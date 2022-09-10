Ark Extinction Crystalized Sap Locations

Crystalized Sap is a new resource introduced in Ark Extinction. This resource has unique properties making it a replacement for gems in the game. There are primarily two types of Crystalized Sap: Blue and Red Crystalized Sap. Red and Blue Crystalized Sap has the same uses as Red and Blue Gems, mainly to craft essential items in the game such as Element in Charge Node.

The following guide highlights the location of Crystalized Sap in Ark Extinction to make it easier for you to find and farm it.

ARK Extinction blue crystalized SAP locations

Blue Crystalized Sap can be obtained by harvesting the fungal trees. These trees are easily recognized because of their white leaves. The following map highlights the location of Blue Crystalized Sap in Ark Extinction:

Location #1

Blue Crystal sap can be obtained from the Wasteland around the sanctuary as this area contains lots of fungal trees. The best area in this region for the trees with white leaves is the Southern wall of the Sanctuary. Harvest the fungal trees with a Stone pick, Metal Pick, or Chainsaw to collect the Blue Crystalized sap.

Red crystalized SAP locations

Red Crystalized Sap can be obtained by harvesting the Blood-ridden trees. These trees are easily recognized because of their red leaves. This sap can be obtained from the Gacha Crystal as well. The following map highlights the locations of Red Crystalized Sap in Ark Extinction:

Location #1

Red Crystal sap can be obtained from the Wasteland as this area contains lots of Blood-ridden trees. This is shown by the red circles on the map. The best area to get Red crystalized sap in this region is the Northern side of Wasteland. Harvest the red leave trees with Metal Hatchet or a Chainsaw to collect the Red Crystalized sap most efficiently.

Location #2

This location is called the Corrupted Den and is shown by the green circle on the map. Corrupted Den is on the Northern end of the Ark Extinction map and contains a lot of Blood-ridden trees. Like the previous location, harvest the red leave trees with Metal Hatchet or a Chainsaw to collect the Red Crystalized sap most efficiently.