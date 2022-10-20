Ark Survival Evolved Crafting Recipes & Metal Farming Locations

To start crafting in Ark Survival Evolved, you need Engram Points which let you learn crafting abilities after leveling up your character. You can use the Engram Points to unlock Craftable Engrams for crafting.

This guide lists all the different crafting recipes in Ark Survival Evolved for you to conveniently use. We will discuss some of the best locations where you can farm metal in the game.

ARK Survival Evolved crafting recipes

Here is everything you need to know about the different types of crafting recipes in Ark Survival Evolved:

Crafting Consumables

Cooked Meat

Crafting Recipe : 1x Raw Meat and cook it over a fire

Waterskin

Crafting Recipe : 4x Hide + 12x Fiber

Narcotic

Crafting Recipe : 5x Narcoberry + 1x Spoiled Meat

Stimulant

Crafting Recipe : 5× Stimberry + 2× Sparkpowder

Lazerus Chowder

Crafting Recipe : 3x Meat + 5x Savoroot + 5x Longrass + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic

Enduro Stew

Crafting Recipe : 3x Meat + 5x Rockarrot + 5x Savoroot + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant

Calien Soup

Crafting Recipe : 5x Citronal + 2x Tintoberries + 2x Amarberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Stimulant

Shadow Steak Saute

Crafting Recipe : 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Narcotic + 2x Rare Mushrroms + 1x Savoroot + 1x Rockarrot

Battle Tartare

Crafting Recipe : 1x Prime Meat + 2x Mejoberries + 2x Stimulant + 2x Rare Flowers + 1x Citronal + 1x Longrass

Focal Chili

Crafting Recipe : 3x Meat + 5x Citronal + 2x Amarberries + 2x Azulberries + 2x Tintoberries + 1x Mejoberries

Fria Curry

Crafting Recipe : 5x Longrass + 5x Rockarrot + 2x Azulberries + 1x Mejoberries + 1/2x Narcotic

Crafting Resources

Sparkpowder

Crafting Recipe : 2x Flint + 1x Stone

Gunpowder

Crafting Recipe : 2x Sparkpowder + 1x Charcoal

Crafting Structures

Campfire

Crafting Recipe : 12x Thatch + 1x Flint + 16x Stone + 2x Wood

Thatch Foundation

Crafting Recipe : 20x Thatch + 6x Wood + 15x Fiber

Thatch Doorframe

Crafting Recipe : 8× Thatch + 6× Wood or Fungal Wood + 6× Fiber

Wooden Sign

Crafting Recipe : 5× Wood or Fungal Wood + 3 × Thatch + 4× Fiber

Hide Sleeping Bag

Crafting Recipe : 25x Hide + 15x Fiber

Thatch Roof

Crafting Recipe : 15x Thatch + 4x Wood + 10x Fiber

Thatch Wall

Crafting Recipe : 10x Thatch + 2x Wood + 7x Fiber

Thatch Door

Crafting Recipe : 7× Thatch + 4× Fiber

Storage Box

Crafting Recipe : 25x Wood + 20x Thatch + 10x Fiber

Large Storage Box

Crafting Recipe : 50x Wood + 35x Thatch + 25x Fiber

Simple Bed

Crafting Recipe : 15x Wood + 80x Thatch + 30x Fiber + 40x Hide

Mortar and Pestle

Crafting Recipe : 65x Stone + 15x Hide

Flag

Crafting Recipe : 10× Wood or Fungal Wood + 100× Fiber + 20× Hide 30 × Thatch

Standing Torch

Crafting Recipe : 8× Thatch +1× Flint +1× Stone + 3× Wood or Fungal Wood

Wooden Foundation

Crafting Recipe : 80× Wood or Fungal Wood + 20× Thatch + 15× Fiber

Wooden Wall

Crafting Recipe : 40× Wood or Fungal Wood + 10× Thatch + 7× Fiber

Cooking Pot

Crafting Recipe : 1x Fuel + 1x Full Waterskin + 1x Berries

Small Crop Plot

Crafting Recipe : 20x Wood + 10x Thatch + 15x Fiber + 25x Stone

Stone Irrigation Pipe – Straight

Crafting Recipe : 25x Stone

Stone Irrigation Pipe – Tap

Crafting Recipe : 10× Stone + 15× Wood or Fungal Wood

Wall Sign

Crafting Recipe : 3× Wood or Fungal Wood + 2× Thatch +2× Fiber

Wooden Ceiling

Crafting Recipe : 60× Wood or Fungal Wood + 15× Thatch +10× Fiber

Wooden Doorframe

Crafting Recipe : 30× Wood or Fungal Wood + 8× Thatch + 6× Fiber

Wooden Door

Crafting Recipe : 20x Wood +7x Thatch + 4x Fiber

Wooden Ramp

Crafting Recipe : 60× Wood or Fungal Wood +15× Thatch + 10× Fiber

Crafting Weapons

Stone Pick

Crafting Recipe : 1x Stone + 1x Wood + 10x Thatch

Stone Hatchet

Crafting Recipe : 1x Flint + 1x Wood + 10x Thatch

Torch

Crafting Recipe : 1x Flint + 1x Wood + 1x Stone

Spear

Crafting Recipe : 8x Wood + 2x Flint + 12x Fiber

Slingshot

Crafting Recipe : 1x Hide + 5x Wood + 20x Fiber

Bow

Crafting Recipe : 15 ×Wood or Fungal Wood + 50× Fiber

Stone Arrow

Crafting Recipe : 2x Thatch + 1x Flint + 2x Fiber

Tranquillizer Arrow

Crafting Recipe : 1x Narcotic + 1x Stone Arrow

Crafting Equipment

Note

Crafting Recipe : 3× Thatch + 1× Fiber

Blood Extraction Syringe

Crafting Recipe : 10× Hide + 1× Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragment

