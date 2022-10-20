Ark Survival Evolved Crafting Recipes & Metal Farming Locations

To start crafting in Ark Survival Evolved, you need Engram Points which let you learn crafting abilities after leveling up your character. You can use the Engram Points to unlock Craftable Engrams for crafting.

This guide lists all the different crafting recipes in Ark Survival Evolved for you to conveniently use. We will discuss some of the best locations where you can farm metal in the game.

ARK Survival Evolved crafting recipes

Here is everything you need to know about the different types of crafting recipes in Ark Survival Evolved:

Crafting Consumables

Cooked Meat
Crafting Recipe: 1x Raw Meat and cook it over a fire

Waterskin
Crafting Recipe: 4x Hide + 12x Fiber

Narcotic
Crafting Recipe: 5x Narcoberry + 1x Spoiled Meat

Stimulant
Crafting Recipe: 5×  Stimberry + 2×  Sparkpowder

Lazerus Chowder
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Savoroot + 5x Longrass + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic

Enduro Stew
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Rockarrot + 5x Savoroot + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant

Calien Soup
Crafting Recipe: 5x Citronal + 2x Tintoberries + 2x Amarberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant

Shadow Steak Saute
Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Narcotic + 2x Rare Mushrroms + 1x Savoroot + 1x Rockarrot

Battle Tartare
Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Stimulant + 2x Rare Flowers + 1x Citronal + 1x Longrass

Focal Chili
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Citronal + 2x Amarberries + 2x Azulberries + 2x Tintoberries + 1x Mejoberries

Fria Curry
Crafting Recipe: 5x Longrass + 5x Rockarrot + 2x Azulberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic

Crafting Resources

Sparkpowder
Crafting Recipe: 2x Flint + 1x Stone

Gunpowder
Crafting Recipe: 2x Sparkpowder + 1x Charcoal

Crafting Structures

Campfire
Crafting Recipe: 12x Thatch + 1x Flint + 16x Stone + 2x Wood

Thatch Foundation
Crafting Recipe: 20x Thatch + 6x Wood + 15x Fiber

Thatch Doorframe
Crafting Recipe: 8× Thatch + 6× Wood or Fungal Wood + 6×  Fiber

Wooden Sign
Crafting Recipe: 5× Wood or Fungal Wood + 3 × Thatch + 4×  Fiber

Hide Sleeping Bag
Crafting Recipe: 25x Hide + 15x Fiber

Thatch Roof
Crafting Recipe: 15x Thatch + 4x Wood + 10x Fiber

Thatch Wall
Crafting Recipe: 10x Thatch + 2x Wood + 7x Fiber

Thatch Door
Crafting Recipe: 7×  Thatch + 4×  Fiber

Storage Box
Crafting Recipe: 25x Wood + 20x Thatch + 10x Fiber

Large Storage Box
Crafting Recipe: 50x Wood + 35x Thatch + 25x Fiber

Simple Bed
Crafting Recipe: 15x Wood + 80x Thatch + 30x Fiber + 40x Hide

Mortar and Pestle
Crafting Recipe: 65x Stone + 15x Hide

Flag
Crafting Recipe: 10× Wood or Fungal Wood + 100×  Fiber + 20× Hide  30 ×  Thatch

Standing Torch
Crafting Recipe: 8×  Thatch +1×  Flint +1×  Stone + 3×  Wood or Fungal Wood

Wooden Foundation
Crafting Recipe: 80× Wood or Fungal Wood + 20× Thatch + 15×  Fiber

Wooden Wall
Crafting Recipe: 40× Wood or Fungal Wood + 10× Thatch + 7× Fiber

Cooking Pot
Crafting Recipe: 1x Fuel + 1x Full Waterskin + 1x Berries

Small Crop Plot
Crafting Recipe: 20x Wood + 10x Thatch + 15x Fiber + 25x Stone

Stone Irrigation Pipe – Straight
Crafting Recipe: 25x Stone

Stone Irrigation Pipe – Tap
Crafting Recipe: 10× Stone + 15× Wood or Fungal Wood

Wall Sign
Crafting Recipe: 3× Wood or Fungal Wood + 2× Thatch +2×  Fiber

Wooden Ceiling
Crafting Recipe: 60× Wood or Fungal Wood + 15× Thatch +10× Fiber

Wooden Doorframe
Crafting Recipe: 30× Wood or Fungal Wood + 8× Thatch + 6× Fiber

Wooden Door
Crafting Recipe: 20x Wood +7x Thatch + 4x Fiber

Wooden Ramp
Crafting Recipe: 60× Wood or Fungal Wood +15× Thatch + 10× Fiber

Crafting Weapons

Stone Pick
Crafting Recipe: 1x Stone + 1x Wood + 10x Thatch

Stone Hatchet
Crafting Recipe: 1x Flint + 1x Wood + 10x Thatch

Torch
Crafting Recipe: 1x Flint + 1x Wood + 1x Stone

Spear
Crafting Recipe: 8x Wood + 2x Flint + 12x Fiber

Slingshot
Crafting Recipe: 1x Hide + 5x Wood + 20x Fiber

Bow
Crafting Recipe: 15 ×Wood or Fungal Wood + 50× Fiber

Stone Arrow
Crafting Recipe: 2x Thatch + 1x Flint + 2x Fiber

Tranquillizer Arrow
Crafting Recipe: 1x Narcotic + 1x Stone Arrow

Crafting Equipment

Note
Crafting Recipe: 3× Thatch + 1× Fiber

Blood Extraction Syringe
Crafting Recipe: 10× Hide + 1× Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragment

