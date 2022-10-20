Ark Survival Evolved Crafting Recipes & Metal Farming Locations

To start crafting in Ark Survival Evolved, you need Engram Points which let you learn crafting abilities after leveling up your character. You can use the Engram Points to unlock Craftable Engrams for crafting.
This guide lists all the different crafting recipes in Ark Survival Evolved for you to conveniently use. We will discuss some of the best locations where you can farm metal in the game.
ARK Survival Evolved crafting recipes
Here is everything you need to know about the different types of crafting recipes in Ark Survival Evolved:
Crafting Consumables
Cooked Meat
Crafting Recipe: 1x Raw Meat and cook it over a fire
Waterskin
Crafting Recipe: 4x Hide + 12x Fiber
Narcotic
Crafting Recipe: 5x Narcoberry + 1x Spoiled Meat
Stimulant
Crafting Recipe: 5× Stimberry + 2× Sparkpowder
Lazerus Chowder
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Savoroot + 5x Longrass + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic
Enduro Stew
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Rockarrot + 5x Savoroot + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant
Calien Soup
Crafting Recipe: 5x Citronal + 2x Tintoberries + 2x Amarberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant
Shadow Steak Saute
Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Narcotic + 2x Rare Mushrroms + 1x Savoroot + 1x Rockarrot
Battle Tartare
Crafting Recipe: 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Stimulant + 2x Rare Flowers + 1x Citronal + 1x Longrass
Focal Chili
Crafting Recipe: 3x Meat + 5x Citronal + 2x Amarberries + 2x Azulberries + 2x Tintoberries + 1x Mejoberries
Fria Curry
Crafting Recipe: 5x Longrass + 5x Rockarrot + 2x Azulberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic
Crafting Resources
Sparkpowder
Crafting Recipe: 2x Flint + 1x Stone
Gunpowder
Crafting Recipe: 2x Sparkpowder + 1x Charcoal
Crafting Structures
Campfire
Crafting Recipe: 12x Thatch + 1x Flint + 16x Stone + 2x Wood
Thatch Foundation
Crafting Recipe: 20x Thatch + 6x Wood + 15x Fiber
Thatch Doorframe
Crafting Recipe: 8× Thatch + 6× Wood or Fungal Wood + 6× Fiber
Wooden Sign
Crafting Recipe: 5× Wood or Fungal Wood + 3 × Thatch + 4× Fiber
Hide Sleeping Bag
Crafting Recipe: 25x Hide + 15x Fiber
Thatch Roof
Crafting Recipe: 15x Thatch + 4x Wood + 10x Fiber
Thatch Wall
Crafting Recipe: 10x Thatch + 2x Wood + 7x Fiber
Thatch Door
Crafting Recipe: 7× Thatch + 4× Fiber
Storage Box
Crafting Recipe: 25x Wood + 20x Thatch + 10x Fiber
Large Storage Box
Crafting Recipe: 50x Wood + 35x Thatch + 25x Fiber
Simple Bed
Crafting Recipe: 15x Wood + 80x Thatch + 30x Fiber + 40x Hide
Mortar and Pestle
Crafting Recipe: 65x Stone + 15x Hide
Flag
Crafting Recipe: 10× Wood or Fungal Wood + 100× Fiber + 20× Hide 30 × Thatch
Standing Torch
Crafting Recipe: 8× Thatch +1× Flint +1× Stone + 3× Wood or Fungal Wood
Wooden Foundation
Crafting Recipe: 80× Wood or Fungal Wood + 20× Thatch + 15× Fiber
Wooden Wall
Crafting Recipe: 40× Wood or Fungal Wood + 10× Thatch + 7× Fiber
Cooking Pot
Crafting Recipe: 1x Fuel + 1x Full Waterskin + 1x Berries
Small Crop Plot
Crafting Recipe: 20x Wood + 10x Thatch + 15x Fiber + 25x Stone
Stone Irrigation Pipe – Straight
Crafting Recipe: 25x Stone
Stone Irrigation Pipe – Tap
Crafting Recipe: 10× Stone + 15× Wood or Fungal Wood
Wall Sign
Crafting Recipe: 3× Wood or Fungal Wood + 2× Thatch +2× Fiber
Wooden Ceiling
Crafting Recipe: 60× Wood or Fungal Wood + 15× Thatch +10× Fiber
Wooden Doorframe
Crafting Recipe: 30× Wood or Fungal Wood + 8× Thatch + 6× Fiber
Wooden Door
Crafting Recipe: 20x Wood +7x Thatch + 4x Fiber
Wooden Ramp
Crafting Recipe: 60× Wood or Fungal Wood +15× Thatch + 10× Fiber
Crafting Weapons
Stone Pick
Crafting Recipe: 1x Stone + 1x Wood + 10x Thatch
Stone Hatchet
Crafting Recipe: 1x Flint + 1x Wood + 10x Thatch
Torch
Crafting Recipe: 1x Flint + 1x Wood + 1x Stone
Spear
Crafting Recipe: 8x Wood + 2x Flint + 12x Fiber
Slingshot
Crafting Recipe: 1x Hide + 5x Wood + 20x Fiber
Bow
Crafting Recipe: 15 ×Wood or Fungal Wood + 50× Fiber
Stone Arrow
Crafting Recipe: 2x Thatch + 1x Flint + 2x Fiber
Tranquillizer Arrow
Crafting Recipe: 1x Narcotic + 1x Stone Arrow
Crafting Equipment
Note
Crafting Recipe: 3× Thatch + 1× Fiber
Blood Extraction Syringe
Crafting Recipe: 10× Hide + 1× Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragment
Flare Gun
Crafting Recipe: 4x Wood + 2x Fiber + 10x Sparkpowder + 2x Gunpowder
Paintbrush
Crafting Recipe: 1× Wood or Fungal Wood + 3× Hide + 10× Thatch
Crafting Clothing
Cloth Pants
Crafting Recipe: 50x Fiber
Hide Pants
Crafting Recipe: 25× Hide + 10× Fiber
Chitin Leggings
Crafting Recipe: 25× Chitin + 12× Hide + 5× Fiber
Flak Leggings
Crafting Recipe: 16× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 12× Hide + 5× Fiber
Cloth Shirt
