Should You Open The Caravan Strongbox In Baldur’s Gate 3

You can get The Caravan Strongbox chest when you start the quest “Find the Missing Shipment” in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Caravan strongbox in BG3 can be utilized for two of the options available to you in the game. Open it or return it to Zarys inside Zhentarim hideout.

If you take the wrong decision, you can put your life at stake by fighting with your own team. So, here we come to make sure you find the right choice to go for. Both of the decisions and their outcomes are described for your convenience and the right choice is also recommended.

What happens if you open the Caravan Strongbox in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In order to open the caravan strongbox in BG3, you need to pick its lock. Once opened these are the items you will obtain from it.

Iron Flask

11 Gold

Invisibility Portion

Iron Flask is a one-time consumable item. Once you use this item (by throwing it), an entity by the name of Spectator will come out of it. It is a level 5 enemy, and the bad part is that you must slay it as it will attack you. However, after the Spectator gets killed, you will not get any of the rewards. Zhentarim faction will get aggressive towards you once they get to know that you opened the caravan strongbox in BG3.

Angering the Zhentarims before freeing Oskar the artist will also make it impossible to complete that quest.

There is a possibility that they will come after you to have a battle. So, keep this information in mind before opening the chest.

If you return the Caravan Strongbox to Zarys in BG3?

But if you decided to hand over the Caravan Strongbox chest to Zarys in BG3, she will give Harold in return, which is a rare Crossbow. You can find the location of Zarys at the coordinates (X: 276, Y: -245), when you make your way to the Zhentarim hideout.

You will not only get the rare crossbow if you give the Caravan Strongbox to Zarys, but also you will have a good opportunity to choose many other items in the Brem’s shop which is located at the coordinates (X: 299, Y: -246). Brem is a merchant who sells various items which includes rare items including the Titan string longbow and Joly Vest. You can also get 14 class armor vest in Brem’s shop in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should you open the Baldur’s Gate 3 caravan strongbox or return it to Zarys?

It is better to return the Caravan Strongbox to Zarys as you can access various items from Brem’s Shop in the Zhentarim Hideout. You will also get your hands on the rare crossbow item which does good damage to the opponent.

But if you choose to open the Caravan Strongbox chest in BG3, the spectator which comes out of the Iron Flask does not give any reward. And 11 gold with invisibility portion is not as good as the opportunity to get a rare crossbow and access to several other items in return.