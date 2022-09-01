Ark Ragnarok Caves Locations and Loot Map

Caves are a great spot in Ark Ragnarok, where you can not only set up a base but find some valuable resources. The resources will include things like artifacts, obsidians, crystals, etc. This guide will cover some of the best caves and their locations along with the loot you can find inside them.

Best Cave Locations and Loot Drops in Ark Ragnarok

Here is a list of all the caves we’ll be discussing in our guide:

Ice Cave

Carnivorous Cave

Skeleton Cave

Forbidden Grotto

Skeletal Canyon Cave

Metal Cave

Beaver Cave

Volcano Cave

Labyrinth Cave

Where to Find Ice Cave

Location

Ice Cave is located at 30.2 Latitude and 32.6 Longitude.

This cave contains different creatures like Penguins, Mammoths, and Bears. After exploring it a little, you can also find some resources listed below.

Loot

Obsidians

Crystals

Where to Find Carnivorous Cave

Location

Head to the 21.7 Latitude and 41.6 Longitude to find the Carnivorous Cave.

You will find this cave next to the Castle at the coordinates mentioned above. It is a pretty big cave, and you can take your tame inside as well. However, it may be too dark because of a glitch, and by the time you get there, it may get fixed.

Loot

Metal

Obsidians

Mushrooms

Where to Find Skeleton Cave

Location

The Skeleton Cave is located at 22.7 Latitude and 31.2 Longitude.

The entrance to the cave is located right behind the Waterfall. It is a pretty good hiding place; you can even set up your base here.

Loot

You will not find any loot in this cave.

Where to Find Forbidden Grotto Cave

Location

You need to go towards the 27.1 Latitude and 27.6 Longitude to find the Forbidden Grotto cave.

This cave entrance is located in the middle of the mountain. Again, it is an excellent location to set up your base but has no resources inside it except some stones.

Where to Find Skeletal Canyon Cave

Location

Skeletal Canyon Cave is located at 23.3 Latitude and 29.2 Longitude.

The Skeletal Canyon Cave’s entrance is under the giant skeleton in Canyon. It is a great cave to set up your base as you can secure it completely. You will also find a couple of resources inside it.

Loot

Crystals

Metal

Where to Find Metal Cave

Location

You can find the entrance to the metal cave at 35.3 Latitude and 23.9 Longitude.

After reaching the coordinates mentioned above, you must enter the underwater cave. Inside it, you will find a small hideaway for you that has some metal as well.

Loot

Metal

Where to Find Beaver Cave

Location

Head towards the 32.3 Latitude and 43.8 Longitude to find the entrance of Beaver Cave.

This cave is located right behind a small waterfall. It is a small cave where you can find Beaver Dams. Some Beaver Dams are also located close to it, so if you are looking for resources like wood and cementing paste, you can visit this cave.

Loot

Cementing Paste

Wood

Metal

Where to Find Volcano Cave

Location

Volcano Cave is located at 25.0 Latitude and 59.9 Longitude.

It is a straight tunnel you can find in the Volcano area. It is a great spot to farm a lot of Obsidians in Ark Ragnarok.

Loot

Obsidians

Where to Find Labyrinth Cave

Location

The Labyrinth Cave’s entrance is at 51.9 Latitude and 71.6 Longitude.

The above coordinates will take you to the Labyrinth Cave in Ark Ragnarok. It is a pretty tricky cave, and we recommend you visit it at least a couple of times as a single player. Inside this cave, you will find three artifacts which are mentioned below.

Loot