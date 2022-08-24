Obsidian is a very rare resource found in Ark Crystal Isles. It is used in crafting and to make modern tech items. It is also used to craft many essential items such as Arthropluera Saddle, Artifact Pedestal, Camera, Cannon Ball, Chain Bola, Electronic Binoculars, Geopolymer Cement, handcuffs, polymer, etc.

The following guide highlights the locations of Obsidian in Ark Crystal Isles.

Ark Crystal Isles Obsidian Locations

Obsidian is one of the rarest resources in any Ark expansion. It is mostly found in black rocks located in caves and mountains. The following map highlights the locations of Obsidian in Ark Crystal Isles:

Location #1

The first location where you can find plenty of Obsidian is at the following coordinates:

3 LAT

9 LON

This is the best location to farm Obsidian. There are chunks of Obsidian everywhere in this location. One thing to keep in mind is that this location is filled with predators, mostly wolves. You must deal with them smartly. Get weapons or dino in this area to deal with these predators easily.

Location #2

The second location is at the following coordinates:

4 LAT

8 LON

There is a river at this location with Obsidian located around it. At this location, there is a path to the mountain. Obsidian is located on both sides of this path. Get a flier to quickly roam around the area. There is a bunch of Obsidian crystals above the mountain as well. Unlike the previous area, this location is not flooded with predators.