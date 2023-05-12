Ark: Survival Evolved Caves Locations Guide – Map Coordinates, Land, Underwater

There are plentiful of caves found in the world of Ark: Survival Evolved. These caves can be found both on land and underwater. You can explore these caves to find some rare loot among other goodies.

For more help on Ark: Survival Evolved, read our How to Set Up Dedicated Servers, Tweaks Guide and Crafting Guide.

Ark: Survival Evolved Caves Locations

Following is a list of all the caves that you can find both on land and underwater. You can also find attached coordinates to help you find all the caves with relative ease:

Cave Effects

High Temperature – small life degeneration and increased water consumption

Low Temperature – small life degeneration, better to bring source of fire inside

Small Spaces – bring food and extra armor, not recommended for large groups

Dangerous Leaps – contain dangerous leaps which can kill in an instant

Land Caves Loot

Following is a list of resources that you can find inside Land Caves:

Crystals – requires a Pickaxe and can be gathered from glowing crystals

Metal – requires a Pickaxe and can be gathered from different rocks inside the caves

Obsidian – requires a Pickaxe and can be gathered from dark-looking rocks

Keratin – can be found on large amount of insects inside the caves

Loot Crystals – have level requirements and contain a variety of equipment

In addition to this, there are certain artifacts which can be found in different caves:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Hunter – South 80.2/53.5: This cave contains the Artifact of the Hunter, which is used to summon the Broodmother Lysrix. The artifact can easily be found inside the cave, simply by going leftwards all the way through. The routes would be clear to you. Other than that, the cave contains species such as the Titanbaos, Mega Piranha, Pulmonoscorpius, and Sarcosuchus.The temperature inside is very low therefore it is advisable to use warm clothing. Other than that, there is no other imminent threat inside of the cave.

– South 80.2/53.5: This cave contains the Artifact of the Hunter, which is used to summon the Broodmother Lysrix. The artifact can easily be found inside the cave, simply by going leftwards all the way through. The routes would be clear to you. Other than that, the cave contains species such as the Titanbaos, Mega Piranha, Pulmonoscorpius, and Sarcosuchus.The temperature inside is very low therefore it is advisable to use warm clothing. Other than that, there is no other imminent threat inside of the cave. Pack – South 68.3/56.1: The Artifact of the Pack belongs to this cave. You will find it in an underwater cave inside of the cave.

Swim downwards in the lake to find an open body of water, there you will see a column submerged in the water, dive to the right of the column.It will lead you through a tunnel inside the water, followed by another similar tunnel. Once through, heed to the left where you will find a hidden pathway that will lead you to the Artifact. This artifact is used to summon Megaphithecus. Apart from that, this cave also has a low temperature. Preferably you should put on warm clothing and also bring the fire. You should also have a load of supplies as this cave is one of the largest and it might take you a while to get through with it.

– South 68.3/56.1: The Artifact of the Pack belongs to this cave. You will find it in an underwater cave inside of the cave. Swim downwards in the lake to find an open body of water, there you will see a column submerged in the water, dive to the right of the column.It will lead you through a tunnel inside the water, followed by another similar tunnel. Once through, heed to the left where you will find a hidden pathway that will lead you to the Artifact. This artifact is used to summon Megaphithecus. Massive – South-East 70.6/86.1: This artifact is sealed away in the cave inside very hot temperatures. To the find the artifacts, you need to head left once you enter the cave until you come to a lava pit, from thereon, stay to the right. You might have to cross some patches and jump over rocks.After the second pit, you will see where the artifact is. However, you will have to jump over some obstacles over the lava to get to it. As there is a lot of physical exertion required for this endeavor, make sure you’re not overweight. And be sure to make it quick as the extreme temperature inside might start to deplete your health.

– South-East 70.6/86.1: This artifact is sealed away in the cave inside very hot temperatures. To the find the artifacts, you need to head left once you enter the cave until you come to a lava pit, from thereon, stay to the right. You might have to cross some patches and jump over rocks.After the second pit, you will see where the artifact is. However, you will have to jump over some obstacles over the lava to get to it. As there is a lot of physical exertion required for this endeavor, make sure you’re not overweight. And be sure to make it quick as the extreme temperature inside might start to deplete your health. Devourer – North-East 14.8/85.4: The Artifact of Devourer is at the bottom of this cave. Once inside, you will find a well like projection after a short swim in the lake. It is lined with ledged that lead to the bottom of the cave. It is a fairly easy task moving through to ledges but there also is a shortcut to it. Halfway through, you will see a broken bridge-like area where you will have to make a risky jump.It’s your choice to take it or not, either way, you will get to the bottom. This cave is also known for its low temperature and various crawling beasts that will kill you or immobilize you in a moment. So, be sure to bring ranged weapons along.

