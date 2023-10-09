Assassin’s Creed Mirage Difficulty Settings Explained

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to the franchise’s roots, keeping intact its trademark stealth and combat features. That’s why players need to have an idea of the difficulty settings so that they can experience the game fully.

AC Mirage difficulty settings differences

There are a total of three different difficulty settings to choose from in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: easy, normal, and difficult. Each setting caters to different players, so let’s take a look at each in detail.

Easy difficulty

Playing on easy is a relatively peaceful experience.

The enemy’s searching time and detection speed are decreased.

It is easier to pickpocket so it is easier to rank up and upgrade your weapons.

Damage received from enemies will be reduced meaning you can sustain more hits before dying.

The enemy’s tolerance for damage will be reduced, which means you can take down enemies easily.

Normal difficulty

Offers a more balanced experience, and will be mostly chosen by those who have played Assassin’s Creed before.

This preset will take the parameters discussed in the easy difficulty level and make them slightly harder.

You will have to engage in combat and stealth to survive.

Hard difficulty

This is the extreme case preset.

The detection speed and search time of enemies is increased which means you remain wanted for longer periods.

Pickpocketing becomes tougher; you will have to be on your A-game to carry it out successfully.

Enemy damage and resistance to attacks are increased meaning combat is tougher.

Best difficulty settings for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It is recommended to choose the Easy difficulty if you have not played Assassin’s Creed before and want to glide through and finish the main story as soon as possible without enemy distractions.

You can also try most of the weapons at their peak in this mode since pickpocketing is easy and you can use the money to upgrade weapons quickly.

Most people will choose the Normal difficulty preset as it offers the perfect balance between easy and hard mode. Players will have their combat and stealth skills tested whilst also being involved in the main storyline which makes it a very rewarding experience.

Hard difficulty is for those who want to test the extent of their Assassin’s Creed abilities; all their skills will be used to the max even whilst dealing with a simple action like pickpocketing or defeating a low-ranked enemy.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Note that there are no difficulty-related achievements in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You can beat the entire game on easy for a 100 percent completion playthrough.

How to change difficulty in AC Mirage

You can change the difficulty setting at any point in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Since there are no difficulty-related achievements, you can play the game on the highest difficulty and change it to easy for challenging enemies or missions.

To change the difficulty preset, pause the game and then open the in-game options or settings menu. Cycle through to the Combat and Stealth tab. Then select the Normal setting button to show all three difficulty modes. Choose the difficulty you want from here and confirm the new changes.