Crafting Recipe: 40x Fiber
Hide Shirt
Crafting Recipe: 2× Hide + 8× Fiber
Chitin Chestpiece
Crafting Recipe: 15× Chitin + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber
Flak Chestpiece
Crafting Recipe: 13× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 10× Hide + 4× Fiber
Cloth Hat
Crafting Recipe: 10x Fiber
Hide Hat
Crafting Recipe: 15× Hide + 6× Fiber
Chitin Hat
Crafting Recipe: 15× Chitin + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber
Flak Hat
Crafting Recipe: 10× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber
Cloth Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 20x Fiber + 4x Hide
Hide Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 10× Hide + 4× Fiber
Chitin Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 10× Chitin + 5× Hide + 2× Fiber
Flak Gloves
Crafting Recipe: 6× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 5× Hide + 2× Fiber
Cloth Boots
Crafting Recipe: 25x Fiber + 6x Hide
Hide Boots
Crafting Recipe: 12× Hide + 5× Fiber
Chitin Boots
Crafting Recipe: 12× Chitin + 6× Hide + 4× Fiber
Flak Boots
Crafting Recipe: 8 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot +6× Hide + 4× Fiber
Crafting Saddle
Phiomia Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 20x Hide + 15x Fiber + 5x Wood
Parasaur Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 80x Hide + 50x Fiber + 15x Wood
Raptor Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 110x Hide + 65x Fiber + 20x Wood
Trike Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 140× Hide + 80× Fiber + 25× Wood or Fungal Wood
Pulmonoscorpius Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 170× Hide + 95× Fiber + 30× Wood or Fungal Wood
Carbonemys Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 170× Hide + 95× Fiber + 10× Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste
Stego Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 200× Hide + 110× Fiber + 35× Wood or Fungal Wood
Pteranodon Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 230x Hide + 125x Fiber + 75x Keratin
Sarco Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 230× Hide + 75× Fiber +20× Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste
Ankylo Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 260x Hide + 140x Fiber + 10 Metal Ingots
Mammoth Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 260× Hide +140 × Fiber + 10× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
Megalodon Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 290× Hide +155× Fiber + 30× Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste
Sabertooth Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 290× Hide + 155 × Fiber + 20× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
Carno Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 320 × Hide +170 × Fiber +30 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
Argentavis Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 350× Hide +185 × Fiber +150× Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragment
Bronto Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 350× Hide +185× Fiber +40× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
Rex Saddle
Crafting Recipe: 380× Hide +200× Fiber +50× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
Best locations for farming metal
The best place to farm metal in Ark Survival Evolved is from the rocks at the very top of the mountains. To do so, you need to head over to rainforest biome areas of the in-game world. To make things easy for you, we have marked and mentioned all the coordinates in which Metal is found in abundance:
Some of the coordinates where you can farm metal in abundance are:
Location 1
LAT: 21
LON: 52
Location 2
LAT: 40
LON: 37
Location 3
LAT: 35
LON: 78
Location 4
LAT: 76
LON: 47
To prepare yourself, you need some Stimulants, Waterskin, and around 10 spears. Avoid engaging any predators to the best of your ability and only sprint when you’re left with no alternative.
You need to climb as far as you can – to the point where the ground will transform into a grey color, trees will decrease in number, and the slope will become less steep.
Throughout your climb, you’ll come across several predators, some harmless ones and some deadly ones.
And this is where your spears come in handy. While you’re scavenging, make sure to have your bed, Waterskin, Campfire, Wood, Thatch, and other consumables. Once you’ve acquired around 14 metals, you can climb down to safety.
Once you’ve found ingots, you’ll either need to be Level 25 or learn the Smithy Engram. The Smithy Workshop requires 5 Metal Ingots. Do note that both the Smithy Workshop and Mortar and Pestle Workshop kind of work in the same manner.
After setting everything up, you need to craft Metal Pick. Once you’ve acquired the Metal Pick, your chances of acquiring Metal from the rocks on the high mountain increase to around 50%.
If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments!