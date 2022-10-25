How To Level Up Fast In Ark Survival Evolved

Leveling up is crucial to your survival in Ark: Survival Evolved. You need to level up your character to acquire Engram Points and various items crucial to your survival.

In addition to this, by leveling up, you will be able to tackle high-level dinosaurs, tame them, and eventually pet them. There are plenty of ways to level up in Ark Survival Evolved and this guide will help you in that regard as well.

Tips for leveling up fast in Ark Survival Evolved

Our guide provides an overview of how to level up fast AKA Power Level in Ark: Survival Evolved. There are not many known ways to Power Level in the game as of this instant, but we will keep on updating the guide as we discover more methods:

Crafting Note or Cloth Hat

First of all, you need to spend some of your precious Engram Points to acquire Crafting Recipes for either Note or Cloth Hat. Both these items are quite cheap to craft: Note requires 3x Thatch + 1 Fiber and 10x Fiber for the Cloth Hat.

After you craft 1x of any of these items, you will acquire 1 Experience Point. I highly recommend crafting the Note, but it gets somewhat annoying since you need to cancel ‘Write Note’ every time you craft one.

If you think you can bear this little annoyance, it’s pretty easy XP. In case you have got a Tribe, you can do this with your Tribe Members and earn double or triple the amount of the earned XP.

Moreover, do note that it will take some time, but it is the easiest method I found to level up without potentially doing anything. Just rinse and repeat the same method provided above and you’ll get to your desired level soon!

Also if you have any better methods to Power Level in the game, make sure to share them with us in the comments below.

Bow and Arrows

For this method to work, you need to be able to craft Bows and Arrows. Once you have done this, you need to head over to the beach where you will find tons of Sauropods which provide tons of XP upon getting killed.

Alternatively, you can also use Bow Melee to kill dinosaurs in an instant and Power Level. However, do note that is about to get patched in upcoming updates – use it while it lasts!

Play with Tribe Members

Not a lot of people know this, but you always acquire XP from your Tribe Members when they perform any action that grants them XP. However, do note that you need to be in their vicinity to acquire XP from them.

Therefore, I would highly suggest doing things with your teammates whether it is crafting or hunting. One of your Tribe Members can go with building bases while you go with crafting Weapons and such which will profit all.

Killing Wyverns and Magmasaurs

Killing Wyverns and Magmasaurs is another way to level up fast in Ark Survival Evolved. Magmasaurs can be killed easily and it won’t take much effort but in the case of Wyverns, they can be a bit dangerous. You need to be fully prepared before fighting a Wyvern. This method will yield plenty of XP.

Supply Drops and Legendary Drops

Legendary drops and supply crates are another way to acquire XP. This method is a short one so it might not help you get XP in high quantity but it will give you a good chance to level up.

Dropping Titanosaurs

Dropping the game’s largest creature like Titanosaurs is probably the best way to acquire XP. Whenever you’re successful in this regard, it will give you a major boost in terms of XP.

Craft Rafts

Crafting wooden rafts is another way to level up in Ark Survival Evolved. When you craft a wooden craft, you get 375 per craft, so craft a maximum amount of wooden crafts.

Killing Baby Dinos

Killing Baby Dinos is arguably the best way to increase the level of Ark Survival Evolved. It gives the same amount of XP as the adult dinos give. So it is much easier and rewarding to kill small dinos if you want a healthy amount of XP in a short time.

If you are aware of some other Power Leveling methods, make sure to share them with us in the comments section below!