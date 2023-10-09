Assassin’s Creed Mirage Tips: Combat, Stealth, Others

Assassin’s Creed Mirage introduces a lot of changes to combat and stealth mechanics, which means that certain tips and tricks are going to be new for players coming from the previous games.

AC Mirage looks to return to its classic roots by placing a large focus on stealth-based gameplay. You can no longer jump into enemies and take out all of them with your parries and counters like before. You could though, if you have a death wish.

AC Mirage tips to master combat and stealth

You cannot consider yourself a master assassin without first learning all the tips and tricks of combat and stealth in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

While you can always play on the lower difficulty settings, knowing how to get an extra advantage out of basic gameplay mechanics is how you clean up Baghdad.

Run and hide instead of fight

The first and foremost combat tip you need to know in AC Mirage is that Basim is incredibly fragile. You are going to die in just a few hits.

In addition to the removal of passive health regeneration, you do minimal damage to enemies when facing them from the front.

The only and easiest way to kill enemies efficiently is by assassinating them, which can only be done if you are in stealth. Hence, as a call back to its classic roots, AC Mirage focuses primarily on hiding instead of fighting.

You cannot jump into groups of enemies without a plan and expect to walk out alive every time. This is in contrast to the previous games in the franchise where you could solo multiple enemies from the get-go.

Enemies now attack all at once

When facing multiple enemies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, know that they can (and will) attack you all at once. This was different before where enemies would usually take turns and attack you one after the other.

This is also why we are advising you to not jump into fights head-on. You need to be patient. Rushing into combat without any plan is only going to get you killed.

Always send out Enkidu before a mission

Enkidu is your eagle companion who can automatically reveal nearby objectives and enemies from above. Considering how the combat and enemies have changed in AC Mirage, make it a habit to send out Enkidu before a mission to survey the area.

Use the intel to find the best route to your objective and mark all the enemies along the way. Most players tend to sleep on Enkidu after spending a dozen hours in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Do not make that mistake. You never know when you miss an elite guard or that there was an alternate route from an adjacent rooftop.

Disable alarm bells

This tip should be obvious in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. When surveying compounds for a mission, find all of the alarm bells in the area. These are literally large bells hanging by a rope in the open.

Use your Throwing Knife at the link in the ropes to break the alarm bell. This way, they will not be able to call for reinforcements if you are spotted.

As a bonus, if there are enemies standing beneath, they will be instantly killed when the bell falls on them.

Always kill the Horn Bearers first

Horn Bearers are armored enemies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage who carry a horn on their waists. If they spot you, they will blow their horns to call for reinforcements and alert everyone nearby of your location.

As another combat tip in AC Mirage, we highly recommend killing the Horn Bearers first. This ensures that you will not have to deal with additional enemies.

Before jumping into a fight, use your Eagle Vision or Enkidu to mark all nearby Horn Bearers. Then assassinate them. If you are finding it difficult to isolate the Horn Bearer from other enemies, you can use your Throwing Knife to break their horns.

This requires a good aim but doing so will take away their ability to call for reinforcements. This is also how you unlock the Silencer achievement in the game.

Avoid the Shakiriyya!

The Shakiriyya is an elite enemy that hunts you down after you have filled your notoriety bar in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We strongly advise you to run from them instead of standing around to fight.

This is because the Shakiriyya is a very difficult enemy to defeat. They can heal themselves for starters. They attack for a ton of damage and their attacks are fast, leaving you no time to parry or counter.

We also recommend reducing your notoriety levels by removing wanted posters before the Shakiriyaa comes after you.

Pick the Blowdart as your first tool

Once you reach a particular point in the storyline, you will be asked to choose one of four tools. We highly recommend you pick the Blowdart from the given options as your first tool in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The Blowdart gives you a massive tactical advantage early on in your playthrough. You can not only take out enemies from a distance but most importantly, take out armored enemies like Horn Bearers.

Armored enemies are difficult to take down, but hitting them with a sleep dart immobilizes them for a few seconds. You can then go in to assassinate them in a single hit or sneak past them to avoid leaving behind bodies.

Pick the Smoke Bombs as your second tool

If you are finding little use for Smoke Bombs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it is because you are using them wrong.

Most players tend to use Smoke Bombs to temporarily blind enemies from a distance so that they can sneak past them unnoticed. Their real use, though, is during combat.

When surrounded by multiple enemies, throw a Smoke Bomb at your feet to incapacitate every guard around you. Then quickly move around the smoke to assassinate all of them with your hidden blade.

This is an incredibly important combat tip to know in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Smoke Bombs are so broken in the game that you do not even need to remember the other combat mechanics.

Identify attacks that can be parried

There are a couple of tells in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that reveal beforehand whether an incoming attack can be parried or not.

If an enemy is swinging his weapon from your left side, it will be a red attack that cannot be parried or blocked. If the attack comes from your right side, though, it is a yellow blockable attack that can be parried.

Only assassinate when no one is looking at you

If you assassinate an enemy from a ledge or tall grass while other nearby enemies are looking in your direction, they will be alerted to your presence.

This is in contrast to previous games where you gained a short immunity window. Enemies would be suspicious to see their friend disappear but would lose interest if you remained hidden.

This no longer works. You should only assassinate an enemy when other nearby enemies are looking elsewhere, or make sure that the target is obscured in some way.

Dropping on the ground creates noise

An important tip to know before starting your AC Mirage journey is that dropping onto the ground creates noise to attack guards. This happens even if you drop a relatively low height.

Hence, be extra careful and climb down to the ground instead of jumping around.

Merchants are best for infiltration

No one likes to spend their hard-earned money, especially when you are finding ways to farm money fast in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. That being said, we recommend paying merchants to help you get inside compounds.

You can always infiltrate enemy strongholds for free by finding weak spots in their walls, but merchants will always get you behind enemy lines with perfect stealth. You may even get to your mission objective quicker in comparison.

Be creative with explosive pots

You are always going to find red fire pots inside enemy outposts and compounds. They explode after being hit with your Throwing Knife but do not waste them just like that.

We advise you to pick up an explosive pot and place it in a location where patrolling guards are going to come. Either that or place it in an open area and somehow attract the attention of nearby guards.

Use your Throwing Knife on the fire pot when all the enemies are within its radius to take them out at once.

Sell all of your trinkets

As a general tip in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, trinkets are junk items that you can sell safely for extra money. Most new players tend to think that trinkets, based on their name, have an important.

They do not. In fact, any item that you do not need in the game or for crafting gets automatically marked as a trinket.

When you visit a vendor, check the second store tab to “sell” items. Then select all of your trinkets to sell them for large amounts of money.