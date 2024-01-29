ARK Extinction Resource Locations

In ARK Extinction, there is a ton of things to uncover, collect, and utilize for the fans. ARK Extinction has new resources that players can make use of. In this guide, we have detailed the locations where you can find these new resources in Ark Extinction and provided additional tips.

With a key emphasis on survival, you will require all the crafting materials and consumables you can in Extinction. Some new resources to make way to the game are described below!

Blue crystallized sap

They can substitute for Blue Gems and can be obtained in the outskirts of the City from the white-leaved trees, also known as Fungal Trees. The Wastelands surrounding the Sanctuary, especially the Southern Wall, are the greatest locations to harvest Blue Crystallized Sap.

To obtain the Blue Crystalized sap, take down the Fungal Trees using a Stone Pick, Metal Pick, or Chainsaw. The following map highlights the location of Blue Crystalized Sap in Ark Extinction:

Condensed gas

It is a hardened material that can be returned to its original, purified form. The most productive method to farm it from the yellow rocks in the sulfur fields is using a metal hatchet, a Doedicurus, or a Rock Elemental. Sulfur Fields are highlighted in the map below:

Corrupted nodule

This resource is gathered mostly from the Corrupted Creatures, however, there is no guarantee. It can act as a substitute for Standard Polymer and Organic Polymer.

It has some good strength and is detrimental to a human’s health if consumed. The Wasteland Region has a lot of Corrupted Creatures that you can farm for Corrupted Nodule.

The most efficient tool for removing Organic Polymer from corrupted nodules is a chainsaw. Some of the locations to farm Polymer in Ark Extinction are marked in the picture:

Dermis

Acquiring these resources uses the Dermis in Ark Extinction, which works on both a tamed and a harvestable dead creature. The resource will acquire the color, name, and level of the creature on which you used the Taxidermy Tool.

A Dermis may be obtained by utilizing a Taxidermy Tool on a body that can be harvested or a tamed creature that belongs to the tribe the player is harvesting from.

Elemental dust

The resource is obtained from Enforcers and can be utilized to power up the Scout. Alternatively, you can also acquire the resource from Lampposts and tables in the Great City.

You can get Element Dust from Gachas, Element Nodes, Tek Creatures, Defense Units, Benches, etc. The Elemental Dust can be further refined into Element or Element Shards. You can farm Element Dust at the locations marked on the map below:

Fragmented green gem

Fragmented Green Gems Can Be Found in Snow Biomes. The functions of this resource are yet to be revealed. Green Fragmented gems are found in the city’s blue crystal formations and are best collected using a metal pick or an Ankylosaurus. Green Fragmented Crystals may also be obtained with Gacha crystals.

You can farm these resources in Ark Extinction at the locations marked on the map below:

Fungal wood

Like the Blue Crystallized Sap, Fungal Wood can be obtained from white-leaved trees. It acts as an alternative to simple Wood: It can be used in buildings. On the outskirts of the city, it may be located next to Blue Crystallized Sap.

Fungal Wood can be found in the region marked with red on the map below:

Gacha crystals

When consumed, these special crystals, obtained from the creature species Gacha, award a wide range of resources.

These include Thatch, Flint, Silk, Organic Polymer, Stone, Wood, Blue Gems, Congealed Gas Balls, and even full small structures like Wooden Tree Platforms.

The General spawn locations of Gachas in Ark Extinction are marked on the map below:

Unstable element

When broken down, a thousand pieces of Elemental Dust are obtained. By utilizing x1000 Element Dust, it is manufactured in the Inventory. They have a 2-minute expiry after which they transform into regular Element. You can farm Element Dust at the locations marked on the map below:

Unstable elemental shard

Crafted in Inventory using x10 Element Dust, the Unstable Elemental Shards will turn into Standard Elemental Shards after thirty seconds. You can farm Element Dust at the locations marked on the map below:

Red crystallized sap

They can substitute for Red Gems. They can be found in the Red Zone. Blood-ridden trees may be harvested to produce Red Crystalized Sap. The red leaves on these trees make them easy to identify. The Gacha Crystal also has this sap available.

The Wasteland and the Corrupted Den both contain Red Crystal sap. The northern edge of the Wasteland may contain the most Red crystalized sap.

The Ark Extinction map’s northernmost region, Corrupted Den, has many Blood-ridden trees. Cut down the Red Leaves Trees with a Metal Hatchet or Chainsaw to gather the Red Crystalized Sap as quickly as possible.

The following map highlights the locations of Red Crystalized Sap in Ark Extinction:

Scrap metal

Useful when you are willing to craft ingots. Scrap Metals can be refined in forges to turn them into Scrap Metal Ingots. In the Sanctuary, killed Enforcers, Defense Units, Tables, Tek Creatures, Benches, or Lampposts can be harvested for the Scrap Metal.

It may be utilized similarly to metal. Metal Picks are the most efficient tool for harvesting them. The Sanctuary area is marked on the map below:

Scrap metal ingot

Scrap metal ingots are used in Refining Forge and Industrial Forge, where they are used for melting armor and weapon crafting. Breakdown of this resource results in Scrap Metal being obtained.

In a refining forge, scrap metal is refined to create the Scrap Metal Ingot. You can farm Scrap Metal in the region marked below:

Silicate

Silicates are similar to Silica Pearls in appearance and usage and can be refined into Silicon plates. They can be used as an alternative to Silica Pearls in most of the ARK extinction items.

These may be collected using a Hatchet, Chainsaw, or Ankylosaurus and spread around the Forbidden Zone in clusters. The Forbidden Zone is highlighted on the map below:

Gasbags bladder

Eliminate Gasbags to get your hands on their Gasbags Bladders. The general spawn locations of Gasbags are marked on the map below:

Sulfur and gas balls

Navigate to the coordinates 62 and 27, where you’ll find Sulfer Stone nodes. By breaking these, you’ll obtain Sulfer Balls and Condensed gas, which can then be put in forge separately to get Gas Balls.