate 3. These types of attacks bring a lot of utility to your simple melee attacks as there are some passive skills that boost your non-lethal damage. Knocked-out enemies can be looted for their items.

To do non-lethal attacks, follow the steps below:

Equip a melee weapon (or fists) and start a fight with the enemy you want to knock out.

Open the passive submenu and toggle the non-lethal attacks.

It is important that you deal the finishing blow with your melee weapon/fist to knock out the enemy.

Toggling this option will affect all members of your party so all of them can knock out your opponent as long as you stick to only melee weapons.

As of right now, only melee weapons can be used to deal non-lethal damage in Baldur’s Gate 3. Arrows and spells will always deal lethal damage. So, if you want to K.O your enemies, get ready for some melee action.