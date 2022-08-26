Ark Crystal Isles Resources Map Guide

In Ark Crystal Isle, you can find a lot of resources available throughout the map. It sometimes becomes very difficult when you are looking for any specific resource from the map of Crystal Isles therefore, we have made Ark Crystal Isle resource map guide so that you can easily find resources from the map.

Ark Crystal Isles Resource Map

Obsidian

Obsidian is found in a lot of places in the Crystal Isles and to find all the best locations for Obsidian deposits, you can look at the map image below:

Location #1

You can find a lot of obsidian on the top of Emberfall Mountain. There are clusters of the Obsidian found mainly on the West side of the Emberball Mountains and it stretches to the Copper Peaks. The coordinates for the location are as follows:

55 LAT

56 LON

Location #2

There is another location on the map where you can find Obsidian. You can find Obsidian deposits scattered around on the top side of the Tundrafalls and along the borders of the Northland and Northern Islands. The coordinates for the Obsidian location are as follows:

32 LAT

44 LON

Metal

You can find all the best locations to find the metal in the Ark Crystal Isles below:

Location #1

If you travel towards the middle of the Crystal Isle map, you can find very rich metal deposits on the Copper Peaks and Midland Savannah. If you are looking for the richest metal deposits that are concentrated in one region, then this location is very ideal. The coordinates for the locations are as below:

55 LAT

47 LON

Location #2

Another location where you can metal deposits in the Crystal Isle is in the White Shoals. The only downside of this location is that the metal deposits are more scattered around the whole region. The coordinates for this location are:

80 LAT

16 LON

Location #3

Crystal Isle has a lot of metal deposits that are scattered all over the map and you can also find a lot of metal in the Tundrafalls. The coordinates for this location are:

38 LAT

49 LON

Silica Pearl

You can find all the best locations to find the Silica Pearl in Ark Crystal Isles below:

Location #1

There is a big concentration of Silica Pearl on the mountain near the lake at Halcyon Plains. This deposit of Silica Pearl is the biggest one you can find on the Crystal Isle map and the coordinates are given below:

41 LAT

41 LON

Location #2

Although you can find one or two deposits of Silica Pearl in the White Shoal and The Great Forest, another big deposit for the Silica Pearl is in the Tundrafalls, and the coordinates for the location are below:

39 LAT

61 LON

Crystals

You can find all the best locations to find the Crystals in the Crystal Isles below

Location #1

The deposits of the crystals in the Crystal Isles are located mostly in the center area covering the Central River and Halcyon Plains. More than half of the total deposits of the region are found in this area. The coordinates for this location are:

37 LAT

67 LON

Location #2

The next big deposit of the crystals is found in the mountains of Copper Peaks. This region has a big variety of crystals including orange and blue crystals and the coordinates for this region are:

54 LAT

53 LON

Location #3

On the upper side of the Crytal Isle, there is a region close to water named Lower Halcyon Plains which has a lot of blue and green gems on top of crystal deposits. The coordinates for this location are:

37 LAT

67 LON

Oil

Oil is generally found underneath the water, and you can usually access the oil veins through small islands. You can find all the best locations to find the Oil in the Crystal Isles below

Location #1

There is a cave at the East end of The Great Forest named Honey Bee Cave. The entrance of the cave is in the ground which will take you directly underneath the water and the coordinates for the location are:

31 LAT

36 LON

Location #2

There are a lot of small islands in the Northern Islands region and within these islands, you will seven oil veins that will yield a lot of oil. The coordinates for the location of small islands are:

34 LAT

59 LON

Location #3

Northern Island has a lot of Oil Deposits but there is one more location where you can plenty of oil and the coordinates for the location are below: