A Picture For Foothill Stable – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

A Picture for Foothill Stable is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that celebrates the heroes of the near past. This quest will send you to take a picture of Goron City’s guardian, who is still overlooking his people with the same fervor and ferocity.

In this guide, we will help you start this quest and find the statue of Daruk so that you can snap its picture with just a few button presses.

To start this quest, go to Foothill Stable and check the empty frame there with a horse silhouette. This stable is in the southeast part of the Eldin Region and is directly east of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

This stable is near the Kisinona Shrine, and its exact coordinates are (2611, 1140, 0148).

As you interact with the empty frame, the stable owner, Ozunda, will approach you and ask you to take a picture of the statue of Daruk overlooking Goron City.

This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Take a Picture of Daruk’s Sculpture

The objective is to take a picture of Daruk’s Sculpture inside Goron City. The easiest way to complete this side quest is by fast traveling to the Marakuguc Shrine.

This shrine is in the heart of the Goron City. Look to your right, and you will notice Daruk’s Sculpture. Take out your camera and take its picture.

FYI If you haven’t visited Goron City yet, simply travel northwest to reach it. You can’t miss it as it is a part of the main quest for Regional Phenomena.

If there is a red exclamation mark saying, “Daruk’s Sculpture,” this means you have the correct picture. Return to the Foothill Stable and talk to Ozunda.

Show him the picture on your Purah Pad to complete the A Picture for Foothill Stable side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Rewards

Ozunda will display the picture that you took in his stable and will give you the following rewards.