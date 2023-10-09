How To Unlock You Snooze, You Lose In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“You Snooze, You Lose” is one of the few missable achievements in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is important to know for achievement hunters because you can technically do a 100 percent completion playthrough the first time around.

Considering how there are no difficulty settings-related achievements, you can rush through the game on easy settings and grab all the achievements in the process.

The You Snooze, You Lose achievement is actually quite easy to unlock as well in AC Mirage. You only need to perform a series of straightforward tasks and then find a sleeping guard with a key, which does not happen too often in Baghdad.

How to unlock You Snooze, You Lose in AC Mirage

To unlock the You Snooze, You Lose achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to successfully pickpocket a guard affected by a Blowdart or sleeping dart.

There is one other prerequisite that the game fails to explain. The achievement will only unlock when you pickpocket a guard with either a Mysterious Shard or an orange key icon. Pickpocketing sleeping civilians will not unlock You Snooze, You Lose.

This is why it is a missable achievement. The Mysterious Shard locations are limited to about 10 in the entire game. There are also not many guards with keys who are usually found during missions where you have to steal their keys to open doors.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Use the Blowdart on a guard with either the key icon or Mysterious Shard to make them unconscious. Then quickly move in to pickpocket the sleeping guard to unlock the You Snooze, You Lose achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

You can turn on the Guaranteed Pickpocket option from the game settings to skip the pickpocket mini-game. This will allow you to pickpocket faster.

We have already recommended the Blowdart as one of the best tools to unlock early as part of our AC Mirage combat tips. It is a highly effective tool to use in combat, so you will not be unlocking it for the achievement.

Where to find a guard with a key in AC Mirage?

One of the easiest ways to find a guard with a key icon in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is to pick up The State Official contract.

It has an optional objective to steal a key from a guard to free some prisoners, so you will be able to unlock You Snooze, You Lose at the same time.

There is only one issue with this contract. The guard in question is heavily armored. You will need to upgrade your Blowdart to tier 2 to make him unconscious. If you are running the default tier 1 Blowdart, it will not work.

There is also a main mission called “Follow the Fiery Trail” where you can unlock You Snooze, You Lose. When you come across the guard captain, use your Blowdart to make him fall asleep. Then move in to pickpocket and unlock the achievement.