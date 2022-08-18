In Ark Valguero, Artifacts are unique special items scatted across different locations on the whole map. These items are mostly hidden within the depths of dangerous cave systems so acquiring them may prove difficult.

The only use for Artifacts currently available in the game is to use them to summon bosses. They may also be used as decoration after you place them on an Artifact Pedestal. Artifacts radiate a light that alerts players nearby of their locations.

Ark Valguero features a total of 10 artifacts dispersed across the whole map. The following guide will discuss the in-game locations for all 10 Artifacts and how to obtain them.

Ark Valguero Artifact Locations

The 10 Artifacts in Ark Valguero are as follows:

Crag Artifact

Destroyer Artifact

Gatekeeper Artifact

Brute Artifact

Cunning Artifact

Devourer Artifact

Immune Artifact

Pack Artifact

Skylord Artifact

Strong Artifact

The following map shows the in-game locations of all 10 Artifacts.

Where to Find the Crag Artifact

Latitude: 35.0

Longitude: 52.2

Hop on a flying creature and head to the coordinates (31.8, 51.9) to get to a mountainous area. The landmark to notice here is a square-shaped ruin.

Now head to the entrance of the nearby cave which is at the coordinates (34.2, 51.4). Fly inside the cave on your dino, you’ll notice mushrooms all along this path.

Take two lefts on the two forks that you encounter to enter a lava room. you can collect three loot boxes and find the Artifact at the end of this room on a platform.

Be careful when dismounting from your flying Dino to not fall in the lava.

Where to Find the Destroyer Artifact

Latitude: 67.0

Longitude: 89.1

The Artifact of Destroyer is a relatively easy one to find, you just need to grab it from the top of a cliff.

Locating it can become easier by using a landmark as a reference. Hop on a flying tame, and get to the ruin at (81.4, 88.1). From here you need to head north towards a high cliff ahead.

Get to the highest point of the cliff, go over the top and the Artifact should be in sight.

Where to Find the Gatekeeper Artifact

Latitude: 48.0

Longitude: 58.9

This Artifact is found in the underground Aberration Area which is hard to navigate for first-timers.

Fly over to the castle at the coordinates (37.2, 90.6), there will be two lakes in the area, go over the lake with four waterfalls, and head left to find the second lake.

A sinkhole will be found here which leads to the Aberration Area. Coordinates for the Sinkhole are (32.6, and 92.5).

Go down the sinkhole and follow the path to get to the Aberration Zone. Remember to equip your hazmat suit as this area will be radioactive.

Keep to your left and head forward to eventually get to a crystal cave. Go down towards a ravine and fly up. Continue along the path hugging the left side until you find a large white window.

The Artifact should be on the rock in front.

Where to Find the Brute Artifact

Latitude: 47.7

Longitude: 88.0

Both the artifacts of the Devourer and Brute are found in the same temple, found near the green obelisk of the map.

Head to coordinates 47.4, and 82.1 and fly towards the cliff in the opposite direction of the Obelisk. The Temple will be found on the coordinates 46.8,87.3, be sure to bring Grappling hooks with you.

Press the button outside of the temple to open the gates and fly through on your Dino. Continue along the dark path until you get to the room with a broken bridge.

Fly down over the water and head to the left. Go through the passageway until you reach a fork then choose left. Now use a pick to break the rock blocking your way on the left wall and go through.

Follow along this path until you reach a fork with a tree root, take a right here. This route will take you to another water cave.

Keep following the glowing light and take a right at the next fork, then a left and continue along to reach a bigger cavern.

The Artifact will be found in the middle.

Where to Find the Cunning Artifact

Latitude: 14.5

Longitude: 26.3

Travel to the coordinates (17.1, 29.8) which will take you to the Snow biome and as you fly past this area the blue obelisk will be insight. The most notable landmark to spot is a Jagged rock sticking out.

Fly down past the lake behind a tree to find the entrance to the cave which is at the coordinates (15.4, 27.3).