Flare Gun
Crafting Recipe:  4x Wood + 2x Fiber + 10x Sparkpowder + 2x Gunpowder

Paintbrush
Crafting Recipe: 1× Wood or Fungal Wood + 3× Hide + 10× Thatch

Crafting Clothing

Cloth Pants
Crafting Recipe: 50x Fiber

Hide Pants
Crafting Recipe: 25× Hide + 10×  Fiber

Chitin Leggings
Crafting Recipe: 25× Chitin + 12× Hide + 5× Fiber

Flak Leggings
Crafting Recipe: 16× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 12× Hide + 5× Fiber

Cloth Shirt
Crafting Recipe: 40x Fiber

Hide Shirt
Crafting Recipe: 2× Hide + 8× Fiber

Chitin Chestpiece
Crafting Recipe: 15× Chitin + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber

Flak Chestpiece
Crafting Recipe: 13× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 10× Hide + 4× Fiber

Cloth Hat
Crafting Recipe: 10x Fiber

Hide Hat
Crafting Recipe:  15× Hide + 6× Fiber

Chitin Hat
Crafting Recipe: 15× Chitin + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber

Flak Hat
Crafting Recipe: 10× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber

Cloth Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 20x Fiber + 4x Hide

Hide Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 10× Hide + 4× Fiber

Chitin Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 10× Chitin + 5× Hide + 2× Fiber

Flak Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 6× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 5× Hide + 2× Fiber

Cloth Boots
Crafting Recipe: 25x Fiber + 6x Hide

Hide Boots
Crafting Recipe: 12× Hide + 5× Fiber

Chitin Boots
Crafting Recipe: 12× Chitin + 6× Hide + 4× Fiber

Flak Boots
Crafting Recipe: 8 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot +6× Hide + 4× Fiber

Crafting Saddle

Phiomia Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 20x Hide + 15x Fiber + 5x Wood

Parasaur Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 80x Hide + 50x Fiber + 15x Wood

Raptor Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 110x Hide + 65x Fiber + 20x Wood

Trike Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 140× Hide + 80× Fiber + 25× Wood or Fungal Wood

Pulmonoscorpius Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 170× Hide + 95×  Fiber + 30×  Wood or Fungal Wood

Carbonemys Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 170× Hide + 95× Fiber + 10× Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

Stego Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 200× Hide + 110× Fiber + 35× Wood or Fungal Wood

Pteranodon Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 230x Hide + 125x Fiber + 75x Keratin

Sarco Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 230×  Hide + 75×  Fiber +20×  Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

Ankylo Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 260x Hide + 140x Fiber + 10 Metal Ingots

Mammoth Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 260× Hide +140 × Fiber + 10× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Megalodon Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 290× Hide +155×  Fiber + 30×  Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

Sabertooth Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 290× Hide + 155 × Fiber + 20× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Carno Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 320 × Hide +170 × Fiber +30 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Argentavis Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 350× Hide +185 × Fiber +150× Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragment

Bronto Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 350× Hide +185×  Fiber +40×  Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Rex Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 380× Hide +200× Fiber +50× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Best locations for farming metal

The best place to farm metal in Ark Survival Evolved is from the rocks at the very top of the mountains. To do so, you need to head over to rainforest biome areas of the in-game world.  To make things easy for you, we have marked and mentioned all the coordinates in which Metal is found in abundance:

Some of the coordinates where you can farm metal in abundance are:

Location 1

LAT: 21

LON: 52

Location 2

LAT: 40

LON: 37

Location 3

LAT: 35

LON: 78

Location 4

LAT: 76

LON: 47

To prepare yourself, you need some Stimulants, Waterskin, and around 10 spears. Avoid engaging any predators to the best of your ability and only sprint when you’re left with no alternative.

You need to climb as far as you can – to the point where the ground will transform into a grey color, trees will decrease in number, and the slope will become less steep.

Throughout your climb, you’ll come across several predators, some harmless ones and some deadly ones.

And this is where your spears come in handy. While you’re scavenging, make sure to have your bed, Waterskin, Campfire, Wood, Thatch, and other consumables. Once you’ve acquired around 14 metals, you can climb down to safety.

Once you’ve found ingots, you’ll either need to be Level 25 or learn the Smithy Engram. The Smithy Workshop requires 5 Metal Ingots. Do note that both the Smithy Workshop and Mortar and Pestle Workshop kind of work in the same manner.

After setting everything up, you need to craft Metal Pick. Once you’ve acquired the Metal Pick, your chances of acquiring Metal from the rocks on the high mountain increase to around 50%.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments!

