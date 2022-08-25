Ark Crystal Isles Other Resources Locations

In Ark Crystal Isles, you will find different resources used to craft some essential items. Some of these resources are spawn in a few locations and quite tricky to see if you don’t know the exact area to look. This guide will cover all the other resources you can find in Ark Crystal Isles with the exact locations.

Ark Crystal Isles Charcoal and Wood Locations

Charcoal and Wood are two resources that you can find in the Ark Crystal Isles. You can find both these resources together and separately. If you have Wood or Fungal Wood, you can also use it to get the Charcoal.

Wood can be obtained easily throughout the Ark Crystal Isles map by cutting down trees and looting Beaver Dams. You have to burn Wood in an Industrial Forge to get a lot of Charcoal.

But if you don’t want to do that and find both the resources, you can head to the 50.4 LAT and 57.6 LON. Here you will find some trees and using the axe you can collect the Wood and Charcoal.

Charcoal is used to craft the following items in Ark the Crystal Isles.

Black Coloring

Blue Coloring

Bonemeal Fertilizer (Primitive Plus)

Brown Coloring

Green Coloring

Gunpowder

Iron Skillet (Mobile)

Orange Coloring

Poison Grenade

Purple Coloring

Red Coloring

Smoke Grenade

White Coloring

Yellow Coloring

You can craft the following items with the wood:

Spear

Torch

Stone Hatchet

Stone Pick

Slingshot

Dinosaur Gateway

Dinosaur Gate

Parasaur Saddle

Phiomia Saddle

Raptor Saddle

Thatch Structures

Wooden Structures

Stone Structures

Therizinosaurus Saddle

Chitin and Clay Locations

Clay and Chitin are resources you can find by breaking the mud piles close to the water area. The exact location where you can find these piles in Ark Crystal Isles is at coordinates 53.8 LAT and 43.7 LON.

After getting here, break these piles, and you will collect Chitin and Clay. You can use any ground tame to break these piles quickly. Clay is used for crafting the following items in Ark Crystal Isles.

Oil Jar

Thorny Dragon Saddle

Vessel

Structures and Buildings

Other than that, you will also need Clay to tame a Rock Elemental. Chitin is used to craft the following items in Ark Crystal Isles.

Aerial Symbiote

Chitin Boots

Chitin Chestpiece

Chitin Gauntlets

Chitin Helmet

Chitin Leggings

Gas Vein Locations

Gas Vein is a strategic resource that you can find in the Ark Crystal Isles. It will apply the gas burst status to any survivor in its range.

Location #1

49.4, 29.9

These coordinates will take you to the first Gas Vein in Ark Crystal. These veins are located underwater here. You can continue moving along the river to find more Gas Veins.

Location #2

61.1, 73.2

You will find this Gas vein at the top of a cliff in the jungle area close to the water. Most of the gas veins are located close to the water,

Location #3

64.6, 71.9

Not much far away from the previous location, again, you will find a gas vein at the top of a grassy cliff. You will also find some crystals close to the Gas Veins. Just continue to explore more areas around these coordinates, and you will find more gas veins.

Location #4

78.9, 82.4

It is a Gas Vein location that you will find at the edge of the cliff right next to the Ocean in Ark Crystal Isles.

Location #5

49.2, 35.2

You will find a Gas Vein in Ark Crystal Isles under the lake. If you follow the lake ahead, you will find a lot of Gas Veins inside it.