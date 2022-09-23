Ark Survival Evolved Obsidian Locations Guide

Obsidian is a really important resource that you can find in the Ark Survival Evolved. It looks like a shiny black rock that you can use for crafting many important items.

We prepared this guide so you can learn about the location of Obsidians in all the Expansions for Ark Survival Evolved.

Uses of Obsidians in Ark Survival Evolved

Obsidian is a really important resource for crafting many important items, which are below.

Arthropluera Saddle

Artifact Pedestal

Camera

Cannon Ball

Chain Bola

Electronic Binoculars (Genesis: Part 1)

Geopolymer Cement (ARK: Survival Evolved Mobile)

Handcuffs

Harpoon Launcher

Iron Skillet (ARK: Survival Evolved Mobile)

Lance

Magnifying Glass

Mirror (Scorched Earth)

Godzillark/Godzillark Obelisk

Motorboat

Obsidian Arrow (Primitive Plus)

Obsidian Pickaxe (Primitive Plus)

Obsidian Spear (Primitive Plus)

Pliers (Aberration)

Polymer

Scissors

Snowman

One of the items Obsidians is used to craft is Polymer, which is again the main resource in crafting many important items in Ark Survival Evolved.

Where to find Obsidian in Ark Ragnarok

Ragnarok is a non-canonical DLC expansion that is more than double the size of The Island. This Expansion is full of resources, including Obsidian, located throughout the Ragnarok map.

However, if you want to know the best location to farm Obsidians in Ark Ragnarok, you can go towards the north part of the map. Around the Redwood’s rocky shores here, you will find many Obsidians.

Volcano peaks and jungle in the map’s northwest corner are also great spots to farm obsidians in Ark Ragnarok.

Where to find Obsidian in Ark Genesis: Part 2

It is the final paid Expansion that you can unlock using the Genesis Season Pass. It is a strange area filled with strange biomes and creatures.

Its map is set aboard the massive genesis ships with two rings. You can find Obsidians in the map’s space and corrupted garden regions. However, it is a rare resource in Genesis: Part 2, so you must search extensively.

Where to find Obsidian in Crystal Isles

Crystal Isles is a free DLC Expansion for the Ark Survival Evolved. It consists of many small islands and some new creatures for you to find and tame.

The best spots where you can find Obsidian in Crystal Isles are caves and mountains, especially in the middle part of the map. The caves and mountains in the central part of the map are rich with Obsidians.

Where to find Obsidian in Ark The Center

Ark The Center is one of the most beautiful expansion maps. Most of the area is underwater. The best spot where you can find Obsidian nodes is Lava Island.

You can also find Obsidian in the central part of The Center map. Still, the most abundant amount of them is located in the Volcano Islands. You will find them on top rocks, inside caves, and close to water.

Where to find Obsidian in Ark Valguero

Ark Valguero is a vast area that consists of almost every type of region. You will find many areas like Jungles, Snow, Mountains, and Water.

It is a beautiful DLC, but obsidians are not a common resource here. The best place to look for them is the Snow Biome and the areas close to it.

You can find some good nodes in the top right portion of the Ark Valguero map.

Where to find Obsidian in Ark Scorched Earth

Ark Scorched Earth is a little different Expansion than others surrounded by desert. It has mountain ranges on both sides of the map.

If you are looking for Obsidians in the Scorched Earth, then the best place to search for them is the sides of the mountain range on the right side of the map.

Where to find Obsidian in Ark Lost Island

Lost Island is another free expansion for the Ark Survival Evolved that features some new creatures and lost cities. It is again a lost region in the middle of the Ocean.

You will find many resources here, but as far as Obsidian is concerned, you can find a good amount of them on the northeast side of the Snow Biome and the southeast side of Volcano Biome.

These two areas are enough to fulfill your need for obsidians in Ark Lost Island.

Where to find Obsidian in Ark Fjordur

Ark Fjordur is a new expansion for the Ark Survival Evolved that covers almost all types of biomes. You will find snow, mountains, water, woods, and volcanoes.

Obsidians in Ark Fjordur are not that rare, and you can find a lot of nodes, especially in the two islands in the bottom part of the map.

In the southeast corner of the map, you can find plenty of Obsidian close to the Volcano sites. The mountains in the southwest corner of the map are also a good place to farm a lot of Obsidians.