Go inside the cave either on foot or fly through on your dino. Go through the doorway, past the crystals, and up the ramp to find the Artifact hidden behind the rock.

Where to Find the Devourer Artifact

Latitude: 48.7

Longitude: 90.3

Both the artifacts of the Devourer and Brute are found in the same temple, found near the green obelisk of the map.

Head to coordinates 47.4, and 82.1 and fly towards the cliff in the opposite direction of the Obelisk. The Temple will be found on the coordinates 46.8,87.3, be sure to bring Grappling hooks with you.

Press the button outside of the temple to open the gates and fly through on your Dino. Continue along the dark path until you get to the room with a broken bridge.

Fly down over the water and head to the left. Go through the passageway until you reach a fork then choose left. Now use a pick to break the rock blocking your way on the left wall and go through.

Continue along this passageway until you get to a cave with a waterway. Go to the other side of this cave and swim along this waterway which will lead you to a large cavern.

Go across this cavern and climb up to find the Artifact of Devourer across the ceiling.

Where to Find the Immune Artifact

Latitude: 74.3

Longitude: 35.8

Fly to the coordinates (57.6, 40.9), now look out for a spike in front of you and take a left to head to the crust rocks. Turn left when you see the lake and head along the top of the mountain. You will find a pond here, go along it up the waterfall until a large number of spiderwebs are in view.

The coordinates for this area are (74.4, and 42.7). go down this ravine and enter the cave. Follow along this path with green mushrooms which leads to a room from here you must turn right and carry on forward through the tunnel entrance covered with cobwebs.

You will now reach a room with a broken bridge where you need to descend towards the orange mushrooms. Go through the doorway to the orange mushroom room and carry on forward

The Artifact will be then found in front of you.

Where to Find the Pack Artifact

Latitude: 70.1

Longitude: 39.2

Fly to the coordinates (57.6, 40.9), now look out for a spike in front of you and take a left to head to the crust rocks. Turn left when you see the lake and head along the top of the mountain. You will find a pond here, go along it up the waterfall until a large number of spiderwebs are in view.

The coordinates for this area are (74.4, and 42.7). go down this ravine and enter the cave. Follow along this path with green mushrooms which leads to a room from here you must turn right and carry on forward through the tunnel entrance covered with cobwebs.

You will now reach a room with a broken bridge where you need to descend towards the orange mushrooms. Take the right tunnel and keep following the glowing mushrooms towards a green light.

The corridor continues on the right and brings you to an edge. Jump across the gap. Go through the first door and carry on, where you must take a left at the first fork.

Crouch down the rocks and head left at the split encountered. Keep traveling down until you reach a water section. Go in and stick left.

You will soon emerge into the room with the artifact.

Where to Find the Skylord Artifact

Latitude: 13.4

Longitude: 72.7

Fly over to the top right of the map to a snow biome at the coordinates (8.4, 81.1). Now locate the Blue Crystals on the mouth of the ravine and be careful of the Wyverns in the area. You must now get to the other end of the ravine towards a lava cave.

Go through the cave, take left, and go down to get to a big cavern. There will be a dead end directly below you.

Carry on going forward and descend towards the little island, land here to find the Artifact of the Skylord.

Where to Find the Strong Artifact

Latitude: 72.2

Longitude: 36.5

Fly to the coordinates (57.6, 40.9), now look out for a spike in front of you and take a left to head to the crust rocks. Turn left when you see the lake and head along the top of the mountain. You will find a pond here, go along it up the waterfall until a large number of spiderwebs are in view.

The coordinates for this area are (74.4, and 42.7). go down this ravine and enter the cave. Follow along this path with green mushrooms which leads to a room from here you must turn right and carry on forward through the tunnel entrance covered with cobwebs. Take a left and continue along to get to the room containing the Artifact. With that, you’ll have collected all of the artifacts in Ark Valguero.