– North-East 14.8/85.4: The Artifact of Devourer is at the bottom of this cave. Once inside, you will find a well like projection after a short swim in the lake. It is lined with ledged that lead to the bottom of the cave. It is a fairly easy task moving through to ledges but there also is a shortcut to it. Halfway through, you will see a broken bridge-like area where you will have to make a risky jump.It’s your choice to take it or not, either way, you will get to the bottom. This cave is also known for its low temperature and various crawling beasts that will kill you or immobilize you in a moment. So, be sure to bring ranged weapons along. Clever – North 41.5/46.9: This is narrow linear cave that holds the Artifact of the Clever. The cave is more or less straight till the end but the branching pathways lead back to themselves.Be sure to head straight and you will find the artifact at the end of the cave on a slit just above a water body.

– North 41.5/46.9: This is narrow linear cave that holds the Artifact of the Clever. The cave is more or less straight till the end but the branching pathways lead back to themselves.Be sure to head straight and you will find the artifact at the end of the cave on a slit just above a water body. Skylord – 19.1/19.0: This cave holds the Artifact of the Skylord. The cave is located on the elevated ground and the entrance is located on a narrow pathway high above the ground.You will have to press up against the wall to walk on the narrow pathway in order to enter the cave. Inside, it has the same narrow pathways with the low ceiling. You will have to crouch for the most part of the cave. To find the artifact, keep to the right after entering the cave and you will find the artifact at the end.

Underwater Caves Loot

Following is a list of resources that you can find inside Underwater Caves:

Silica Pearls – can be gathered in high quantites inside the underwater caves

Oils – can be gathered from the oily rocks inside the underwater caves

Caves Found on Land

Northwest Cave

Enemies: Bats and Spiders

Cave Effects: Narrow Spaces and Dangerous Leaps

Recommended Level: Level 15 or higher

It is highly recommended to bring in a ranged weapon such as Bow and Arrows in addition to Blood Packs. In addition to this, do remember that this cave requires you to crouch in order to enter inside and also contains some dangerous leaps.

You can find this cave at the bottom of a ledge near the water. Before you decide to head inside, do note that the cave is pretty narrow for large teams and also contains some pretty dangerous to traverse areas.

Enemies: Snakes, Spiders, Scorpions, and BatsCave Effects: Low Temperature and Narrow SpacesRecommended Level: Level 25 or higher

It is recommended to bring some Torches, Blood Packs, and Stimberries to counter the effects of high increase in Torpidity.

Enemies: Scorpions, Spiders, and BatsCave Effects: Low Temperature and Dangerous LeapsRecommended Level: Level 40 or higher

It is recommended to bring in Torches, Ranged Weapons such as Bow and Arrows, and Blood Packs inside. One important thing to note here is that a small portion inside the cave requires swimming which makes it inaccessible to mounted dinosaurs.

This is one of the deadliest island to explore in the game. You’ll not only find high level monsters in the cave, but will also come across certain Loot Chest which are around Level 50+.

Enemies: Snakes, Spiders, and ScorpionsCave Effects: Low TemperatureRecommended Level: Level 5 or higher

It is highly recommended to bring in a Torch, a ranged weapon such as a Bow and Arrows, and Stimberries to counter the effects of high increase in Torpidity.

This is one of the most amazing places in the game to level up. It’s located on the right-hand side when coming from the river. Moreover, do note that this place is extremely cold and you’ll require something to warm yourself!

Enemies: Bats, Snakes, Scorpions, and SpidersCave Effects: Low TemperatureRecommended Level: Level 30 or higher

It is highly recommended to bring in a Torch, Blood Packs, a ranged weapon, and some Stimberries to counter the effects of high increase in Torpidity. Furthermore, since this a large cave, an increased amount of supplies is highly recommended.

Enemies: Bats, Spiders, and ScorpionsCave Effects: High Temperature and Dangerous LeapsRecommended Level: Level 30 or higher

It is highly recommended to bring in some Blood Packs, a ranged weapon such as Bow and Arrows, Water Jars, Calien Soup to resist High Temperatures, and some Stimberries to counter the effects of high increase in Torpidity.

This cave is brimming with Lava and Bats. Moreover, the temperature inside is pretty high so bring Berries and Waterskin.

Underwater Caves

You can easily identify underwater caves by rising bubbles near the entrance. Moreover, these caves are extremely hard to reach and mostly contain oils and pearls.

You need to acquire a Megalodon or a Lazarus Chowder to make up for Oxygen. Mostly you should be able to reach them with about 100 maximum Oxygen.

As for the locations, I’m not going to post each location since almost all of them look almost identical!

These are all the caves that we came across. If you happen to know some other, help us build this guide by sharing with us in the comments section below!