Flare Gun

Crafting Recipe : 4x Wood + 2x Fiber + 10x Sparkpowder + 2x Gunpowder

Paintbrush

Crafting Recipe : 1× Wood or Fungal Wood + 3× Hide + 10× Thatch

Crafting Clothing

Cloth Pants

Crafting Recipe : 50x Fiber

Hide Pants

Crafting Recipe : 25× Hide + 10× Fiber

Chitin Leggings

Crafting Recipe : 25× Chitin + 12× Hide + 5× Fiber

Flak Leggings

Crafting Recipe : 16× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 12× Hide + 5× Fiber

Cloth Shirt

Crafting Recipe : 40x Fiber

Hide Shirt

Crafting Recipe : 2× Hide + 8× Fiber

Chitin Chestpiece

Crafting Recipe : 15× Chitin + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber

Flak Chestpiece

Crafting Recipe : 13× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 10× Hide + 4× Fiber

Cloth Hat

Crafting Recipe : 10x Fiber

Hide Hat

Crafting Recipe : 15× Hide + 6× Fiber

Chitin Hat

Crafting Recipe : 15× Chitin + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber

Flak Hat

Crafting Recipe : 10× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 7× Hide + 3× Fiber

Cloth Gloves

Crafting Recipe : 20x Fiber + 4x Hide

Hide Gloves

Crafting Recipe : 10× Hide + 4× Fiber

Chitin Gloves

Crafting Recipe : 10× Chitin + 5× Hide + 2× Fiber

Flak Gloves

Crafting Recipe : 6× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot + 5× Hide + 2× Fiber

Cloth Boots

Crafting Recipe : 25x Fiber + 6x Hide

Hide Boots

Crafting Recipe : 12× Hide + 5× Fiber

Chitin Boots

Crafting Recipe : 12× Chitin + 6× Hide + 4× Fiber

Flak Boots

Crafting Recipe : 8 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot +6× Hide + 4× Fiber

Crafting Saddle

Phiomia Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 20x Hide + 15x Fiber + 5x Wood

Parasaur Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 80x Hide + 50x Fiber + 15x Wood

Raptor Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 110x Hide + 65x Fiber + 20x Wood

Trike Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 140× Hide + 80× Fiber + 25× Wood or Fungal Wood

Pulmonoscorpius Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 170× Hide + 95× Fiber + 30× Wood or Fungal Wood

Carbonemys Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 170× Hide + 95× Fiber + 10× Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

Stego Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 200× Hide + 110× Fiber + 35× Wood or Fungal Wood

Pteranodon Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 230x Hide + 125x Fiber + 75x Keratin

Sarco Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 230× Hide + 75× Fiber +20× Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

Ankylo Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 260x Hide + 140x Fiber + 10 Metal Ingots

Mammoth Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 260× Hide +140 × Fiber + 10× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Megalodon Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 290× Hide +155× Fiber + 30× Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

Sabertooth Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 290× Hide + 155 × Fiber + 20× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Carno Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 320 × Hide +170 × Fiber +30 × Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Argentavis Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 350× Hide +185 × Fiber +150× Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragment

Bronto Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 350× Hide +185× Fiber +40× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Rex Saddle

Crafting Recipe : 380× Hide +200× Fiber +50× Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Best locations for farming metal

The best place to farm metal in Ark Survival Evolved is from the rocks at the very top of the mountains. To do so, you need to head over to rainforest biome areas of the in-game world. To make things easy for you, we have marked and mentioned all the coordinates in which Metal is found in abundance:

Some of the coordinates where you can farm metal in abundance are:

Location 1

LAT: 21

LON: 52

Location 2

LAT: 40

LON: 37

Location 3

LAT: 35

LON: 78

Location 4

LAT: 76

LON: 47

To prepare yourself, you need some Stimulants, Waterskin, and around 10 spears. Avoid engaging any predators to the best of your ability and only sprint when you’re left with no alternative.

You need to climb as far as you can – to the point where the ground will transform into a grey color, trees will decrease in number, and the slope will become less steep.

Throughout your climb, you’ll come across several predators, some harmless ones and some deadly ones.

And this is where your spears come in handy. While you’re scavenging, make sure to have your bed, Waterskin, Campfire, Wood, Thatch, and other consumables. Once you’ve acquired around 14 metals, you can climb down to safety.

Once you’ve found ingots, you’ll either need to be Level 25 or learn the Smithy Engram. The Smithy Workshop requires 5 Metal Ingots. Do note that both the Smithy Workshop and Mortar and Pestle Workshop kind of work in the same manner.

After setting everything up, you need to craft Metal Pick. Once you’ve acquired the Metal Pick, your chances of acquiring Metal from the rocks on the high mountain increase to around 50%.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments!