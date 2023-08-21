Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Races For Fighter

The Fighter class is known for its equipment handling ability as it offers a diverse range of weaponry and superiority in combat. This class is for those who thrive on fighting and participating in duels. The fighter class in Baldur’s Gate 3 works best with a race focusing on increasing the Dexterity and Strength points.

BG3 offers highly diverse character selection components that can overwhelm new users. Each race has ups and downs and offers further branched subraces that give them different advantages. Some of the best races that go with the Fighter class in BG3 are:

Half-Orc

Githyanki

Shield-Dwarf

Humans

Gold-Dwarf

The Hald-Orc is the best race for the Fighter class in Baldur’s Gate 3 because of its Multiple Proficiencies in the weapons that help you as a fighter and make your melee attacks very damaging due to the Savage attacks feature. The race also gives off menacing vibes as their facial characteristics are horrific.

Githyanki

The race has no subraces but offers unique features like Martial Prodigy that can help the Fighter class in BG3. Cantrips like Mage Hand are also included, and Astral Knowledge. What the Astral Knowledge does is it applies the proficiency points to all of the relevant skills in that abilities domain.

This is a great feature to have as it will upscale all your relevant skills by the increments of the points of the Astral Knowledge ability.

Shield Dwarf

This race also offers subraces and base features, such as Dwarven Resilience in Baldur’s Gate 3, as it offers massive resistance upon Poison damage. The subrace named Shield Dwarf offers Dwarven Armor training that gives you proficiency in light and medium armor to help you in your combats as it assists your armor capabilities greatly.

Humans

This race can also be a worthy option for the fighter class in BG3 as it comes equipped with Civil Militia. It gives you an upper hand when throwing pikes, spears, and halberds. And offers proficiency in light Armour. Human versatility increases your carry capacity in the selected skill by a quarter.

Gold Dwarf

This specific subrace of class Dwarf grants you one increment in your hitpoints. As you level up, it increases linearly as well. The ability further gives you significant health points so you can’t die quickly and can stand your ground for an extended time.