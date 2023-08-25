How To Solve Chamber Of Strategy In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 features many puzzles during the game’s storyline, and Chamber Of Strategy is one of them. These puzzles serve as a fortress wall for you to break before meeting the big bosses in the game. You will gain access to the room where Baldur’s Gate 3 Black King is located after solving this puzzle.

You don’t have to worry, as I’m here to help you solve this puzzle quickly and gain access to the boss room.

BG3 Chamber Of Strategy Puzzle solution

In Baldur’s Gate 3, solving the Chamber Of Strategy is necessary to start the fight with the Black King. To solve this puzzle, you first must interact with the Balduran inside the Wyrm Rock Fortress. For that, travel to the Chamber Of Strategy room inside the fortress.

After interacting with the statue, you will get instructions on the rules to solve the BG3 Chamber Of Strategy. The rules are simple. You get two moves to defeat the Black King; if you fail, you have two more chances to retry the puzzle.

To solve the BG3 Chamber Of Strategy puzzle, you need to follow the instructions given below:

For your first move, you need to select the queen, which is in the middle of the board, to the rightmost corner of the board.

You must move the queen from the top right corner to three blocks on the left for the second move.

Doing so will quickly solve the Chamber Of Strategy puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3. Another way you can solve this puzzle is by doing lightning damage to the Black King piece inside the puzzle. However, this can quickly be done using the Witch Bolt spell.

Keep in mind that the same two-turn rule also applies here. Once the puzzle is solved, you will also access the room where the Black King is.