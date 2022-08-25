Ark Crystal Isles Other Resources Locations

In Ark Crystal Isles, you will find different resources used to craft some essential items. Some of these resources are spawn in a few locations and quite tricky to see if you don’t know the exact area to look. This guide will cover all the other resources you can find in Ark Crystal Isles with the exact locations.
Ark Crystal Isles Charcoal and Wood Locations
Charcoal and Wood are two resources that you can find in the Ark Crystal Isles. You can find both these resources together and separately. If you have Wood or Fungal Wood, you can also use it to get the Charcoal.
Wood can be obtained easily throughout the Ark Crystal Isles map by cutting down trees and looting Beaver Dams. You have to burn Wood in an Industrial Forge to get a lot of Charcoal.
But if you don’t want to do that and find both the resources, you can head to the 50.4 LAT and 57.6 LON. Here you will find some trees and using the axe you can collect the Wood and Charcoal.
Charcoal is used to craft the following items in Ark the Crystal Isles.
- Black Coloring
- Blue Coloring
- Bonemeal Fertilizer (Primitive Plus)
- Brown Coloring
- Green Coloring
- Gunpowder
- Iron Skillet (Mobile)
- Orange Coloring
- Poison Grenade
- Purple Coloring
- Red Coloring
- Smoke Grenade
- White Coloring
- Yellow Coloring
You can craft the following items with the wood:
- Spear
- Torch
- Stone Hatchet
- Stone Pick
- Slingshot
- Dinosaur Gateway
- Dinosaur Gate
- Parasaur Saddle
- Phiomia Saddle
- Raptor Saddle
- Thatch Structures
- Wooden Structures
- Stone Structures
- Therizinosaurus Saddle
Chitin and Clay Locations
Clay and Chitin are resources you can find by breaking the mud piles close to the water area. The exact location where you can find these piles in Ark Crystal Isles is at coordinates 53.8 LAT and 43.7 LON.
After getting here, break these piles, and you will collect Chitin and Clay. You can use any ground tame to break these piles quickly. Clay is used for crafting the following items in Ark Crystal Isles.
- Oil Jar
- Thorny Dragon Saddle
- Vessel
- Structures and Buildings
Other than that, you will also need Clay to tame a Rock Elemental. Chitin is used to craft the following items in Ark Crystal Isles.
- Aerial Symbiote
- Chitin Boots
- Chitin Chestpiece
- Chitin Gauntlets
- Chitin Helmet
- Chitin Leggings
Gas Vein Locations
Gas Vein is a strategic resource that you can find in the Ark Crystal Isles. It will apply the gas burst status to any survivor in its range.
Location #1
49.4, 29.9
These coordinates will take you to the first Gas Vein in Ark Crystal. These veins are located underwater here. You can continue moving along the river to find more Gas Veins.
Location #2
61.1, 73.2
You will find this Gas vein at the top of a cliff in the jungle area close to the water. Most of the gas veins are located close to the water,
Location #3
64.6, 71.9
Not much far away from the previous location, again, you will find a gas vein at the top of a grassy cliff. You will also find some crystals close to the Gas Veins. Just continue to explore more areas around these coordinates, and you will find more gas veins.
Location #4
78.9, 82.4
It is a Gas Vein location that you will find at the edge of the cliff right next to the Ocean in Ark Crystal Isles.
Location #5
49.2, 35.2
You will find a Gas Vein in Ark Crystal Isles under the lake. If you follow the lake ahead, you will find a lot of Gas Veins inside it.