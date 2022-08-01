Obsidian is a shiny black resource that you can find in or close to caves, volcanoes, and mountains of Ark Lost Island. It is quite a useful resource and is needed to craft around 12 pieces of equipment. This guide will cover all the details and the best locations for farming Obsidian in Ark Lost Island.

Ark Lost Island Obsidian Locations

Some of the best locations where you can find Obsidian on Ark Lost Island include the northeast side of the Snow biome. The exact coordinates for this place are (40.95, 34.73). After getting to these coordinates, you can easily farm these shiny black stones.

The Northeast side of the Snow biome at the coordinates (30.55, 56.53) is an important location for farming the Obsidian in Ark Lost Island. After getting here, you can easily spot the black shining stones in the snowy field.

Another important location where you can farm the Obsidian in Ark Lost Island is the southeast side of the Volcano biome at the coordinates (32.97, 72.35). Obsidian locations are not limited to these. You can find them in many places, which can be seen on the map image below.

The blue dots on the image above show you all the Obsidian farm locations in the Ark Lost Island. To farm these important resources quickly in the Ark Lost Island, we will recommend you to tame Ankylosaurus or Magmasaur.

You can also go with the Phoenix to farm Obsidian quite quickly. Metal Pick Axe and Mantis also work, but you must spend more time finding the resources.

Obsidian is needed for crafting the following items.

Arthropluera Saddles

Artifact Pedestals

Cameras

Cannon Balls

Chain Bolas

Handcuffs

Harpoon Launchers

Lances

Magnifying Glasses

Motorboats

Polymers

Scissors

Kortez Narrow

Kortez Narrow is a good location to farm Obsidian in Ark Lost Island as it is not dangerous like other volcanic areas. You will find many Obsidian nodes near the location where the lava river meets the sea. The exact coordinates of this location are given below.

3 LAT

4 LON

Corsair Ridge

Another location that you can say is on the safer side for farming the Obsidian in Ark Lost Island is Corsair. You might have to face some Argys here, but you can deal with them quickly. The exact coordinates of this location are given below.

8 LAT

1 LON

Gloom Grove Cave

Gloom Grove Cave is a great place to farm Obsidian in Ark Lost Island. You can find the entrance of this cave on the side of a mountain.

This cave is free from danger, and you can find around 30-40 Obsidian nodes. The exact coordinates of this location are given below.

4 LAT

1 LON

Blue Obelisk Location #1

You can farm a lot of Obsidian close to the Blue Obelisk in Ark Lost Island. We suggest you build your base in a cave or snow castle close to the pond. This location will help you in farming a lot of Obsidian quite easily.

But you must be careful in this location as you will encounter dangerous creatures here. The exact coordinates of this location are given below.

7 LAT

5 LON

Blue Obelisk Location #2

The second location in the Blue Obelisk where you can find Obsidian is just across the bridge. It is a cave where you can find some Obsidian nodes and don’t face any danger.

We only include this one in the best places for Obsidian farming because you will be free of danger here. The exact coordinates of this location are given below.