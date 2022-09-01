Ark Ragnarok Caves Locations and Loot Map

Caves are a great spot in Ark Ragnarok, where you can not only set up a base but find some valuable resources. The resources will include things like artifacts, obsidians, crystals, etc. This guide will cover some of the best caves and their locations along with the loot you can find inside them.
Best Cave Locations and Loot Drops in Ark Ragnarok
Here is a list of all the caves we’ll be discussing in our guide:
- Ice Cave
- Carnivorous Cave
- Skeleton Cave
- Forbidden Grotto
- Skeletal Canyon Cave
- Metal Cave
- Beaver Cave
- Volcano Cave
- Labyrinth Cave
Where to Find Ice Cave
Location
Ice Cave is located at 30.2 Latitude and 32.6 Longitude.
This cave contains different creatures like Penguins, Mammoths, and Bears. After exploring it a little, you can also find some resources listed below.
Loot
- Obsidians
- Crystals
Where to Find Carnivorous Cave
Location
Head to the 21.7 Latitude and 41.6 Longitude to find the Carnivorous Cave.
You will find this cave next to the Castle at the coordinates mentioned above. It is a pretty big cave, and you can take your tame inside as well. However, it may be too dark because of a glitch, and by the time you get there, it may get fixed.
Loot
- Metal
- Obsidians
- Mushrooms
Where to Find Skeleton Cave
Location
The Skeleton Cave is located at 22.7 Latitude and 31.2 Longitude.
The entrance to the cave is located right behind the Waterfall. It is a pretty good hiding place; you can even set up your base here.
Loot
You will not find any loot in this cave.
Where to Find Forbidden Grotto Cave
Location
You need to go towards the 27.1 Latitude and 27.6 Longitude to find the Forbidden Grotto cave.
This cave entrance is located in the middle of the mountain. Again, it is an excellent location to set up your base but has no resources inside it except some stones.
Where to Find Skeletal Canyon Cave
Location
Skeletal Canyon Cave is located at 23.3 Latitude and 29.2 Longitude.
The Skeletal Canyon Cave’s entrance is under the giant skeleton in Canyon. It is a great cave to set up your base as you can secure it completely. You will also find a couple of resources inside it.
Loot
- Crystals
- Metal
Where to Find Metal Cave
Location
You can find the entrance to the metal cave at 35.3 Latitude and 23.9 Longitude.
After reaching the coordinates mentioned above, you must enter the underwater cave. Inside it, you will find a small hideaway for you that has some metal as well.
Loot
- Metal
Where to Find Beaver Cave
Location
Head towards the 32.3 Latitude and 43.8 Longitude to find the entrance of Beaver Cave.
This cave is located right behind a small waterfall. It is a small cave where you can find Beaver Dams. Some Beaver Dams are also located close to it, so if you are looking for resources like wood and cementing paste, you can visit this cave.
Loot
- Cementing Paste
- Wood
- Metal
Where to Find Volcano Cave
Location
Volcano Cave is located at 25.0 Latitude and 59.9 Longitude.
It is a straight tunnel you can find in the Volcano area. It is a great spot to farm a lot of Obsidians in Ark Ragnarok.
Loot
- Obsidians
Where to Find Labyrinth Cave
Location
The Labyrinth Cave’s entrance is at 51.9 Latitude and 71.6 Longitude.
The above coordinates will take you to the Labyrinth Cave in Ark Ragnarok. It is a pretty tricky cave, and we recommend you visit it at least a couple of times as a single player. Inside this cave, you will find three artifacts which are mentioned below.
Loot
- Artifact of Devious
- Artifact of Skylord
- Artifact of Clever