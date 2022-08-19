Just like in Valguero, Obsidian is a very crucial resource to have in Ark The Center as well. This guide will help you locate Obsidian without any trouble.

This resource can help you craft other items as well. The items you can craft using Obsidian include Polymer, Arthropluera Saddle, Harpoon Launcher, Motorboat, Artifact Pedestal, Iron Skillet, Obsidian Arrow, Camera, Lance, Obsidian Pickaxe, Cannon Ball, Magnifying Glass, Obsidian Spear, Chain Bola, Mirror, Pliers, Electronic Binoculars, Godzillark, Godzillark Obelisk, Scissors, Handcuffs, and Snowman. As you can see, Obsidian can be a very resourceful item.

Now let’s get to the part where we will help you find Obsidian in Ark The Center.

Ark The Center Obsidian Locations

Obsidian is found at multiple locations in Ark The Center. These locations include Lava Island and mountains as well. Below we have mentioned the exact coordinates in which Obsidian is found in abundance. You simply need to head to these coordinates and you’ll find Obsidian.

Location #1

Use the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 11.0 LON: 59.0

Location #2

Head to the coordinates mentioned below and you’ll find Obsidian in abundance:

LAT:36.4 LON: 24.3

Location #3

Go to the following coordinates to farm Obsidian:

LAT: 47.5 LON: 36.0

Location #4

Obsidian can be farmed at the following coordinates:

LAT: 36.4 LON: 62.9

Location #5

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Obsidian:

LAT: 64.3 LON: 68.5

Location #6

Use the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 40.6 LON: 96.0