Obsidian is an essential resource for crafting many items in Ark Ragnarok. It is a shiny black rock found in mountain areas, especially near the lava mountains. This guide will cover all the details about the Obsidian and its location in Ark Ragnarok so you can find them quickly.

Ark Ragnarok Obsidian Locations

Obsidians are not only essential but quite rare as well. So whenever you go for farming Obsidian deposit, we will recommend you to take Dunkleosteus with you.

The reason behind that is it will reduce Obsidians’ weight in its inventory by 75%. Dunkleosteus will allow you to gather a lot of Obsidians in a single run.

The items that you can craft using Obsidians in Ark Ragnarok are following

Arthropluera Saddle

Artifact Pedestal

Camera

Cannon Ball

Chain Bola

Handcuffs

Harpoon Launcher

Lance

Magnifying Glass

Obsidian Arrow (Primitive Plus)

Obsidian Pickaxe (Primitive Plus)

Obsidian Spear (Primitive Plus)

Pliers (Aberration)

Polymer

Scissors

Snowman

The map below will show you all the Obsidian locations you can find in the Ark Ragnarok.

Location #1

The following coordinates will take you to the first location to farm Obsidian:

8 LAT

5 LON

These coordinates will take to a cliff edge next to a lake in Ark Ragnarok. Here you will find a good amount of Obsidians by exploring the small cliff tops around the coordinates mentioned above.

Location #2

The following coordinates will take you to the second location to farm Obsidian:

0 LAT

0 LON

It is a pretty good location to farm Obsidian. It is a cliff top where you can find 7 to 8 Obsidian nodes, some of which are hidden under the bushes, so don’t miss them.

Location #3

The following coordinates will take you to the third location to farm Obsidian:

0 LAT

7 LON

It is one of the best Obsidian locations that you can find in Ark Ragnarok. These coordinates will take you right to the top of the Volcano, where you can find hundreds of Obsidian nodes around the lava.

Location #4

The following coordinates will take you to the fourth location to farm Obsidian in Ark Ragnarok:

7 LAT

8 LON

These coordinates will take you to the mountain top right at the edge of the desert. Here you will find a good quantity of Obsidians, but they are scattered through the edge of the mountain. Just move along the border, and you can farm a lot of obsidians.

Location #5

The following coordinates will take you to the fifth location to farm Obsidian in Ark Ragnarok:

0 LAT

3 LON

It is another excellent spot to farm Obsidians in Ark Ragnarok. It will take you to the bottom edge of the map at the top of a mountain. Here you can find a lot of Obsidians if you search the area around the coordinates mentioned above.

Location #6

The following coordinates will take you to the sixth location to farm Obsidian in Ark Ragnarok:

0 LAT

8 LON

These coordinates will take you to the entrance of the lava tunnel in Ark Ragnarok. It is the best location to farm a lot of Obsidian without facing any danger. Just enter the cave, and you will find a lot of Obsidian nodes inside it.